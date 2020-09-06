Sunday, September 6, 2020
Sanjay Raut wants ‘that girl’ Kangana Ranaut to apologise for doing something she never did: Refer to Mumbai as ‘mini Pakistan’

Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, in an article in Sena mouthpiece Saamana, had asked actress Kangana Ranaut to not to travel back to Mumbai after she had expressed fear stating that that the city police force was more threatening to her than the ‘movie mafia.’

OpIndia Staff
Sanay Raut falsely claims that Kangana called Mumbai, 'a mini Pakistan'
Kangana Ranaut(left), Sanjay Raut (right), images via DNA India
A day after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut went on a misogynistic tirade against Kangana Ranaut, he has now falsely claimed that the actress compared the city of Mumbai to a ‘mini Pakistan’. Raut said, “She calls Mumbai a mini Pakistan. Does she have the courage to say the same about Ahmedabad?” He has also ‘offered’ to apologise for his distasteful remarks, on the condition that she tenders an apology for her comments on the State of Maharashtra.

However, a closer look at Kangana’s statement debunks the falsehood behind the claims.

What Kangana actually said

On Thursday, the actress had tweeted, “Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?” Although the region of POK is illegally under Pakistan’s control, it is nevertheless an integral part of India. Her reference to Mumbai as a POK, therefore, does not imply ‘mini Pakistan’ as inferred by Raut. Unless Raut does not consider PoK as an integral part of India.

In her subsequent tweets too, Kangana has maintained that referring to a part of India as ‘PoK’ does not mean it is ‘mini Pakistan’. PoK, though illegally occupied by Pakistan, is a part of India.

She said how criticising poor administration in a state by the government does not become criticism of the place.
Sanjay Raut is not new to making insidious and baseless claims. Even though Kangana Ranaut has not made any remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Raut earlier admonished a News Nation reporter saying, “She had disrespected Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the State of Maharashtra. And your channel is shamelessly siding with her?”

Sanjay Raut calls Kangana Ranaut ‘haramkhor’; issues veiled threats

On being asked by the News Nation reporter whether he will take unlawful steps to prevent Kangana Ranaut from entering Mumbai, Sanjay Raut replied, “What is law? Did that girl respect the law in the manner in which she spoke? Why are you acting as the lawyer of that ‘haramkhor’ girl?” In a veiled threat, he also said that the ‘fate’ of Kangana Ranaut has to be decided by everyone, not just the Shiv Sena. Raut also said that he did not believe in ‘war of words’ as it does not depict ‘masculinity’.

Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, in an article in Sena mouthpiece Saamana, had asked actress Kangana Ranaut to not to travel back to Mumbai after she had expressed fear stating that that the city police force was more threatening to her than the ‘movie mafia.’ Kangana Ranaut’s statements against Mumbai Police had come in the backdrop of a recent controversy after Commissioner of Mumbai Police Param Bir Singh had ‘liked’ a tweet which had asked for public shaming of the actress.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

