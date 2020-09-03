Nephew of a leader from the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has been accused of murdering one Arun Kumar in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu. SDPI is the political arm of extremist group Popular Front of India (PFI). As per the reports, two members of Suresh gang went rogue and left the gang. They wanted to start their own drug cartel in the area. Suresh sent nine of his gang members led by “left” Sheikh to kill the two. But they instead killed a bystander named Arun Kumar presumably by mistake. It is also believed that the gangsters assumed Arun Kumar is with the rogue members and killed him.

A Hindu group from Tamil Nadu, Indu Makkal Katchi, has alleged that Arun was killed because he was the head of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in his area.

Statement by a local leader

Swarajya talked to a local leader who did not want to be named. He said Vicky and Kamatchi, who were important members of the Suresh gang, had left the cartel. They wanted to start their own drug business. Suresh, along with his gang members, decided to kill the two to take revenge. The Suresh gang comprises of youth from Muslim and Serval communities.

“Left” Sheikh, nephew of Najimuddin, Ramanathapuram district secretary, SDPI headed the 9-member team the gang members assigned to kill the two rebels. The local leader said, “Vicky and Kamatchi were standing at an autorickshaw stand last night when the nine-member gang led by Sheikh made an attempt on them. However, both escaped, but Kumar, who was standing there, got caught in between.” He further added that the gang might have thought that Arun was with the two and attacked him. Kumar died while he was being taken to the hospital.

After the death of Arun, police promptly detained Suresh. They launched a manhunt to find the nine members of the gang who were involved in the murder. Police have reportedly surrounded a forest-like area near the coast where they are hiding as per the reports.

Police narrated different angle of scuffle between three friends

Police officials at Ramanathapuram told Swarajya that Kumar was killed in a dispute between three friends. One of the three friends was a rowdy element that led to the murder of Kumar. The rowdy person in the group hacked two persons. One is in the hospital while the second one died. The local leader denied their claims of another person being injured.