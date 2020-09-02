After the video of an Unacademy tutor who was calling for picking up an AK-47 went viral on social media, now another such video of another Unacademy tutor is doing rounds. In a video that is being circulated by the netizens, an Unacademy teacher can be seen exposing his anti-Brahmin bias by making derogatory remarks for the Brahmins.

I request @narendramodi and @AmitShah



The online coaching firm @unacademy is targeting the Brahmin community and they are completely supporting the violence in Jammu Kashmir.

Please take strict action against their company and concent faculty pic.twitter.com/7DbPMVbrQm — Raju (@sakht_boy) September 2, 2020

The tutor is apparently teaching about Varna system in the video wherein he remarks, “Sabse Kamchor jo hai Brahmins hote hain (Brahmins are the idlest community)”. He doesn’t stop at that and goes on to claim that the Vedas were written by the Brahmins who lied to the people that they were not written by any human being and in fact were written by God himself in order to secure people’s belief in Vedas.

He then explains another imaginary concept and says that the Brahmins put themselves between humans and God and thus became the mediator. According to his imaginary concept, Brahmins told people that they could not connect to God directly and therefore needed the assistance of the Brahmins to reach God. The tutor then presents some made-up facts and says that all the Hindu temples have Brahmins as priests and people from other castes cannot become priests in Hindu temples. He laments that only Brahmins perform all religious rituals on all the special occasions be it marriage or grih pravesh. He then claimed that Jainism and Buddhism originated from the Kshatriya class due to conflict with the Brahmins.