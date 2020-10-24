Wife of UP police DIG who is member of the SIT formed in relation to Hathras case dies by suicide

In a shocking incident that took place in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh today, the wife of Deputy Inspector General of Police in Uttar Pradesh police reportedly killed herself by hanging. According to reports, Pushpa Prakash, wife of UP police DIG Chandra Prakash hung herself around 11 o’clock in the morning today in Sushant Golf City area.

36-year old Pushpa Prakash was rushed to Lohia Hospital by some people. However, she was declared dead by the doctors there. Her body has been taken in custody by the police. The reason of her suicide is not yet known. No suicide note work was recovered from the scene.

DIG Prakash is a member of Hathras SIT

DIG Chandra Prakash, who is a 2004-batch IPS officer, is currently posted in Unnao. He is member of the three-member SIT headed by UP Home Secretary Bhgwan Swarup which was constituted in relation to the Hathras case. A 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly strangled by four men in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. After her condition worsened, she was shifted to Delhi Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Prior to that, she had accused the four men of raping her.

Following her death, a lot of political mudslinging took place where politicians flocked at Hathras to score political brownie points. Eventually, a CBI inquiry has been put in place to investigate the crime.