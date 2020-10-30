Friday, October 30, 2020
Home Opinions Here’s why Jammu and Kashmir does not need a law to protect their land...
Editor's picksFeaturedGovernment and PolicyOpinionsPolitics
Updated:

Here’s why Jammu and Kashmir does not need a law to protect their land but many other states do

There can be a flood in Assam at the same time as a drought in Maharashtra. The Central government can provide drought relief to Maharashtra while providing flood relief to Assam. It’s not hypocrisy. It’s called doing what is necessary.

Abhishek Banerjee
Here’s why Jammu and Kashmir does not need law to protect their land but many other states do
Jammu and Kashmir (Image courtesy: The Frontline)
290

In a landmark decision, the Government of India has now decided that any Indian can purchase land in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The obvious aim of this is the full and complete integration of J&K with the rest of India after the abolition of Article 370. But Omar Abdullah has a question.

The Economic times article on Jammu and Kashmir land purchase law change
The Economic times

He is referring to states such as Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Meghalaya and many others which enjoy special protections against “outsiders” buying up land. In fact, many other states such as Jharkhand have a variety of restrictions on who can buy land and where. If all these places can have such laws, why not Jammu and Kashmir? Is this hypocritical?

We’ll see. First, let us take an example.

All across India, the center and state governments provide rice and wheat and other staples at near zero prices to BPL families. There is an extensive midday meal program for kids in government schools. This is to address the systemic problem of malnutrition, under-nutrition and food insecurity in India.

At the same time, India suffers from a high rate of lifestyle related diseases such as obesity, heart disease and diabetes. The government has another bunch of initiatives to tackle these problems, such as Fit India program to promote healthy living.

Is this hypocrisy then for the government to be running both? What is the problem in India: people eating too much or people eating too little?

It’s a silly question. Just like the one Omar Abdullah is asking. Where there is a problem of under-nutrition, you try to bring in food security. Where there are problems of obesity, you promote the Fit India program.

There can be a flood in Assam at the same time as a drought in Maharashtra. The Central government can provide drought relief to Maharashtra while providing flood relief to Assam. It’s not hypocrisy. It’s called doing what is necessary.

The problem in Kashmir was the apartheid regime of Article 370. It was apartheid against tribals, against women, against homosexuals, against members of the Valmiki community, against members of the Gorkha community. And of course, it was apartheid against Hindus: 5 lakh Hindus had to leave their homes due to threat of violence. You could even talk about language apartheid : only Urdu and English were recognized as official languages, even though barely 1% of the population spoke Urdu. The languages of real people, such as Kashmiri, Dogra and Hindi were not recognized. Indeed, the much vaunted “Kashmiriyat” had no place for the Kashmiri language.

In short, the problem in J&K was the xenophobia of a tiny elite that held the state in an iron grip. So what is the solution? Open it up. Let the state integrate fully with the rest of the country.

There are places in India where the problem is the opposite. We are a very diverse country. Small groups, especially historically marginalized tribal populations are at serious risk of having their identity wiped out. Where that is the case, we make special laws to protect their identity.

It’s that simple. Two competing forces. The need to open up and integrate. The need to protect identity. Both are important. We tackle the extremes of both. Where protectionism has turned into xenophobia and apartheid, we open things up. Where there is a group that might be losing the last bits of its identity, we offer a layer of protection.

Two competing concerns. The government playing referee and feeding one or the other based on case by case decisions. If there is someone who wants to invest in India, the government helps them open a factory and create jobs. If there is a factory that is polluting air or water to unacceptable levels, the same government will shut it down.

Both are the job of government.

Is it hypocrisy to have both a ministry for commerce and a ministry for the environment?

If the food is too hot, you wait for it to cool down so you can eat. If the food has gone too cold, you heat it up so you can eat. And that’s why we need right now that any citizen should be able to buy property in J&K. And also that the land rights of small communities in many other states are protected.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Abhishek Banerjeehttps://dynastycrooks.wordpress.com/
Abhishek Banerjee is a math lover who may or may not be an Associate Professor at IISc Bangalore. He is the author of Operation Johar - A Love Story, a novel on the pain of left wing terror in Jharkhand, available on Amazon here.  

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Nikita Tomar’s murder brings under spotlight the recurring theme of unceasing atrocities committed by Muslims in Mewat: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Nikita Tomar's murder for failed love jihad was not an isolated case, Mewat has become a hotbed of crime against women by Muslims
Read more
Opinions

Here’s why Jammu and Kashmir does not need a law to protect their land but many other states do

Abhishek Banerjee -
In a landmark decision, the Government of India has now decided that any Indian can purchase land in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
Read more

French Churches mourn victims of Islamic terror attack while their Indian counterparts had opposed providing relief to victims of Islamic persecution

World OpIndia Staff -
The Churches in France tolled their bells to commemorate and honour the victims of the terrorist attack in Nice.

