Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday entered 20th year as an elected public representative. On 7th October 2001, he had taken oath as Gujarat Chief Minister for the first time. A video of the same has gone viral on social media.

Narendra Modi had taken oath in Gujarati as the Chief Minister of state. He was not an MLA at that time. Few months later, he had been elected from Rajkot West seat which was vacated by Vajubhai Vala.

In 2001, few months after the devastating earthquake struck Gujarat, the Keshubhai Patel led BJP government in state was facing tough time. There were allegations of corruption, abuse of power and poor administration. After Keshubhai Patel resigned over his ill health, Narendra Modi, who had never held a public post was made the Chief Minister. A decade later, Modi would resign as Chief Minister of Gujarat to take oath as Prime Minister of India.