In a shocking incident that is reported to have taken place yesterday in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Noida in Uttar Pradesh, a man was brutally beaten up by some Muslim men for playing loudspeaker in a temple. Additional DCP of Greater Noida Vishal Pandey said that the victim belonging to Achchheja Bujurg village under Dankaur police station, has filed a complaint against the accused persons. The complaint has been registered and an investigation has been initiated by the police.

A complaint was made by a devotee of himself being beaten up by locals over the issue of playing loudspeakers from a temple in a village under the Dankaur police station limits. His complaint has been registered and a probe has been launched: Vishal Pandey, ADCP, Greater Noida pic.twitter.com/4vqrF3iSr2 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 9, 2020

According to reports, Swaraj Singh used to visit the local temple in Achchheja village regularly. He used to play devotional songs at the loudspeaker in the temple. Singh informed the police that on September 4 the accused had warned him not to play the loudspeaker in the temple. When he opposed the accused forcibly turned off the loudspeaker.

Thereafter, on September 9 when he was returning from the fields with his daughter, the accused allegedly brutally beat him up with sticks in front of his minor daughter. Before fleeing the spot, the accused also threatened to kill him if he played the loudspeaker again. The names of the accused include Afzal, Gulzar and Sharafat. Some of the accused have reportedly been arrested by the police. A police force has been deployed in the village to prevent any communal tension.