The Hindu spreads fake news about China occupying new regions in Pangong Tso just a month after making money by publishing Chinese propaganda

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Hindu had quoted an ex-BJP MP to claim that Chinese forces have occupied finger 2 and 3 on north bank of Pangong Tso lake

Munger SP Lipi Singh’s claims shattered, CISF report says Police first opened fire against Hindus, 13 bullets fired

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Munger SP Lipi Singh had earlier defended the police violence on Durga Procession attendees in Munger and claimed that Hindus had fired, not the police

AMU students, who wanted to dig ‘Hindutva ki kabar’, now protest against French President for standing up to Jihad after ‘blasphemy’ beheadings

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
After chanting against Hindus the students in AMU have now started a protest French President Emmanuel Macron for his remarks against Islamic terrorism

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Modi, Modi’ slogans inside Pakistan National Assembly: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
The name of PM Modi echoed on Monday as members of Pakistan's opposition members chanted 'Modi, Modi' slogans inside Pakistan National assembly
Read more
News Reports

Chinese state-run channel shows the portrait of Prophet Muhammad, netizens ask if Muslim nations will boycott China

OpIndia Staff -
Arslan Hidayat, an Uyghur Rights Activist, took to Twitter shared a video of a Chinese TV series on Twitter in which it was depicted that an Arab ambassador visiting China during the rule of Tang dynasty gifts a portrait of the Prophet Muhammad to the Chinese emperor.
Read more
Media

As Pakistan minister admits role in Pulwama attack, Rajdeep Sardesai rushes to his rescue, allows him to ‘clarify’, attack India instead, NDTV follows suit

OpIndia Staff -
India Today and NDTV come together to rescue Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry after he admitted Terroristan's role in Pulwama attack
Read more
News Reports

‘His legs were shivering, head was sweating fearing attack by India’: Pakistani opposition leader reveals why Imran Khan govt had released Abhinandan Varthaman

OpIndia Staff -
PML(N) leader Ayaz Sadiq said that Pakistani Foreign Minister had feared that India would attack Pakistan if Abhinandan is not returned
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Pro-India accounts disrupt Pakistan’s anti-India online meeting on Zoom, play pro-Hindu and Indian nationalistic songs

OpIndia Staff -
Indic social media users caused embarrassment to Pakistani authorities and diplomats after they raided their online event on zoom
Read more
News Reports

Here are ‘liberals’ who hailed Imran Khan’s benevolence for releasing Abhinandan, while he was shaking in his boots, thinking of Modi going to war

OpIndia Staff -
The usual suspects declared Imran Khan 'won' despite the fact that it was Indian Armed Forces that destroyed terror camps in Pakistan.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

After The Hindu, Indian newspaper Hindustan Times publishes Chinese propaganda supplement amidst border standoff

OpIndia Staff -
Hindustan Times publishes a 4 page supplement prepared by China Daily containing propaganda material by China
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Video from 24th October emerges where Sameet Thakker is allegedly being led by men with a rope, his face covered in black cloth

OpIndia Staff -
The person told us that she is well acquainted with people who personally know Sameet Thakkar and that is how she accessed the footage.
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader and Bengaluru Riots main accused Sampath Raj flees from hospital, police issue notice to the hospital

OpIndia Staff -
Sampath Raj was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in a hospital, and the hospital discharged him without informing police
Read more
News Reports

Nikita Tomar’s murder brings under spotlight the recurring theme of unceasing atrocities committed by Muslims in Mewat: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Nikita Tomar's murder for failed love jihad was not an isolated case, Mewat has become a hotbed of crime against women by Muslims
Read more
World

Jeremy Corbyn suspended from Labour Party after damning report that claims the party broke laws while dealing with antisemitism complaints

OpIndia Staff -
The suspension could ignite a civil war within the Labour Party with allies of Jeremy Corbyn rushing to his defence.
Read more
News Reports

Locals stop Congress leader Kumari Selja from visiting Nikita Tomar’s house, killed by one Tauseef, raise anti-Congress slogans

OpIndia Staff -
Unlike the Hathras case, Congress has not spoken a word of condemnation against this brutal act, where a young girl was shot dead by a Congress leader's kin
Read more
News Reports

Shadow group of Lashkar-e-Taiba claims responsibility of killing three BJYM workers in Jammu and Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -
Three BJYM workers - Fida Hussain, Umer Hajam and Umer Rashid Beigh were shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam in Jammu &Kashmir on Thursday
Read more
Opinions

Here’s why Jammu and Kashmir does not need a law to protect their land but many other states do

Abhishek Banerjee -
In a landmark decision, the Government of India has now decided that any Indian can purchase land in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
Read more
News Reports

Bhopal Congress MLA Arif Masood, who organised anti-France protest, says he would have crushed President Macron’s face for blasphemy

OpIndia Staff -
Congress MLA Arif Masood said that if it had been in his capacity, he would have crushed the face of France President Emmanuel Macron
Read more
Crime

Kerala: Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of senior CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, arrested for money laundering and links with drug smuggler Mohammed Anoop

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Kerala CPM leader's son Bineesh Kodiyeri was arrested after ED had unearthed his links to one of the main accused in Sandalwood drug case
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
471,459FollowersFollow
19,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com