The Allahabad High Court on Monday granted bail to a man accused of making objectionable comments against the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other public representatives on the condition that he keeps off social media for two years.

According to the reports, Justice Siddharth of the Allahabad High Court passed an order granting bail to a person named Akhilanand, who was booked in Deoria for making objectionable remarks on social media against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other public figures.

While granting bail to the accused, Justice Siddharth said, “Applicant will not use social media for a period of two years or till the conclusion of trial before the Trial Court, whichever is earlier.”

The accused Akhilanand Rao is also accused of trying to misuse his status to gain undue advantage. The Uttar Pradesh Police had booked him under Sections 419, 420, 120B of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66D of the Information Technology Act.

Advocate Vimal Kumar Pandey, representing the accused, however, contended that the allegations made against the applicant were a case of false implication by the police.

The High Court also noted that the applicant was in jail since May 12. According to the affidavit filed in the bail application, the accused had a criminal history of 11 cases.

The High Court, setting prior conditions, ordered the release of the applicant on bail on furnishing a personal bond and two sureties each, as per an amount mentioned by the court and certain other conditions. The order also said that a breach of any of the conditions would be a ground for cancellation of bail.

The court also said the applicant shall not tamper with the prosecution evidence by intimidating witnesses during the investigation or the trial.