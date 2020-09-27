Mysuru Police conducted a raid on a ceremony that was organized to distribute fake honorary doctorate degrees on Saturday. Deputy Commissioner of Police A N Prakash Gowda led the operation where two people were arrested. It was alleged that fake honorary doctorate degrees were being provided to around 150 people in exchange for money.

“You want Honorary Doctorate?”



Intl global peace university hon.doctorate costs around Rs 1L.



But wait, there’s no such university & this fake hon.doctorate scam was busted y’day in Mysuru where 150 ‘dignified’ ppl were ready with graduation gowns.



Chief guest was a CONgi MLA. pic.twitter.com/1xZcBsdIE2 — Girish Alva (@girishalva) September 27, 2020

The ceremony was organized by Gangamma Devi Shakti Preetham Trust, National Human Rights Peace Council, and International Global Peace University at “Ruchi The Prince” hotel located on Hunsur road. The chief guest of the ceremony was an MLA from Harihara, Ramappa.

In a statement, the police informed that the MLA left the premises without attending the function as Covid-19 guidelines were not being followed. Also, the organizers did not take permission for the ceremony. “The MLA was also a candidate for the degree. A total of 142 candidates from across the state and from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh had gathered to obtain the degrees,” added the police officer.

The candidates had paid anywhere between Rs.20,000 to Rs.100,000 for the degrees. Some of the candidates requested police officers to give them their degrees, but the police denied such a request. The investigation is underway by Vijaynagar Police.