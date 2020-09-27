Sunday, September 27, 2020
Home News Reports Mysuru Police bust fake honorary doctorate degree distribution ceremony in a hotel, two arrested
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Mysuru Police bust fake honorary doctorate degree distribution ceremony in a hotel, two arrested

Fake honorary doctorate degrees were being provided to around 150 people in exchange for money.

OpIndia Staff
Fake PhD racket busted
Mysuru Police raided event for distributing fake degrees (Image: Dailyhunt)
5

Mysuru Police conducted a raid on a ceremony that was organized to distribute fake honorary doctorate degrees on Saturday. Deputy Commissioner of Police A N Prakash Gowda led the operation where two people were arrested. It was alleged that fake honorary doctorate degrees were being provided to around 150 people in exchange for money.

The ceremony was organized by Gangamma Devi Shakti Preetham Trust, National Human Rights Peace Council, and International Global Peace University at “Ruchi The Prince” hotel located on Hunsur road. The chief guest of the ceremony was an MLA from Harihara, Ramappa.

In a statement, the police informed that the MLA left the premises without attending the function as Covid-19 guidelines were not being followed. Also, the organizers did not take permission for the ceremony. “The MLA was also a candidate for the degree. A total of 142 candidates from across the state and from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh had gathered to obtain the degrees,” added the police officer.

The candidates had paid anywhere between Rs.20,000 to Rs.100,000 for the degrees. Some of the candidates requested police officers to give them their degrees, but the police denied such a request. The investigation is underway by Vijaynagar Police.

- Advertisement -

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

“Hindu ki maiya maar gayi”, Pakistani internet sensation Nimra Ali goes on a Hinduphobic rant on live air, apologises after backlash

OpIndia Staff -
Following a social media backlash for her hate speech on live air, Nimra Ali was forced to tender an apology.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Close to Anil Deshmukh’s residence in Nagpur, gambling den operator lynched to death. Video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Man killed in Nagpur on the road near the residence of Home Minister of Maharashtra
Read more

The ‘Kerala model’ everyone has stopped talking about

Opinions Nirwa Mehta -
The hold that communists have over media ensured that these facts regarding Kerala's terrible management of coronavirus crisis gets pushed under the rug. Just like China.

Why is Prasar Bharati dragging its feet over relationship with PTI? 3 months and still no action

Media Editorial Desk -
Could the old lobby of ‘liberal establishment’ be working to save the PTI and put pressure on Prasar Bharati so that the one critical source of revenue doesn’t dry up?

Hours after expressing displeasure over new BJP team, Subramanian Swamy retweets report that hails Priyanka Gandhi

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Snubbing the demand of Subramanian Swamy to remove BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya, BJP had retained in the new party team

‘Everybody does it, what is the big deal?’ Is Bollywood drug probe really worth prime time? Short answer is yes. Read why

Opinions Nirwa Mehta -
To claim that the Bollywood drug abuse has nothing to do with common man's life is like living in a fool's paradise, to put it mildly.

Recently Popular

Media

AajTak ke camera se nahi bach payegi Deepika Padukone: As the actor makes her way to NCB, IndiaToday does everything they criticise Republic for

OpIndia Staff -
The Aaj Tak reporter added several non-essential information about Deepika Padukone to claim that the coverage was exclusive
Read more
Media

India Today editors’ tussle with Republic TV is ruining their own credibility, one tweet at a time: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Kanwal and Rajdeep's sly, targeted tweets against Republic TV are only helping to take their own credibilities further down, and exposing their own hypocrisy.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Hindu girl beheaded after she refused to convert to Islam, husband Ejaz and friend Shoaib Akhtar nabbed

OpIndia Staff -
23-year-old Hindu woman has been brutally murdered by two Muslim youth after she refused to convert to Islam after marriage.
Read more
News Reports

‘Maaro, Kaato’, Muslim mob shouts as they attack beleaguered Hindu family in Kanpur over Facebook post: Read details

Jhankar Mohta -
"Poora Tandav teen ghante tak chalta raha", says the Hindu family in Kanpur which came under attack from an irate Muslim mob
Read more
Fact-Check

Fact Check: No, Sunil Gavaskar didn’t make sexist comment against Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma during an IPL game

OpIndia Staff -
Sunil Gavaskar was referring to a video of Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma playing cricket,, didn't make any sexist comment
Read more
News Reports

Ranveer Singh asks Narcotics Bureau to allow him to accompany Deepika Padukone during interrogation due to her ‘anxiety issues’

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, the husband of Deepika Padukone, has asked NCB whether he can be present during his wife’s interrogation
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Mysuru Police bust fake honorary doctorate degree distribution ceremony in a hotel, two arrested

OpIndia Staff -
142 candidates from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh had gathered to obtain fake honorary doctorate degrees
Read more
Politics

‘Nitish Kumar called me and asked me to join’: Ex Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey joins JD(U) ahead of state assembly elections

OpIndia Staff -
Gupteshwar Pandey joined the JD(U) at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence in Patna, Bihar.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Women ‘activists’ attack YouTuber, pour motor oil on face for saying “Feminists do not wear underwear’

OpIndia Staff -
The women 'activists' had got triggered by a video posted by Dr Vijay P Nair on his YouTube channel a month ago
Read more
News Reports

“Your time of death has come”, radical Islamists attack actress-politician Nusrat Jahan on social media after she poses as Goddess Durga

Dibakar Dutta -
An Instagram user, Sagar Hossain, questioned Nusrat Jahan, "Why do you support Hindus despite being a Muslim?"
Read more
News Reports

“Hindu ki maiya maar gayi”, Pakistani internet sensation Nimra Ali goes on a Hinduphobic rant on live air, apologises after backlash

OpIndia Staff -
Following a social media backlash for her hate speech on live air, Nimra Ali was forced to tender an apology.
Read more
News Reports

China injecting unproven coronavirus vaccine to its citizens, forcing them to sign non-disclosure agreements

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese officials are injecting three vaccine candidates into workers whom the government considers important
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Close to Anil Deshmukh’s residence in Nagpur, gambling den operator lynched to death. Video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Man killed in Nagpur on the road near the residence of Home Minister of Maharashtra
Read more
Opinions

The ‘Kerala model’ everyone has stopped talking about

Nirwa Mehta -
The hold that communists have over media ensured that these facts regarding Kerala's terrible management of coronavirus crisis gets pushed under the rug. Just like China.
Read more
News Reports

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi shares benefits of Farmers’ bills, talks about the importance of storytelling

OpIndia Staff -
In his Mann Ki Baat address, PM Modi said that the Farm bills will enable farmers to sell their produce outside mandi without any problem
Read more
News Reports

Tuticorin custodial death case: CBI names 9 cops in charge sheet in the custodial death of father-son duo in Tamil Nadu

OpIndia Staff -
P Jayaraj and his son J Bennix had died after they were picked up by the Police for opening their mobile accessories shop during lockdown
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,181FansLike
456,234FollowersFollow
17,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com