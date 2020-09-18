Friday, September 18, 2020
Home Social Media Congress leader responds to a parody account, hurls insults at journalist Anjana Om Kashyap
News ReportsPoliticsSocial Media
Updated:

Congress leader responds to a parody account, hurls insults at journalist Anjana Om Kashyap

It is not clear why the Congress leader got upset with the term 'bar dancer' or why he seemed to think that usage of the term 'bar dancer' means shamelessness.

OpIndia Staff
Ajay Singh Yadav responds to parody account, hurls insults at Anjana Om Kashyap
Ajay Singh Yadav (L), Anajna Om Kashyap (R), images via Twitter
275

In his hurry to distribute certificates to media of his choice, Congress leader and former Haryana Minister Captain Ajay Singh Yadav was seen using derogatory words against journalist Anjana Om Kashyap, mistaking a parody account as her’s.

Congress leader responds to a parody account

In what transpired, a parody account with the display image and name of Journalist Anjana Om Kashyap had posted a tweet saying that today is “National Bar Dancer Day”. The Congress leader, for some unfathomable reasons, seems to have got upset with the term ‘Bar Dancer’.

Ajay Singh Yadav did not even pause to see that the parody account declares in its bio that it is parody, and has 60 followers. He shot out an angry response declaring that journalist Anjana Om Kashyap of Aaj Tak has ‘crossed all the limits of shamelessness’

It is not clear why the Congress leader got upset with the term ‘bar dancer’ or why he seemed to think that usage of the term ‘bar dancer’ means shamelessness.

Congress leader hurls insults at journalist Anjana Om Kashyap

- Advertisement -

Responding to the parody account’s tweet asking to trend ‘National Bar Dancer Diwas’, the Congress leader and former minister stated, “Anjana Om has crossed all the limits of shamelessness. She is the leader of Modi’s ‘Godi’ media. Godi media is a term widely used by pro-Congress media persons and opposition leaders against journalists and media houses who don’t toe the Congress line.

Interestingly, the Congress leader, in his previous tweet, was seen using expletives and derogatory words against Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami. He had shared an NDTV campaign image calling (ironically) not to sponsor ads on other news channels and pay to NDTV only.

Ajay Singh Yadav’s tweet using derogatory words against Arnab and promoting NDTV

At the time of the report’s publication, Ajay Singh Yadav had not taken down his tweet in response to the parody account which he had thought as journalist Anjana Om Kashyap’s. A number of Twitter users had even pointed it out to him but the tweet was still there.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsCongress news, Bar Dancer news, Twitter congress
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Political Fact-Check

Rahul Gandhi opposes Agriculture reform by Modi govt, even though Congress had promised the same in election manifesto: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi claimed that the three bills, which aim to reform agricultural marketing, is nothing but a new form of 'Zamindari' and some friends of PM Modi will be the 'Zamindars' of New India
Read more
News Reports

Hamas linked Islamist organisation wants Netflix ‘Cuties’ banned because ‘to make matters worse’, it portrays Islam ‘negatively’

OpIndia Staff -
CAIR, which is linked with the Islamic terrorist organisation Hamas, has raised objections against the controversial Netflix movie 'Cuties' claiming that the movie demeans Islam
Read more

How YS Jaganmohan Reddy held the Judiciary to ransom after a PIL was filed to ‘clean politics up’

Opinions Guest Author -
Even before the debate on Justice Gogoi’s tenure settles, a fresh attempt to breach independence is seeming to blow from down south.

Menace of alleged Love Jihad spreading across India like wildfire: 20 cases reported from UP and other states in the last 2 months

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The menace of alleged Love Jihad has rapidly been spreading its tentacles across many parts of the country

On his 70th birthday, PM Modi fondly recalls his teacher and mentor, read how he was as a student

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Nation wishes Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he celebrates his 70th birthday today.

