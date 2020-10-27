Waqar Zaka, who is well known for his Roadies-style show in Pakistan, has called for ‘Digital Jihad’ against President of France, Emmanuel Macron. In a Twitter video, he urged his followers to launch a movement on social media platforms against Macron. Showing his anger over the alleged controversial remarks made by Macron, he said that all everyone should come together and condemn Macron’s statement.

Several reports have emerged that stores in Islamic nations are removing French products marking their protests against the cartoons of Prophet Mohammad published in Charlie Hebdo magazine from France. Zaka has also urged his followers and fellow Muslims across the world to do the same. He asked the followers to trend #TwitterSuspendMarcon and #TwitterSuspendMarcoAccount and tag @/verified and @/twittersupport to push Twitter to suspend the Twitter account of France’s President.

Zaka explained the process to report the account on Twitter. He also said that instead of a physical attack on anyone, it is better to initiate ‘Digital Jihad’. He alleged that countries like France want Muslims to initiate an attack on an establishment linked to France so that they can claim they were right all along.

Let’s take him down, follow the steps in this Video #TwitterSuspendMarcon #TwitterSuspendMarcoAccount I request all verified account , specially celebs of our country to tweet and follow these steps and report pic.twitter.com/wrAoov1vMM — Waqar Zaka (@ZakaWaqar) October 26, 2020

He indirectly hinted that several celebrities and influencers from the Muslim community are shying away from the issue as they do not want to lose endorsements. He urged his followers to tag and spam such celebrities and ask them to join Zaka in the movement to force Twitter to suspend the Twitter account of French President.

‘Nuke France’ – Pakistanis urged Imran Khan to attack France with nuclear weapons

Earlier, several netizens from Pakistan had urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to initiate a nuclear attack on France to take revenge for the repeated insult of Prophet Muhammad. Cricket Shoaib Akhtar also jumped the wagon and urged his followers to boycott products from France. Some netizens also prepared a list of French products popular in Islamic countries so that it gets easier to boycott them. However, one user asked to boycott Japanese products and tagged @/TwitterSports for some unknown reason.

Samuel Paty beheading

Earlier this month, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Islam is in crisis all over the world. The French President had also suggested closing down places of worship that are suspected of radicalisation. Shockingly, just two weeks later, a school teacher Samuel Paty was publicly beheaded by a radical Islamist for showing Prophet Muhammad’s cartoon in his class.