Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Denmark Ambassador to India calls out The Hindu for spreading fake news regarding comment by Danish PM over COVID-19 in India

The comment in question was made at a virtual summit where India and Denmark agreed to elevate relations to a Green Strategic Partnership.

Ambassador of Denmark to India, Freddy Svane, has called a report by The Hindu “twisted news” where the newspaper alleged that the country had expressed “deep concern” over the Coronavirus crisis in India. He stated clearly that the claim made by the newspaper was not true. The comment in question was made at a virtual summit where India and Denmark agreed to elevate relations to a Green Strategic Partnership.

The Hindu report makes it obvious that the newspaper was desperate to twist a comment made by the Danish Prime Minister in order to cast aspersions on the Coronavirus situation in India. In fact, the report carries just one line by Mette Frederiksen on the pandemic. It quoted the Denmark Prime Minister as saying, “The situation is very very difficult for you.”

Quite clearly, the sentiment conveyed by the Danish Prime Minister is markedly different from what The Hindu tweet suggests. The comment was deliberately twisted in order to mislead the public about the intent of the comment, which was one of condolence. The Hindu is known to engage in deliberate propaganda to target the ruling dispensation. the current instance appears to be a situation where they decided to drag in the Prime Minister of Denmark to suit its agenda.