From Ranbir Kapoor to Sanjay Dutt to Gauri Khan: The celebrities who flew ‘high’ and have battled drug addiction

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Many Bollywood celebrities have confessed they had a drug problem at some point in their lives, some even went to jail for the same

Recently Popular

News Reports

Nepal claims Indian cities Dehradun, Nainital under its ‘Greater Nepal’ campaign: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The tension between Indian and its Himalayan neighbour Nepal is likely to mount again as Nepal continues to provoke India.
Read more
News Reports

From Ranbir Kapoor to Sanjay Dutt to Gauri Khan: The celebrities who flew ‘high’ and have battled drug addiction

OpIndia Staff -
Many Bollywood celebrities have confessed they had a drug problem at some point in their lives, some even went to jail for the same
Read more
News Reports

Kanagana Ranaut calls Urmila Matondkar a ‘soft porn star’ after Urmila attacks her asking to talk about drugs in its ‘origin’ Himachal Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -
Urmila Matondkar had slammed Kangana Ranut for criticizing Bollywood drug nexus, had asked to talk about drugs in Himachal Pradesh
Read more
News Reports

Lease of AMU school expires, family of former Jat King demand return of a part of land given by the king 90 years ago...

OpIndia Staff -
Former Jat king and freedom fighter Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh had leased 3.04 acres of land to AMU in 1929 for setting up a school
Read more
News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more
News Reports

The Wire journalist loses her mind, claims Golden Retriever dog is ‘upper caste’

OpIndia Staff -
In ugly display of Brahmin hatred, the journalist went on to declare the Golden Retriever breed of dogs an upper caste.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

NCRB data reveals that farmer suicides have been the lowest in India since 1995

OpIndia Staff -
The majority of farmer suicides took place in Maharashtra (38.2%), followed by Karnataka (19.4%), Madhya Pradesh (7.8%), Andhra Pradesh (10%), Telangana (4.9%), and Chhattisgarh (4.9%).
Read more
Political Fact-Check

Rahul Gandhi opposes Agriculture reform by Modi govt, even though Congress had promised the same in election manifesto: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi claimed that the three bills, which aim to reform agricultural marketing, is nothing but a new form of 'Zamindari' and some friends of PM Modi will be the 'Zamindars' of New India
Read more
Social Media

Congress leader responds to a parody account, hurls insults at journalist Anjana Om Kashyap

OpIndia Staff -
Congress' Ajay Singh Yadav mistakes parody account for journalist, gets upset at 'bar dancer' reference.
Read more
News Reports

‘Only homes of Hindus are bulldozed’: After Bhawalpur, Hindu homes being razed to the ground in Umarkot

OpIndia Staff -
There are several instances of Hindu Temples being attacked and homes being bulldozed to the ground with the tacit support of the Pakistan govt
Read more
News Reports

Hamas linked Islamist organisation wants Netflix ‘Cuties’ banned because ‘to make matters worse’, it portrays Islam ‘negatively’

OpIndia Staff -
CAIR, which is linked with the Islamic terrorist organisation Hamas, has raised objections against the controversial Netflix movie 'Cuties' claiming that the movie demeans Islam
Read more
News Reports

Assam: 58-year-old Samer Ali arrested for raping a 9-year-old relative

OpIndia Staff -
Samer Ali, a relative of the victim, had lured her inside his house and then raped her.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Senior IPS officer who had helped scam-accused Wadhawans to move around during lockdown made Pune top cop

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, Amitabh Gupta was the principal secretary with the Maharashtra home department.
Read more
Media

Sunlight is the best disinfectant: Sudarshan News files a plea seeking live streaming of court proceedings

OpIndia Staff -
Sudarshan News has filed a plea in the apex court asking for a live telecast of proceedings in the case through audio-visual broadcasting
Read more
Opinions

How YS Jaganmohan Reddy held the Judiciary to ransom after a PIL was filed to ‘clean politics up’

Guest Author -
Even before the debate on Justice Gogoi’s tenure settles, a fresh attempt to breach independence is seeming to blow from down south.
Read more
Crime

Begusarai: Mohammad Maufiz used to rape his eldest minor daughter, sexually exploited other two minor daughters

OpIndia Staff -
Mohammad Maufiz in Begulsarai arrested after it was known that he is raping his eldest daughter for 5 years, molested two other daughters
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,917FansLike
452,957FollowersFollow
15,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com