Monday, October 12, 2020
Four arrested after Chinese-made grenades hurled at Assam Rifles transit camp at Dhansiri, Nagaland: Report

Four people have been arrested in connection with an incident on Saturday when two Chinese-made grenades were hurled at the Assam Rifles Dhansiri Transit Camp near the Purana Bazaar area in Dimapur.

Assam Rifles Dhansiri Transit Camp, Nagaland
Image Credit: Nagaland Post
Dimapur Police PRO T Relo Aye said that the incident took place at around 5 am on Saturday. The grenade exploded inside the camp but fortunately, no one was injured. One other grenade failed to explode. The motivation for the attack is not yet known. No terrorist outfit has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. Further details are unavailable at the moment.

Recently, it was reported that Indian Intelligence agencies had cautioned that China had been spying on over 10,000 Indian organisations and individuals using a global database and also inciting ‘internal unrest’ to halt the Naga peace deal process. Indian security agencies have revealed that the Chinese wanted NSCN (I-M) leader Thuingaleng Muviah to delay the peace process and that the Centre had prior inputs about such a development. Interestingly, Muviah had initially agreed on all major issues but began delaying the peace process by raking up minor and irrelevant issues about the interlocutor, during the Galwan Valley clash in mid-June.

Naga Peace Deal

Negotiations between the NSCN (I-M) and the Indian government began 23 years ago. However, it was only in August 2015 that the Centre reportedly signed a Framework Agreement to settle issues with NSCN (I-M). The Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) also joined the peace negotiations as late as 2017 via the ‘Deed of Commitment’ agreement.

One of the demands of NSCN (I-M) is the formation of a Greater Nagalim, comprising Naga inhabited areas of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Manipur apart from the entire Nagaland. People and governments of these three states strongly oppose the proposal, and the government of India has also not accepted that demand.

