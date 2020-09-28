At around 6:30 AM on Sunday, a car overturned in Madhya Pradesh on its way to Lucknow. As per the reports, there were five passengers, one gangster, his brother-in-law and three police personnel in the car. The police personnel got injured while the arrested gangster died in the accident.

The accident took place on National Highway 26 in Guna district, Madhya Pradesh. The police had arrested wanted criminal Feroz Ali alias Shammi from Mumbai. The car that was being driven by one Sulabh Mishra overturned, killing the gangster.

Gangster was nabbed in Nala Sopara, Mumbai

Assistant sub-inspector Jagdish Prasad Pandey and constable Sanjeev Singh who got injured in the accident, are posted at Thakurganj Police Station, Lucknow. They had travelled to Mumbai in a private vehicle to apprehend Feroz Ali who was wanted for several crimes under the Gangster Act. On Saturday, Feroz was reportedly found in a slum in Nala Sopara area of Mumbai. After arresting him, they had left for Lucknow in a private Toyota car.

The reports suggest that Afzal, brother-in-law of Feroz, was also with the police at the accident. When the accident happened, constable Sanjeev, gangster Feroz, and Afzal were thrown out of the car. Feroz died on the spot while the three police officials and Afzal were injured.

As per reports, the car had swerved sharply to avoid collision with a cow. The impact was so strong that the car had flipped over the driving lane and had landed on another lane of a the busy highway.

Sub-inspector (SI) Rajesh Kumar Singh reached the spot to investigate the matter. ASI Pandey told the officers that Mishra tried to save a cow that appeared on the road suddenly. He lost control and the car overturned.

The incident has gained much attention in media because another car accident involving the UP Police and a gangster named Vikas Dubey had also resulted in the death of the gangster in July.