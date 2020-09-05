Saturday, September 5, 2020
Home Politics A black man invented the light bulb, claims Joe Biden, 'not a white guy...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

A black man invented the light bulb, claims Joe Biden, ‘not a white guy named Edison’

While the comment was made to pander to the African-American community ahead of the elections in November, Joe Biden was probably referring to Lewis Howard Latimer who made significant improvements to Edison's invention.

OpIndia Staff
Joe Biden
Image Credit: CNN
7

Democrat nominee for the US Presidential Elections in 2020, Joe Biden, declared on Friday that the light bulb was invented by a Black man and not Thomas Alva Edison, who was white. ‘Sleepy Joe’ is prone to goof-ups and there have been occasions in the past where he could not remember where he was.

‘Why in God’s name don’t we teach history in history classes,’ Joe Biden said. ‘A black man invented the light bulb, not a white guy named Edison.’ While the comment was made to pander to the African-American community ahead of the elections in November, he was probably referring to Lewis Howard Latimer who made significant improvements to Edison’s invention.

Edison did invent the light bulb but the filament he used for it could only last for 15 hours before it burnt out. Lewis Latimer consequently invented a more durable carbon filament which made electric bulbs more affordable and practical. In 1881, he sold the patent for it to US Electric Co. and consequently, patented a process for efficient manufacturing of the carbon filament.

Thus, while the contributions of Lewis Latimer to the development of the light bulb is indeed significant, his contributions can be recognised and appreciated without engaging in historical revisionism for the sake of garnering more votes in elections.

- Advertisement -

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsJoe Biden goof ups
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Social Media

18 out of 20 members of Facebook’s new ‘oversight board’ meant to ‘regular content’ linked to George Soros: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
90 per cent of new Facebook oversight board to regulate content have links to liberal Jewish billionaire George Soros.
Read more
Government and Policy

France vs Gujarat: Coronavirus and how India’s superstar performance in high recovery and low mortality is being ignored

Abhishek Banerjee -
United States and Western Europe have been brought to their knees by Coronavirus and its certainly not the time when they want to give credit to India
Read more

Congress leader Kavitha Reddy and mob led by her attack Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde for ‘indecent behaviour’: Here are the details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mob led by Congress party leader Kavitha Reddy attacked a budding Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde and her friends on Friday after accusing her of 'indecent behaviour'

Chennai: 10 acres of Temple land restored by Collector after encroachment by local mosque committee, mystery over pond continues to persist

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Ten acres of land belonging to the Arulmigu Sundara Varadharaja Perumal temple at Virugambakkam locality in Chennai has been recovered

How National Education Policy 2020, approved by Modi govt, has conceptualized a new paradigm of higher education in India

Government and Policy Dr. Dinamani -
This paradigm shift through NEP has been propelled by the need to remove some of the existing anomalies in the Indian Education system

While Indian Government maintains a strong stance against Rohingyas, ‘Rohingya Football Club’ comes up in Hyderabad and elsewhere

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rohingya Football Club, Rohingya Football Academy and Rfohingya FC Kishanbagh are three teams of Rohingyas in Hyderabad.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Akshay Kumar announces launch of action game FAU-G in support of Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative

OpIndia Staff -
Akshay Kumar has announced the launch of an action game, FAU-G, voicing his support for the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.
Read more
Social Media

‘Nasal voice’, ‘short height’ and much more: Read why netizens are unhappy over Saif Ali Khan playing Raavan in Prabhas-starrer Adipurush

OpIndia Staff -
Saif Ali Khan to play the role of Lankesh Raavan in Prabhas-starrer Adipurush, the next venture by Tanhaji director Om Raut.
Read more
News Reports

‘This time, jail experience was horrible’: How Rajdeep tried to paint accused Dr Kafeel Khan as an innocent victim

OpIndia Staff -
Khan said that the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has such a large population to look after he is after a mere doctor like him.
Read more
Media

Reporter saying ‘F**king M***rch*d’ goes viral, Republic TV clarifies: Details

OpIndia Staff -
A clip has gone viral on the internet earlier today in which a reporter was heard uttering derogatory words while reporting news on Republic TV.
Read more
News Reports

Horrifying visuals of businessman Swapnil Walke stabbed in Goa go viral, two arrested, third accused Sheikh Mustafa on the run

OpIndia Staff -
South Goa based jeweler identified as Swapnil Walke was stabbed by a group of thieves on Wednesday in the broad daylight
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader Kavitha Reddy and mob led by her attack Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde for ‘indecent behaviour’: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
Mob led by Congress party leader Kavitha Reddy attacked a budding Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde and her friends on Friday after accusing her of 'indecent behaviour'
Read more

Latest News

Politics

A black man invented the light bulb, claims Joe Biden, ‘not a white guy named Edison’

OpIndia Staff -
Joe Biden was probably referring to Lewis howard Latimer who made significant improvements to the light bulb.
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader Kavitha Reddy who attacked actress Samyuktha Hegde had heckled journalist Mahesh Hegde too: Here is what had happened

OpIndia Staff -
In January this year, Kavitha Reddy had joined hands with far-left activist Amulya Leona to publicly heckle journalist Mahesh Vikram Hegde at Mangaluru airport.
Read more
Law

Trouble for senior advocate Prashant Bhushan as Bar Council of India directs examination of his tweets and explores disciplinary action

OpIndia Staff -
The Bar Council of India said that BCD must examine the tweets of Prashant Bhushan and proceed as 'expeditiously' as possible.
Read more
Social Media

18 out of 20 members of Facebook’s new ‘oversight board’ meant to ‘regular content’ linked to George Soros: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
90 per cent of new Facebook oversight board to regulate content have links to liberal Jewish billionaire George Soros.
Read more
News Reports

ITBP takes control of key points along LAC, earlier unoccupied, Chief says the focus will now be on road construction: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The ITBP, which is a specialized mountain force, is deployed on border guarding duties from Karakoram Pass in Ladakh to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh covering 3488 km of the Indo-China Border.
Read more
Government and Policy

France vs Gujarat: Coronavirus and how India’s superstar performance in high recovery and low mortality is being ignored

Abhishek Banerjee -
United States and Western Europe have been brought to their knees by Coronavirus and its certainly not the time when they want to give credit to India
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader Kavitha Reddy and mob led by her attack Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde for ‘indecent behaviour’: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
Mob led by Congress party leader Kavitha Reddy attacked a budding Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde and her friends on Friday after accusing her of 'indecent behaviour'
Read more
Politics

The tirade continues: Now, Mumbai Mayor says actress Kangana Ranaut is a ‘gift of Kans Mama’

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, in an article in Sena mouthpiece Saamana, had asked actress Kangana Ranaut to not to travel back to Mumbai
Read more
News Reports

Showik, brother of Rhea Chakraborty, to be arrested, had confessed to procuring drugs on the instructions of his sister

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier in the day, a five-member team of NCB raided the house of Rhea Chakraborty and her car, phone, and laptop were searched
Read more
Politics

Two Democrat Mayors change residence after Antifa mobs reach their homes, blame Trump instead of cracking down on rioters

OpIndia Staff -
Democrat mayors from Portland and St. Louis had to shift their home as the Antifa mob continued to hound them outside their residences
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

242,661FansLike
444,976FollowersFollow
319,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com