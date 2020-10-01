Thursday, October 1, 2020
Home News Reports Chattisgarh: 12th pass man found running medical store, nursing home with 4 beds
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Chattisgarh: 12th pass man found running medical store, nursing home with 4 beds

The team led by DM found that Malik did not even have a pharmacist license. All he could produce in the name of documents was a certificate of 12th class on which 'doctor' was written with wrong spelling.

OpIndia Staff
12th pass boy opens nursing home in Chhattisgarh
Representational Image, Courtesy: newindianexpress
84

An incident from Balrampur in Chhattisgarh has come to light wherein a 12th pass boy was allegedly running a nursing home. The boy named Nihar Malik was running a nursing home and was even treating the patients visiting him in Bartikala village of the Wadraf Nagar development block in Balrampur district, as reported by Amar Ujala.

An inspection drive is going on in Chhattisgarh with the objective of ensuring the facilities are under the Nursing Home Act and the set standards. According to reports, a team of Health and Revenue Department headed by SDM Vishal Maharana reached a medical store named Deep medical store in Bartikala after receiving several complaints against it. When the team reached the medical store and asked its owner Nihar Malik for documents, he failed to show any documents. The team comprising of SDM Vishal Maharana, Naib Tehsildar Vineet Singh and officers from the Health Department was shocked to see that at the backside of the medical store a nursing home with a capacity of four beds was being run by Malik.

The team found that Malik did not even have a pharmacist license. All he could produce in the name of documents was a certificate of 12th class on which ‘doctor’ was written with wrong spelling. The team also found a woman being treated for fever in the nursing home.

Fake doctor was running a 4-bed nursing home

When the team questioned Malik about the woman patient, it was found that the woman only had a fever but she was being treated for typhoid. As per the Amar Ujala report, many such medicines were kept in the clinic which even specialist doctors avoid using. It was found that medicines with severe side effects, including high antibiotic dosages were being used for treatment.

The medical store and the clinic have been sealed for violating the rules. Malik has been given a chance by the authorities to produce the documents. SDM Vishal Maharana informed that the team is consulting officials and specialist doctors before taking appropriate action.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsChhattisgarh news, Chhattisgarh fake degrees, fake doctors
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

The incredible stupidity of liberals in asking “How can Ram or Krishna have a birthplace?”

Abhishek Banerjee -
Liberals need to know that just like non-man entities like governments, companies, NGOs etc., Gods also can own property
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi finds clean spot to ‘fall’, Congress minions prompt him to ask correct questions to Police: Tragedy of a woman becomes political playground

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have been arrested by UP Police under section 188 of the IPC
Read more

Kapil Mishra was not described as a ‘whistleblower’ in the Delhi Riots chargesheet, people being threatened by Rahul Roy were: What media hid

Media Fact-Check Nupur J Sharma -
An untruth propagated by media was that the Delhi Riots chargesheet filed detailing the conspiracy terms Kapil Mishra as a 'whistleblower'.

Hypocrisy, thy name Rohini Singh: The Wire employee outrages selectively depending on caste and religious identity of victim and perpetrator

Media OpIndia Staff -
Close on the heels of Hathras horror, a 22-year-old Dalit girl was gang-raped in Balrampur also in Uttar Pradesh. But did it invoke same angry reactions? No.

Hathras case gets politicised: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shares video of the victim’s father where he is being prompted to demand ‘court monitored CBI probe’

Crime OpIndia Staff -
A voice can be heard in the background in the video prompting the father of the Hathras rape and murder victim to demand CBI probe

Two minor girls from Baran say on camera that they were gang-raped, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot claims they were ‘not forced’

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot denies gang-rape in case of Baran minor girls, says the girls went on their own and were not 'forced'.

