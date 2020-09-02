After an UnAcademy educator was found provoking students to pick up AK-47s in his online classes, the online education technology company has issued a statement distancing itself from the comments of their educator Varun Awasthi.

They said that they reviewed the video published by Varun Awasthi and found objectionable content in it. According to the statement, it goes against the ethos of their brand. UnAcademy said that they do not endorse or support any statements made by the educators that instigate hateful and unlawful behavior. They further added that the video was not published on any of their platforms or youtube channels. They have taken appropriate action against the educator as per their internal code of conduct guidelines. The company said that although the educator didn’t make the comments in an official platform of the company, he was wearing an UnAcademy T-Shirt, and hence they expect the highest professional standards from him.

The statement by UnAcademy came after a video of Varun Awasthi went viral on social media where he had appealed youths to pick up arms and create a situation like Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing PM Narendra Modi, he had said that if the PM does walk shoulder-to-shoulder with the young generation the youngsters of India will pick up AK-47s like Jammu and Kashmir. He was threatening that youths will take up arms due to the delayed results of the SSC Railway exams.

After the clip of Varun Awasthi went viral, Unacadamy had replied to a couple of tweets saying that they do not support any such behaviour and statement made by any educator associated with the company. They had added that they have initiated an investigation and will take appropriate action.

Apology issued by Varun Awasthi

Varun Awasthi has issued an apology on his YouTube channel, stating that his words were taken in the wrong context. He apologized for his comments and mentioned that he had removed all his videos where he might have said anything objectionable.