An incident from Balrampur in Chhattisgarh has come to light wherein a 12th pass boy was allegedly running a nursing home. The boy named Nihar Malik was running a nursing home and was even treating the patients visiting him in Bartikala village of the Wadraf Nagar development block in Balrampur district, as reported by Amar Ujala.

An inspection drive is going on in Chhattisgarh with the objective of ensuring the facilities are under the Nursing Home Act and the set standards. According to reports, a team of Health and Revenue Department headed by SDM Vishal Maharana reached a medical store named Deep medical store in Bartikala after receiving several complaints against it. When the team reached the medical store and asked its owner Nihar Malik for documents, he failed to show any documents. The team comprising of SDM Vishal Maharana, Naib Tehsildar Vineet Singh and officers from the Health Department was shocked to see that at the backside of the medical store a nursing home with a capacity of four beds was being run by Malik.

The team found that Malik did not even have a pharmacist license. All he could produce in the name of documents was a certificate of 12th class on which ‘doctor’ was written with wrong spelling. The team also found a woman being treated for fever in the nursing home.

Fake doctor was running a 4-bed nursing home

When the team questioned Malik about the woman patient, it was found that the woman only had a fever but she was being treated for typhoid. As per the Amar Ujala report, many such medicines were kept in the clinic which even specialist doctors avoid using. It was found that medicines with severe side effects, including high antibiotic dosages were being used for treatment.

The medical store and the clinic have been sealed for violating the rules. Malik has been given a chance by the authorities to produce the documents. SDM Vishal Maharana informed that the team is consulting officials and specialist doctors before taking appropriate action.