Recently Popular

Crime

Hathras gang rape: Victim cremated, accused arrested. All you need to know about the case

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had a telephonic conversation with PM Modi regarding the incident and said that a special team has been formed to probe into the incident. The team will submit the report in next seven days.
Read more
News Reports

‘Maal is cigarette and hash are its different brands’, Deepika Padukone makes bizarre claims when confronted with ‘drug’ chats: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Deepika Padukone and others were apprised in advance as to what needed to be said during the interrogation, claimed NCB
Read more
News Reports

Viral message claiming that home minister Amit Shah flown to New York for treatment is false, read details

OpIndia Staff -
A message has gone viral on WhatsApp claiming that Amit Shah was shifted to the USA via an air ambulance due to 'critical condition'
Read more
Social Media

Bangalore Mirror journalist loses her mind over OpIndia’s coverage of Delhi anti-Hindu riots, suffers meltdown over long DMs and emails

OpIndia Staff -
After constantly sending lengthy emails and elaborate DMs, the Bangalore Mirror journalist also claimed that she does not want to 'engage in a conversation'.
Read more
Crime

Rajasthan: Two minor girls gang-raped, accused threatened girls in front of the police

OpIndia Staff -
Two minor girls gang-raped for three days in Rajasthan.
Read more
Media

Sanatana Dharma vs Bollywood on Republic Bharat: Arnab Goswami goes to war

K Bhattacharjee -
Arnab Goswami has been at the forefront of the campaign against the drag racket in Bollywood and has not pulled any punches.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

The incredible stupidity of liberals in asking “How can Ram or Krishna have a birthplace?”

Abhishek Banerjee -
Liberals need to know that just like non-man entities like governments, companies, NGOs etc., Gods also can own property
Read more
News Reports

Chattisgarh: 12th pass man found running medical store, nursing home with 4 beds

OpIndia Staff -
During the raid, the DM and revenue department officials also found a 4-bed nursing home being operated inside the medical store where a female patient was being treated for typhoid.
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi finds clean spot to ‘fall’, Congress minions prompt him to ask correct questions to Police: Tragedy of a woman becomes political playground

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have been arrested by UP Police under section 188 of the IPC
Read more
News Reports

After actor Kangana Ranaut, BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan provided with Y-plus security cover, thanks Yogi Adityanath

OpIndia Staff -
Last month, Ravi Kishan had raised the issue of drug trafficking and usage that is plaguing the Bollywood.
Read more
News Reports

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny claims that President Vladimir Putin was behind his suspected poisoning: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was admitted to the ICU in the month of August after being allegedly poisoned by nerve agent
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Kapil Mishra was not described as a ‘whistleblower’ in the Delhi Riots chargesheet, people being threatened by Rahul Roy were: What media hid

Nupur J Sharma -
An untruth propagated by media was that the Delhi Riots chargesheet filed detailing the conspiracy terms Kapil Mishra as a 'whistleblower'.
Read more
News Reports

Forensic report rules out rape angle in Hathras case, deliberate attempt to instigate caste violence in state: ADG

OpIndia Staff -
ADG Prashant Kumar further stated that despite swift action by the police to arrest the attackers and repeated clarifications in the case, certain groups have been involved to instigate caste-based violence based on false claims and misinformation.
Read more
Media

Hypocrisy, thy name Rohini Singh: The Wire employee outrages selectively depending on caste and religious identity of victim and perpetrator

OpIndia Staff -
Close on the heels of Hathras horror, a 22-year-old Dalit girl was gang-raped in Balrampur also in Uttar Pradesh. But did it invoke same angry reactions? No.
Read more
Crime

Hathras case gets politicised: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shares video of the victim’s father where he is being prompted to demand ‘court monitored CBI probe’

OpIndia Staff -
A voice can be heard in the background in the video prompting the father of the Hathras rape and murder victim to demand CBI probe
Read more
Crime

Two minor girls from Baran say on camera that they were gang-raped, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot claims they were ‘not forced’

OpIndia Staff -
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot denies gang-rape in case of Baran minor girls, says the girls went on their own and were not 'forced'.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,698FansLike
457,194FollowersFollow
17,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com