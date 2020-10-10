Saturday, October 10, 2020
BJP leader Tajinder Bagga puts Taiwan National Day hoarding outside the Chinese embassy, draws praise from Taiwanese MP and citizens

Tajinder Bagga slams China with one hoarding, Taiwanese MP praises India
Tajinder Bagga and his hoarding, images via Deccan Herald
On the occasion of the Double Tenth day, also known as the National Day of the Republic of China, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga slammed the expansionist mindset of China. It is pertinent to remember that October 10 is celebrated as the Double Tenth Day in Taiwan to mark the onset of the Wuchang Uprising of 1911. The rebellion eventually paved the way for the foundation of the People’s Republic of China in 1912. The Republic of China had moved to Taiwan in 1949 after the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) established the People’s Republic of Chinna in mainland China.

Hailing Taiwan as an independent country, the BJP leader put up a hoarding that read, “Taiwan – Happy National Day.” He placed the hoarding just outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi. Bagga had also posted the image of the hoarding on Twitter. It may be noted that China claims that Taiwan is a part of the People’s Republic of China, and does not recognise it as a sovereign nation. Any mention of Taiwan as an independent country invites protests from the Chinese government.

Bagga’s offensive against the Chinese regime comes in the backdrop of the ongoing border standoff between India and China and the growing discontent among the Taiwanese people against China.

Taiwanese MP praises India’s fearlessness

The BJP leader’s tweet received an astounding response, with netizens appreciating him for his gesture. His tweet also caught the eye of sitting Taiwanese Member of Parliament (MP) Wang Ting-yu. While praising Indian friends for their fearlessness and determination, he tweeted, “Thank you to our Indian friends for the kind wishes! The people of Taiwan admire your spirit, your fearlessness and your determination to stand up for what is right.”

Taiwanese citizens appreciate India’s solidarity

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga also received an overwhelming response from Taiwanese people. He took to Twitter to share pictures of the residents of Taiwan, holding pamphlets thanking him for his gesture. “10 October, Double Ten Day! Thank you Tajjinder pal Singh Bagga. From Taiwan”, a poster read.

Taiwan wants Indian media to say ‘GET LOST’ to China

Ahead of Taiwan’s national day on October 10, the Chinese mission in Delhi called upon the Indian media not to refer to Taiwan as a “nation”. In the letter, the Chinese embassy said, “would like to remind our media friends that there is only one China in the world” and the “Government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legitimate government representing the whole of China.”

Reacting to the Chinese diktat to Indian media, Taiwan’s Foreign Minister of Taiwan Joseph Wu on Wednesday said that he hoped the Indian media would ask the Chinese mission to “get lost”. “India is the largest democracy on earth with a vibrant press and freedom-loving people. But it looks like communist China hoping to march into the subcontinent by imposing censorship,” Taiwanese Foreign Ministry said.

