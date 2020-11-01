Political violence is on the rise in West Bengal, ever since Mamata Banerjee and the ruling TMC came to power. Bolstered by political patronage, the goons have turned into a nightmare for the political opponents in the State, targeting particularly BJP workers and leader. On Sunday, the body of a 34-year-old BJP worker was found hanging in a mango orchard in Nadia district of West Bengal.

As per reports, the victim has been identified as one Vijay Shil. While taking to Twitter, the state unit of BJP condemned the killing of its worker. It tweeted, “Bijoy Shil, only aged 34 and an active BJP worker murdered and found hanging in Nadia. Same pattern in every murder by the goons. Use of terror to stop the working of BJP? We won’t stop and BJP will ensure justice for all the murdered workers! These political ‘Murders’ must stop.”

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, it is clear that the victim could not have possibly died from hanging as his legs were bent on the knee and the feet were on the ground. In the said video, an onlooker pointed out that there was mud on his pants, even though there was no trace of mud in the vicinity of the crime spot. This suggests that Bijoy Shil was murdered somewhere else and then hung on the tree to suggest that it was a case of suicide.

BJP MLA Debendranath Roy was earlier found hanging

This is not the first time that a BJP worker was found dead or hanging under mysterious circumstances. On July 13, The West Bengal police had recovered the dead body of Debendra Nath Roy, a BJP MLA from Hematabad, in a closed tea shop in the village of Balia in Bindol Panchayat in Rajiganj.

Roy was found hanging from the roof of the shop. He had been missing from the previous night. While the West Bengal police has ruled out ‘foul play’, the BJP unit of West Bengal has alleged that the MLA Debendranath Roy was murdered. BJP President (North Dinajpur) stated that the ‘suicide note’ was a conspiracy by the police to protect the murderers of the deceased politician. “We are not satisfied with the probe by the CID and will stick to our demand for a CBI investigation,” he was quoted as saying.