Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev who led India to the cricket world cup victory in 1983 suffered a heart attack earlier today.

As per reports, he underwent angioplasty at a hospital in Delhi. Kapil Dev, former Indian cricketing captain, is regarded as one of the greatest captains of all times. He has also been dealing with diabetes related issues. However, reports suggest he is currently stable.

Kapil Dev led Indian cricket team to world cup victory in 1983 while playing against West Indies in Lord’s.