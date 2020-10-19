Monday, October 19, 2020
Frustrated with “rants” of Shashi Tharoor, MP Nishikant Dubey requests Lok Sabha speaker to put him in a committee where there is no Tharoor

In his three-page letter, Dubey said that the chairperson of the Information Technology parliamentary panel, Shashi Tharoor, has yet again violated the confidentiality rules by making allegations against certain corporate houses and launching politically motivated attacks against some TV channels through social media.

OpIndia Staff
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey writes to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla asking to be removed from committees having Tharoor in them
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, image via Twitter
1

Peeved by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s “incorrigible” conduct of repeatedly breaching the “Confidentiality Clause”, an exasperated BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who is member of a parliamentary panel headed by the Congress leader, wrote a letter to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, asking him to be put in some other committee where there is no Tharoor.

In his three-page letter, Dubey said that the chairperson of the Information Technology parliamentary panel, Shashi Tharoor, has yet again violated the confidentiality rules by making allegations against certain corporate houses and launching politically motivated attacks against some TV channels through social media.

“Dr Tharoor has yet again compromised the ‘Confidentiality Clause’ as contained in Direction 55 of the Directions by the Speaker, Lok Sabha,” Said Dubey while adding, “It is an abject display of truant behaviour on the part of Dr Tharoor to abusively call the ‘Republic TV’ as ‘Repulsive TV’ and also making unsubstantiated insinuations and rant against various reputable Companies/ Entities like Raymonds, Air India, Maruti, Dabur, etc.”

Dubey, who is at odds with Tharoor for the last few months, was referring to the series of tweets posted by the Congress leader on Sunday in which he alleged that corporates were financing “hatred” by advertising on some news channels.

Dubey has alleged that Tharoor’s conduct of openly discussing various aspects which are under examination of the Committee on Information Technology is an “affront” to the overall working of the parliamentary committees and asked the speaker to nominate him to some other committee.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s prolong rant against some news channels

Earlier yesterday, Tharoor posted a string of tweets, ranting and raving against organisations who funded Republic TV and Times Now, news channels known for making no bones about criticising the Congress party for its deceit and duplicity. Republic TV has also doggedly pursued the alleged murder of Sunanda Pushkar, the erstwhile wife of Shashi Tharoor and who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the hotel Leela Palace in Delhi, drawing the Congress leader’s ire.

It is notable here that Tharoor had earlier tried to get a gag order against Republic TV over reporting the suspicious circumstances of his wife’s death.

“Should such reputable companies be financing hate through ads on Repulsive TV? Raymonds, Muthoot Group, Jio, Max Bupa, Kent, Air India, Star Health Insurance, Nissan, Dabur, Mahindra, Amazon, Samsung, Sony, Maruti, Nerolac, Toyota. Can they find the moral courage to be like Parle?” Tharoor tweeted while referring to Republic TV as Repulsive TV.

“Should Corporates have the ‘same moral and social duties as individuals, to condemn immoral ideology, to abjure hate and communalism, to not incite one community against another, to distinguish between the truth and falsehood?” Tharoor’s other moralising tweet read, adding that “these amoral Corporates should know that their ‘Return on investment’ is ‘a society and country being torn apart by the channels they fund. Our Corporates aspire to be global entities but fail to espouse global values’. Why do companies fund hatred?”

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor at loggerheads over breach of privilege notices

In August 2020, Dubey and Tharoor filed a breach of privilege notices against each other following an ugly social media spat over the Congress leader’s statements summoning the Facebook India executives over hate speech row.

After the bitter war of words between the two leaders on social media, the Lok Sabha speaker had issued a stern advisory to chairmen of all parliamentary panels, asking them to strictly follow the rules and regulations while conducting committee meetings.

