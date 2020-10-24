Saturday, October 24, 2020
Home News Reports Wife of UP police DIG who is member of the SIT formed in relation...
News Reports
Updated:

Wife of UP police DIG who is member of the SIT formed in relation to Hathras case dies by suicide

According to reports, Pushpa Prakash, wife of UP police DIG Chandra Prakash hung herself around 11 o'clock in the morning today in Sushant Golf City area.

OpIndia Staff
PD DIG wife commits suicide
Pushpa Prakash, wife of UP DIG, Courtesy: Amar ujala
5

In a shocking incident that took place in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh today, the wife of Deputy Inspector General of Police in Uttar Pradesh police reportedly killed herself by hanging. According to reports, Pushpa Prakash, wife of UP police DIG Chandra Prakash hung herself around 11 o’clock in the morning today in Sushant Golf City area.

36-year old Pushpa Prakash was rushed to Lohia Hospital by some people. However, she was declared dead by the doctors there. Her body has been taken in custody by the police. The reason of her suicide is not yet known. No suicide note work was recovered from the scene.

DIG Prakash is a member of Hathras SIT

DIG Chandra Prakash, who is a 2004-batch IPS officer, is currently posted in Unnao. He is member of the three-member SIT headed by UP Home Secretary Bhgwan Swarup which was constituted in relation to the Hathras case. A 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly strangled by four men in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. After her condition worsened, she was shifted to Delhi Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Prior to that, she had accused the four men of raping her.

Following her death, a lot of political mudslinging took place where politicians flocked at Hathras to score political brownie points. Eventually, a CBI inquiry has been put in place to investigate the crime.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Encounter specialist’ cop facing murder charges and reinstated by Param Bir Singh had joined Shiv Sena

OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Vaze, Pradeep Sharma, who were both 'encounter specialist' cops facing murder charges, were close to Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh
Read more
News Reports

Radio Mirchi RJ finds space with radical preacher Zakir Naik as she waters down terms like ‘Kafir’ and ‘Jihad’

OpIndia Staff -
A video featuring Radio Mirchi RJ Sayema is doing rounds on the internet in which she was seen normalising anti-Hindu bigotry by legitimising the usage of radical Islamic terms as 'Kafir' and 'Jihad'.
Read more

Pune: Police tricks caretaker-turned-thief into arrest through romantic social media chats

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Pune Police created a fake Facebook account posing as a "woman" and lured the thief into meeting him at a place where the police officials arrested him

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti refuses to unfurl the Indian flag, BJP demands arrest for her seditious remarks

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In her first press conference after being released from her 14-month detention, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti denounced the Indian flag and pegged for the restoration of Article 370

After Twitter, Amazon’s Alexa now claims Jammu and Kashmir is part of China, netizens fume

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, Alexa uses a machine-learning algorithm and more than a dozen 'question-answer techniques' to determine the best response to a user query.

‘Kale Baba’ aka Nasir caught sexually exploiting women in Lucknow, Times of India gives it a Hindu spin by calling the accused as ‘Tantrik’

Media OpIndia Staff -
The Times of India on Saturday attempted to give a Hindu spin to a crime perpetrated by an Islamic cleric, who is an accused in the sex racket, by referring to him as a 'Tantrik'.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘He supplies drugs and girls’: Estranged wife of Mahesh Bhatt’s nephew Luviena Lodh alleges harassment by nephew-uncle duo

OpIndia Staff -
Luviena Lodh said that Mahesh Bhatt is the don of the industry, and he controls everything that goes on in the film industry
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Exclusive: Conversation that shows how Mumbai Police is trying to coerce witness into naming Republic TV in TRP scam

Nupur J Sharma -
While Hansa Research report and the FIR filed named India Today in TRP scam, in less than 24 hours, Mumbai Police had seemingly made up its mind that Republic TV was the culprit
Read more
News Reports

France: Charlie Hebdo cartoons projected on government building to express solidarity with deceased teacher who was beheaded by Islamic terrorist

OpIndia Staff -
Days after the barbaric beheading of teacher Samuel Paty on the streets of Paris by a terrorist for showing the cartoons of Prophet Mohammad to his students, support continues to pour in for the deceased teacher.
Read more
Entertainment

‘Jism ki garmi’: How Hindi film industry disregarded consent and normalised rape and molestation over the years

OpIndia Staff -
The Hindi film industry has, knowingly or unknowingly, convinced a generation of people that rape is normal when done in light of 'greater good'.
Read more
News Reports

Lucknow: Jama Mazar caretaker ‘Kale Baba’ caught running sex racket, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
The caretaker has allegedly confessed to police that he was sexually exploiting women and engaging them in illicit activities in the name of curing infertility and other ailments.
Read more
News Reports

Complaints filed against Eros Now and Arré for vulgar social media posts related to Navratri

OpIndia Staff -
Both Eros Now and Arre had published social media posts linking Navratri festival with sex and vulgarity
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Wife of UP police DIG who is member of the SIT formed in relation to Hathras case dies by suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Pushpa Prakash reportedly killed herself by hanging. The reason of suicide is not yet known.
Read more
News Reports

Finance ministry issues guidelines for interest waiver scheme during the lockdown period- Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The govt will pay the difference between simple and compound interest from March to August under compound interest waiver scheme
Read more
News Reports

‘Encounter specialist’ cop facing murder charges and reinstated by Param Bir Singh had joined Shiv Sena

OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Vaze, Pradeep Sharma, who were both 'encounter specialist' cops facing murder charges, were close to Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh
Read more
News Reports

US Presidential elections: YouTube overwhelmed with political ads, sees a shortage of advertising space

OpIndia Staff -
YouTube has received so many ads for the US presidential elections in the same states that it can't find enough space to place them
Read more
News Reports

Fact Check: Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana alleges government will provide free COVID-19 vaccines only in Bihar. Read the truth here

OpIndia Staff -
Saamana article perpetuates the myth that only Bihar will get free COVID-19 vaccine from the central government
Read more
News Reports

“Not my intention to be culturally insensitive to Indian community”: Writer of bizarre ‘papadum’ song apologises after it goes viral on Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
Writer of bizarre Papadum song confirms the speculation on social media that the Indian woman in the video was not comfortable doing it
Read more
News Reports

Radio Mirchi RJ finds space with radical preacher Zakir Naik as she waters down terms like ‘Kafir’ and ‘Jihad’

OpIndia Staff -
A video featuring Radio Mirchi RJ Sayema is doing rounds on the internet in which she was seen normalising anti-Hindu bigotry by legitimising the usage of radical Islamic terms as 'Kafir' and 'Jihad'.
Read more
News Reports

Funny ‘fact check’ video by Fauxy shows guy drinking urine to compare it with Budweiser, beer company sues, Delhi HC rules in company’s favour....

OpIndia Staff -
While The Fauxy debunked the claim that Budweiser beer contains urine in a satire video, the company accused it of making the claim
Read more
News Reports

Pune: Police tricks caretaker-turned-thief into arrest through romantic social media chats

OpIndia Staff -
Pune Police created a fake Facebook account posing as a "woman" and lured the thief into meeting him at a place where the police officials arrested him
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Woman tied to a hospital bed, daughter-in-law barred from meeting patient

OpIndia Staff -
The Coronavirus-infected woman is now undergoing treatment at a private hospital and her condition is said to be stable.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
467,672FollowersFollow
19,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com