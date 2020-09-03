Thursday, September 3, 2020
Home News Reports Tamil Nadu: SDPI leader’s nephew arrested over murder of a bystander in a gang...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Tamil Nadu: SDPI leader’s nephew arrested over murder of a bystander in a gang war

A Hindu group from Tamil Nadu, Indu Makkal Katchi, has alleged that Arun was killed because he was the head of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in his area.

OpIndia Staff
Arun Kumar
Arun Kumar was murdered by armed gang linked to SDPI
107

Nephew of a leader from the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has been accused of murdering one Arun Kumar in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu. SDPI is the political arm of extremist group Popular Front of India (PFI). As per the reports, two members of Suresh gang went rogue and left the gang. They wanted to start their own drug cartel in the area. Suresh sent nine of his gang members led by “left” Sheikh to kill the two. But they instead killed a bystander named Arun Kumar presumably by mistake. It is also believed that the gangsters assumed Arun Kumar is with the rogue members and killed him.

A Hindu group from Tamil Nadu, Indu Makkal Katchi, has alleged that Arun was killed because he was the head of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in his area.

Statement by a local leader

Swarajya talked to a local leader who did not want to be named. He said Vicky and Kamatchi, who were important members of the Suresh gang, had left the cartel. They wanted to start their own drug business. Suresh, along with his gang members, decided to kill the two to take revenge. The Suresh gang comprises of youth from Muslim and Serval communities.

“Left” Sheikh, nephew of Najimuddin, Ramanathapuram district secretary, SDPI headed the 9-member team the gang members assigned to kill the two rebels. The local leader said, “Vicky and Kamatchi were standing at an autorickshaw stand last night when the nine-member gang led by Sheikh made an attempt on them. However, both escaped, but Kumar, who was standing there, got caught in between.” He further added that the gang might have thought that Arun was with the two and attacked him. Kumar died while he was being taken to the hospital.

- Advertisement -

After the death of Arun, police promptly detained Suresh. They launched a manhunt to find the nine members of the gang who were involved in the murder. Police have reportedly surrounded a forest-like area near the coast where they are hiding as per the reports.

Police narrated different angle of scuffle between three friends

Police officials at Ramanathapuram told Swarajya that Kumar was killed in a dispute between three friends. One of the three friends was a rowdy element that led to the murder of Kumar. The rowdy person in the group hacked two persons. One is in the hospital while the second one died. The local leader denied their claims of another person being injured.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Even as coronavirus cases in Delhi soar, Arvind Kejriwal hops over to Punjab to ‘check oxygen levels’ in ‘every village’

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi currently appears to be witnessing second wave of infections of coronavirus.
Read more
News Reports

Drugs not just an issue in Bollywood, now President Donald Trump accuses Sleepy Joe of being on ‘enhancements’, wants drug test

OpIndia Staff -
Donald Trump said he believes that Joe Biden was "on some kind of enhancements" and called for drug test for both himself and Biden
Read more

The Kingdom of Champa and the Chams: Hinduism in Vietnam

Culture and History Monidipa Bose Dey -
Despite the cultural influences, the Vietnamese people never really accepted Chinese rule, leading to constant rebellions and skirmishes, which finally ended the Chinese control in 939 CE, after which the country took the name Dai Viet.

Mother Teresa: Here are some accounts of forced conversions, primitive medical practices and suffering

OpIndia Explains Nivan Sadh -
Often called a 'saint' and 'messiah of the poor' by adherents of the Vatican in India, the so-called 'Mother' Teresa is engulfed in numerous controversies and allegations

PM Modi donated Rs 2.25 lakh as initial corpus for PM-CARES Fund

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Modi donated Rs 2.25 lakh from his personal savings as initial corpus to the PM-CARES fund.

How would media have covered the pandemic if Congress had won the 2019 election?

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
So deafening is this silence that Rahul Gandhi can face the camera and boldly deny all responsibility for the actions of the Govt of Maharashtra, even though he has 10 Cabinet ministers in it.

