Sunday, November 1, 2020
Updated:

Canada: Terrorist arrested after he goes on a stabbing spree in Quebec killing two

The terrorist was dressed in medieval clothes and armed with a long sword, who attacked several people celebrating Haloween

OpIndia Staff
Canada: Quebec police nabs terrorist who killed 2 people on Halloween night
Representative Image (Photo Credits: News Nation)
On Saturday night, the Quebec police in Canada have apprehended a terrorist who went on a killing spree on the occasion of Halloween. The man was armed with a long-bladed weapon.

The terrorist, dressed in medieval clothes, stabbed multiple people in the Parliament Hill area near Chateau Frontenac, on rue des Rampartsin in Quebec city of Canada. As per reports, the deadly attack injured 5 people and killed 2 others. The injured victims were admitted to the hospital however nothing is known about their medical status.

According to Etienne Doyon, Quebec city police spokesperson, the attacker is in his mid-20s. He confirmed the death of two victims and 5 others being rushed to the hospital. The attacker was arrested near the city’s Old Port just before 1 AM local time.

Screengrab of the tweet by Quebec police

Taking to Twitter, the Quebec police have asked the residents of the area to stay indoors and informed that an investigation has been initiated into the case.

