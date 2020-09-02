Apparently delighted by the news of the controversial doctor Kafeel Khan’s release on bail from Mathura jail, group editor of Congress mouthpiece National Herald, Mrinal Pande, went on to compare Dr Kafeel with Lord Krishna. Pande’s reaction was not surprising at all as her hatred for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi is an open secret.

Comparing Dr Kafeel’s release from Mathura jail to Lord Krishna’s escape from the jail where he was born, Pande insinuated that Dr Kafeel too will bring the end of CM Yogi just like Lord Krishna had eliminated Kans. Dr Kafeel is an accused in the Gorakhpur children’s death case in relation to which an inquiry is going on. An inquiry was also initiated against him for spreading fake news of being absolved in the children’s death case and also for forcibly entering the hospital and trying to treat patients during his suspension.

He was arrested in January this year in Mumbai for allegedly making provocative comments on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) during his speech at the Aligarh Muslim University in December last year. Later on, provisions of the National Security Act (NSA) were slapped on him by the UP police for the same. However, yesterday Allahabad High Court set aside his detention under the NSA and ordered his release from the jail. The court order was hailed by Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who demanded his swift release from the jail.