Saturday, November 21, 2020
Home News Reports The manufacturer of the radio carried by JeM terrorists killed in Nagrota encounter is...
CrimeNews ReportsSpecialsOpIndia Explains
Updated:

The manufacturer of the radio carried by JeM terrorists killed in Nagrota encounter is operated from Pakistani military bases- Read Details

The company has offices located in military bases in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi, and its Lahore factory is also located inside Lahore Cantt.

OpIndia Staff
107

The Nagrota encounter in Jammu on Thursday where four Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists were killed has turned out to be a major breakthrough in terms of exposing Pakistan’s link with terror activities in India. Some material recovered from slain terrorists directly proves that they came from Pakistan. A digital mobile radio made by a Pakistani company, medicines other products with Pakistani markings were found with the terrorists, proving beyond doubt that they belong to Pakistan.

But now with additional analysis of the radio set carried by the terrorists, it also shows how the terrorists have the active support of the Pakistani military. The Digital Mobile Radio carried by the terrorists, a two-way radio communication device used mainly by the military, carries the model name MPD 2505, and the brand name Micro. This device is manufactured by Micro Electronics International Pvt Ltd, a Pakistan based company.

The website of the company informs that MPD 2505 is a Walkie Talkie type Micro Secure DMR VHF Handheld Radio. The website also features the product brochure of the DMR made by the company, which mentions its technical and other specifications. The specifications made it clear that it is a military-grade product.

In fact, the about us page on the website of MEI makes it clear, as it mentions that the company is serving the military/government sector by providing radio systems. The company’s major clients include virtually every arm of police and defence establishment in Pakistan. It lists Strategic Plans Division, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Rangers, Frontier Corps, Frontier Constabulary KPK, Police, Airports Security Force, Security agencies etc as its major clients, apart from other government and private organisations.

But the ties of the company with Pakistani military establishment goes beyond just a manufacturer-consumer relationship. In 1981, the company’s radio making facility was acquired and leased by the Ministry of Defence in the Pakistan government, to support the production of military radios. Till 1991, the company ran as a public-private partnership, before it was sold to private owners.

Major Manik M. Jolly, a gallantry award-winning Indian army veteran, also cybersecurity and renewable energy expert, pointed out several aspects linking the company with the Pakistani military, and its questionable ownership. He noted that the company’s Lahore office is located inside the Lahore Cantonment, a military-controlled municipal area, which serves as the headquarters of 4 Corps of Pakistani Army. It shows that the company has deep ties with the military, and can maintain a constant touch with the Army and the ISI.

Major Jolly also tweeted that the distance from Lahore to launching point near Nagrota is not very much, which could mean that it is possible that the terrorists were being handled from the military base.

Apart from the Lahore office, the company’s Rawalpindi office is located in Pakistan Military Accounts Officer Colony inside Rawalpindi Cantonment, and its Karachi office is located in the Services Club Building. Most importantly, the company also has a factory inside the Lahore Cantt in Lahore.

This shows that even though Pakistan govt no longer owns the company, it is still mostly operated from military bases.

The Indian Army veteran also pointed out that the new owner of the company is a person that seems to be fake. The owner is Muhammad Nauman, and his LinkedIn Profile says that he owns the company since 1997, 6 years after it was ‘sold’ by Defence Ministry. There is no other experience, education or any other detail of Nauman on LinkedIn, and Major Manik M. Jolly noted that he looks to young to be owner of the company for more than 23 years. He concluded that it is definitely a fake profile.

A Google search also reveals no information of the owner of such a high-profile organisation, indicating that Major Jolly’s conclusion could be correct.

The LinkedIn profile of the company says it has 11-50 employees. For a company involved in multiple lines of hi-tech products, with offices located in multiple cities in Pakistan, this is a surprisingly low number. This indicates that most of the details of the company are secret, and it may have personnel from the military working with it, which are officially not listed as employees of the company.

Apart from the Digital Mobile Radio, a large number of arms and ammunition were recovered from the terrorists killed in the Nagrota encounter. This included 11 AK-47 rifles, pistols, grenades, grenade launchers, RDX and other items. For four terrorists, these was a large inventory, which means that other terrorists were going to accompany them at a later state. The terrorists were also carrying very little food with them, which points towards the possibility that they were on a suicide mission.

Therefore, it was a major success of Indian Security Forces, who prevented a major terror attack by Pakistan based terror organisation JeM.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

SP friendly ‘journalist’ blames citizens for rising in COVID cases in Delhi, after hailing Arvind Kejriwal for controlling the pandemic

OpIndia Staff -
Rohini Singh on Friday, attempted to shield the Arvind Kejriwal-led government from any criticism for mishandling the coronavirus crisis
Read more
Social Media

Facebook a threat to democracy? Oversight Board that regulates content and heavily linked to George Soros, has a Muslim Brotherhood figure: Details

OpIndia Staff -
A member of the Facebook Oversight Board is a Muslim Brotherhood figure, a terrorist outfit banned in multiple countries.
Read more

Outrage as Indian Consulate in Canada promotes JLF Toronto involving William Dalrymple, under fire for de-platforming of book on Delhi Riots, and abusive Devdutt...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Abusive ‘historian’ Devdutt Pattanaik and left-historian William Dalrymple invited by Indian Consulate in Canada for Litfest

Former Vice President Hamid Ansari, who had attended program by Islamist PFI, now rants against ‘aggressive nationalism’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Ansari claimed that even before the pandemic, society had become a victim of two other pandemics, to which he referred to as 'religiosity' and 'strident nationalism'.

