Wednesday, November 25, 2020
China comes to defend Pakistan after PM Modi accused the latter of harbouring terrorists

Chinese spokesperson Lijian Zhao took to Twitter to pour praises on Pakistan saying that China appreciates the positive contribution by Pakistan to the international counter-terrorism cause

OpIndia Staff
China supports Pakistan for countering terrorism
Pakistani PM Imran Khan and Chinese President Xi Jinping (Source: zeenews)
Pakistan’s ‘all-weather friend’ China jumped in to defend the country after Prime Minister Modi tweeted on November 20 about four terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) that were killed by Indian armed forces.

Apparently, to whitewash Pakistan’s image, China praised it for making a positive contribution to the international counter-terrorism cause. Taking a veiled dig at India, China said that attempts to target the CPEC project between China and Pakistan would not succeed. Chinese spokesperson Lijian Zhao took to Twitter to pour praises on Pakistan saying, “China appreciates the positive contribution by Pakistan to the international counter-terrorism cause, firmly supports Pakistan in cracking down terrorist forces. Attempts that aim to sabotage CPEC are doomed to fail”.

Recently protests were held in Karachi, Pakistan by Pakistani laboures employed in the CPEC project alleging salary disparity between Chinese and Pakistani employees.

Interestingly, Pakistan, that is known to harbour several terrorist organisations, accused India of spreading false narrative against it and conducting false flag operations in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Pakistan govt, ironically, accused India of using terrorism as an instrument of state policy and thus violating several international laws.

Pakistan urged United Nations’ counter-terrorism bodies to proceed on the basis of ‘evidence ‘ provided by it against India and urge India to renounce the use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy.

Pakistani link with slain terrorists

The four JeM terrorists killed in the Nagrota were carrying several items that establish that they came from Pakistan. Indian security forces had recovered a digital mobile radio from them, which is made by a Pakistani company with deep ties with the Pakistani military. Apart from this, medicines and other items with Pakistani marking were also found with them. Following the encounter, security forces had also discovered a tunnel used by the terrorists to enter India crossing the LOC. Several bags filled with sand with markings of a Pakistani fertilizer company were also recovered from the spot, proving that Pakistani nationals had dug the tunnel and the used those bags to remove soil from the tunnel.

Pakistan gave a dossier to the UN

Yesterday Pakistan gave a dossier to the Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres against India alleging that India was fueling terrorism in the country. This came after India provided a dossier to some UN Security Council members alleging that terrorists from Pakistan attempted to carry out an attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Denying allegation of the alleged attack, Pakistan instead raised finger back at India and alleged that the attacks were meant to divert attention from India’s repression of people of Kashmir.

Last year in May, the UN Security Council had blacklisted the head of Pakistan-based JeM after China did not object to the move.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

