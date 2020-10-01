A lot of debate and political mu slinging has been happening around the Hathras case since the victim succombed to her injuries in Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital on Tuesday morning. Hathras Police on Thursday said that “forced sexual intercourse” has not been established in the post-mortem report yet.

On Tuesday, the victim of an alleged gang-rape died in Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi. She was allegedly raped two weeks ago. The case attracted nationwide outrage when some reports claimed Hathras Police forcefully cremated the girl on Tuesday night without consent of the family members. The police had later stated that the victim’s father was present during the cremation.

The Police said that they are waiting for the forensics report, and only then they will be able to give a firm opinion on the rape charges.

The UP police has already arrested the four culprits in the case.

#WATCH: #Hathras SP says, “Medical report from Aligarh hospital mentions injuries but doesn’t confirm forced sexual intercourse. They’re waiting for report of Forensics. As of now, doctors say that they’re not confirming rape, can give firm opinion only when they get FSL report.” pic.twitter.com/R2HK0zZ6Pv — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 1, 2020

SP Vikram Vir, speaking to ANI, stated that the Special Investigation Team is currently in the city. They have visited the crime and scene and spoke to the family members on Wednesday.

On September 14, the victim was hospitalised after she was attacked by a group of men who had strangulated her. The police had stated that media reports claiming that she victim was brutalised, had her tongue cut, eyes gouged out and spine broken, are all false. They had stated that the victim was violently strangulated which had caused her to bite and injure her tongue, also causing spinal damage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently talked to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, and asked for strict action against the culprits.

CM Yogi ordered the formation of SIT to investigate the case. The trial will be conducted in a fast track court. SIT will submit its report in seven days. CM Yogi also talked to the father of the victim and ensured strict action against the culprits. As per the reports, the media will not be allowed in SIT meetings. The UP government has also announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 25 lakhs for the bereaved family.

Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi travelling to meet victim’s family despite section 144

Congress party’s Priyanka Gandhi and her brother Rahul Gandhi are on their way to meet the victim’s famly. Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the area to control the law and order situation. As per the law, more than five people can not gather after the imposition of section 144. In a video statement, Sonia Gandhi launched an attack on the Yogi government, saying that the people of India are sad and angry. The rape victim was “killed by a ruthless government,” she added.

As per the latest reports, the motorcade with Priyanka and Rahul along with several Congress workers has been stopped on the Yamuna Expressway, almost 150 km away from Hathras. The Congress scions have announced that they will proceed on foot.