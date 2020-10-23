Friday, October 23, 2020
Updated:

Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev suffers heart attack, admitted to Delhi hospital

Kapil Dev led Indian cricket team to world cup victory in 1983 while playing against West Indies in Lord's.

OpIndia Staff
Cricketer Kapil Dev undergoes angioplasty in Delhi after suffering heart attack (image courtesy: inc42.com)
Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev who led India to the cricket world cup victory in 1983 suffered a heart attack earlier today.

As per reports, he underwent angioplasty at a hospital in Delhi. Kapil Dev, former Indian cricketing captain, is regarded as one of the greatest captains of all times. He has also been dealing with diabetes related issues. However, reports suggest he is currently stable.

Kapil Dev led Indian cricket team to world cup victory in 1983 while playing against West Indies in Lord’s.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