Recently Popular

News Reports

UnAcademy educator provokes students to pick up AK47s, many online coaching centres found peddling political agenda

OpIndia Staff -
UnAcademy educator provokes students to pick up AK47s like 'youth in Kashmi'
Read more
News Reports

Atheist Republic founder Armin Navabi tears up the Quran and spits on it, tweets video with #DesecrateTheQuran

OpIndia Staff -
Former Muslim-turned-atheist, secular activist and Iranian Canadian author Armin Navabi on Tuesday came up with a new controversial social media campaign called 'DesecrateTheQuran'.
Read more
News Reports

YouTuber ‘Heer Khan’ who referred to Goddess Sita as ‘r*ndi’ is Pak cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq’s niece, mother confirms Pakistan connections

OpIndia Staff -
It had been revealed that Heer Khan was making anti-Hindu and anti-national videos from the last two years.
Read more
Media

G*ndu, boxing batau kya?’ shirtless father of alleged drug peddler kicks AajTak reporter, netizens fondly recall Rajdeep Sardesai

OpIndia Staff -
The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested Zaid Vilatra, a drug peddler, in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police Commissioner likes a tweet asking public shaming of Kangana Ranaut, the actress asks whether it is safe to be in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police denied that Commissioner liked a tweet calling for public shaming of Kangana Ranaut, cyber cell to examine
Read more
Live Updates

Live: Watch Nupur J Sharma talk to Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami in a tell-all interview

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami in a tell-all interview with Nupur J Sharma
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

AIIMS director calls increasing coronavirus cases in Delhi the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic

OpIndia Staff -
AIIMS chief says second wave of COVID-19 pandemic may have arrived in Delhi.
Read more
News Reports

“Living Media not a media company any more than Osama was a Buddhist monk”: Former India Today employee hits out at company’s “culture of...

OpIndia Staff -
Former India Today employee calls out the media house's subterfuge, claiming that it has degenerated into a racket
Read more
Social Media

‘Nasal voice’, ‘short height’ and much more: Read why netizens are unhappy over Saif Ali Khan playing Raavan in Prabhas-starrer Adipurush

OpIndia Staff -
Saif Ali Khan to play the role of Lankesh Raavan in Prabhas-starrer Adipurush, the next venture by Tanhaji director Om Raut.
Read more
News Reports

Tamil Nadu: SDPI leader’s nephew arrested over murder of a bystander in a gang war

OpIndia Staff -
Arun Kumar was killed when the gang led by Sheikh wanted to kill two rebel members who had left the group to start own gang
Read more
News Reports

‘Mumbai feels like Pakistan occupied Kashmir’: Kangana Ranaut hits out after Sanjay Raut’s rant against her on Sena mouthpiece Saamana

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had asked actress Kangana Ranaut to not to travel back to Mumbai after she had expressed fear stating that that the city police force was more threatening to her than the 'movie mafia'.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Over 80% of junior doctors appointed to COVID-19 duty quit jobs after salary cut by the state government

OpIndia Staff -
Nearly 900 juniors doctors appointed to COVID First-Line Treatment Centres in Kerala have quit their jobs due to salary cut
Read more
News Reports

Even as coronavirus cases in Delhi soar, Arvind Kejriwal hops over to Punjab to ‘check oxygen levels’ in ‘every village’

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi currently appears to be witnessing second wave of infections of coronavirus.
Read more
News Reports

Drugs not just an issue in Bollywood, now President Donald Trump accuses Sleepy Joe of being on ‘enhancements’, wants drug test

OpIndia Staff -
Donald Trump said he believes that Joe Biden was "on some kind of enhancements" and called for drug test for both himself and Biden
Read more
News Reports

Authors of ‘Delhi Riots’ book to register complaint against Bloomsbury, media house for leaking and propagating copies

OpIndia Staff -
Senior advocate Monika Arora, who is one of the authors of the much-anticipated book, will be registering a complaint against Bloomsbury Publishing Ltd and few other media portals for criminal breach of trust and also for receiving, propagating the manuscript of the book, which is yet to be published.
Read more
Culture and History

The Kingdom of Champa and the Chams: Hinduism in Vietnam

Monidipa Bose Dey -
Despite the cultural influences, the Vietnamese people never really accepted Chinese rule, leading to constant rebellions and skirmishes, which finally ended the Chinese control in 939 CE, after which the country took the name Dai Viet.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

242,661FansLike
443,984FollowersFollow
318,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com