Hundreds of fishermen contract mysterious skin disease in Senegal, suffer from lesions on the face, extremities and skin rash

World OpIndia Staff -
Hundreds of fishermen in Senegal, a small country in West Africa, have contracted a mysterious skin disease recently

Uttarakhand govt decides to give Rs 50,000 for interfaith and intercaste marriage, withdraws order following criticism: Details

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
Social welfare dept of Uttarakhand govt had passed a controversial order to promote interfaith and intercaste marriages in the state

Recently Popular

News Reports

Spreading fake news regarding Sushant’s death earned YouTuber Rashid Siddiqui Rs 15 lakh and Rs 500 crore defamation suit. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, 25-year-old Rashid Siddiqui is a civil engineer from Bihar who owns the YouTube channel 'FF News' which has over 3 lakh 70 thousand subscribers.
Read more
Entertainment

‘You guys are so Left, that you have started hating even your right hand’, says Sonu Nigam as he lashes out at the media:...

OpIndia Staff -
On the 17th of November, celebrated singer Sonu Nigam uploaded a video on his YouTube account with 1.2 million subscribers, lashing out at the media
Read more
News Reports

Tina Dabi and Athar Khan file for divorce: How media and politicians had turned their wedding into a spectacle to peddle their own propaganda

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi, Barkha Dutt, Kavita Krishnan and several others had congratulated Athar Khan and Tina Dabi on their interfaith marriage
Read more
World

Pakistani religious preacher Khadim Hussain Rizvi dead, had demanded nuclear attack on France for Prophet Mohammad cartoons

OpIndia Staff -
Islamic cleric Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi has died in Lahore days after he had threatened France with a nuclear attack.
Read more
World

London mosque attacker begs for jail time so he can memorize Quran from ‘start to finish’, media had termed attack a product of ‘Islamophobia’

OpIndia Staff -
During the hearing, Daniel Horton asked the court to send him jail rather than a psychiatric hospital so he could memorise the Quran
Read more
World

Arabs like to hunt Bustards of Pakistan because it is a sport and its meat is regarded as an aphrodisiac: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan government considers hunting of Bustards by Arab elites as "cornerstone" of its relationship with the middle-eastern Arab regimes
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

World

Ethiopia accuses WHO chief Tedros of trying to procure arms for Tigray rebels and providing diplomatic support to them: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has been accused of supporting Tigray rebels TPLF in Ethiopia.
Read more
News Reports

The manufacturer of the radio carried by JeM terrorists killed in Nagrota encounter is operated from Pakistani military bases- Read Details

OpIndia Staff -
The Digital Mobile Radio carried by the terrorists is manufactured by Pakistan based Micro Electronics International Pvt Ltd
Read more
Satire

Bharti Singh resisted initially but offered full cooperation once she realised NCB officials were treating her far better than Kapil Sharma ever did: OpIndia...

K Bhattacharjee -
The NCB suspects that the widespread use of drugs also explains how movies such as Student Of The Year 2 was ever made.
Read more
News Reports

Bollywood Drug Racket: Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband detained by NCB for questioning

OpIndia Staff -
The residence of comedian Bharti Singh was raided by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday.
Read more
Media

SP friendly ‘journalist’ blames citizens for rising in COVID cases in Delhi, after hailing Arvind Kejriwal for controlling the pandemic

OpIndia Staff -
Rohini Singh on Friday, attempted to shield the Arvind Kejriwal-led government from any criticism for mishandling the coronavirus crisis
Read more
Social Media

Facebook a threat to democracy? Oversight Board that regulates content and heavily linked to George Soros, has a Muslim Brotherhood figure: Details

OpIndia Staff -
A member of the Facebook Oversight Board is a Muslim Brotherhood figure, a terrorist outfit banned in multiple countries.
Read more
Politics

‘One day Karachi will be a part of India’: Devendra Fadnavis chimes in after Shiv Sena bullies Karachi Sweets owner

OpIndia Staff -
The former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis pitched for the idea of an Akhand Bharat after the Karachi Sweets row
Read more
News Reports

Outrage as Indian Consulate in Canada promotes JLF Toronto involving William Dalrymple, under fire for de-platforming of book on Delhi Riots, and abusive Devdutt...

OpIndia Staff -
Abusive ‘historian’ Devdutt Pattanaik and left-historian William Dalrymple invited by Indian Consulate in Canada for Litfest
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru merchant pledges Rs. 700 cr for Chottanikkara Temple renovation, including building a super speciality hospital and more: Read details

Dibakar Dutta -
Gold merchant from Bengaluru has offered to donate a whopping ₹700 crores to the famous Chottanikkara temple in Kochi in Kerala
Read more
News Reports

Former Vice President Hamid Ansari, who had attended program by Islamist PFI, now rants against ‘aggressive nationalism’

OpIndia Staff -
Ansari claimed that even before the pandemic, society had become a victim of two other pandemics, to which he referred to as 'religiosity' and 'strident nationalism'.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
486,699FollowersFollow
20,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com