In his hurry to distribute certificates to media of his choice, Congress leader and former Haryana Minister Captain Ajay Singh Yadav was seen using derogatory words against journalist Anjana Om Kashyap, mistaking a parody account as her’s.

Congress leader responds to a parody account

In what transpired, a parody account with the display image and name of Journalist Anjana Om Kashyap had posted a tweet saying that today is “National Bar Dancer Day”. The Congress leader, for some unfathomable reasons, seems to have got upset with the term ‘Bar Dancer’.

Ajay Singh Yadav did not even pause to see that the parody account declares in its bio that it is parody, and has 60 followers. He shot out an angry response declaring that journalist Anjana Om Kashyap of Aaj Tak has ‘crossed all the limits of shamelessness’

It is not clear why the Congress leader got upset with the term ‘bar dancer’ or why he seemed to think that usage of the term ‘bar dancer’ means shamelessness.

Congress leader hurls insults at journalist Anjana Om Kashyap

- Advertisement -

Responding to the parody account’s tweet asking to trend ‘National Bar Dancer Diwas’, the Congress leader and former minister stated, “Anjana Om has crossed all the limits of shamelessness. She is the leader of Modi’s ‘Godi’ media. Godi media is a term widely used by pro-Congress media persons and opposition leaders against journalists and media houses who don’t toe the Congress line.

Interestingly, the Congress leader, in his previous tweet, was seen using expletives and derogatory words against Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami. He had shared an NDTV campaign image calling (ironically) not to sponsor ads on other news channels and pay to NDTV only.

Ajay Singh Yadav’s tweet using derogatory words against Arnab and promoting NDTV

At the time of the report’s publication, Ajay Singh Yadav had not taken down his tweet in response to the parody account which he had thought as journalist Anjana Om Kashyap’s. A number of Twitter users had even pointed it out to him but the tweet was still there.