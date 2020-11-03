Almost five months on, the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is nowhere near to closure. Every second day a new aspect appears in the case, which needs further investigation. Days after the CBI opposed an FIR filed against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters on Rhea Chakraborty’s complaint in the Bombay High Court, the Mumbai Police on Monday told Bombay High Court that Sushant Singh Rajput’s mental health may have deteriorated after his sisters gave him medicines.

Defending the registration of FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters at the behest of actor Rhea Chakraborty, Mumbai police stated in an affidavit before the Bombay High Court that the concerned police officer at Bandra police station was duty-bound to register the FIR after receiving information for commission of a cognisable offence as per provisions of Section 154 of CrPC.

Bandra Police’s senior inspector Nikhil Kapse in the affidavit submitted in Bombay HC refuted the allegations that the Mumbai police were damaging the reputation of the petitioners (Sushant Singh Rajput’s two sisters in this case) or any deceased person (the actor).

Mumbai police seek dismissal of the petition filed by sisters of Sushant Singh Rajput to quash FIR against them

Seeking dismissal of the petition filed by Sushant Singh Rajput’s two sisters-Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh to quash the first information report (FIR) lodged against them for alleged forgery and fabrication of a medical prescription for their brother, the Mumbai police said in court: “FIR lodged at Mumbai seeks investigation into the alleged offence of conspiracy, forgery, cheating and conspiracy by petitioners sisters of Sushant Singh Rajput, Dr Tarun Kumar and others for fabricating medical prescription to procure and administer controlled drugs/psychotropic substances to Sushant Singh Rajput without his actual examination. FIR also seeks investigations into the possibility of deterioration of his mental health and eventual suicide pursuant to the said conspiracy.”

The Mumbai police argued in Bombay HC that the FIR against Priyanka and Meetu was registered based on the information provided by the first informant (Rhea Chakraborty), therefore the Mumbai police were not trying to “influence or derail” the probe being carried out by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by registering the FIR against Rajput’s sisters.

CBI opposes FIR filed by Mumbai police against actor’s sisters

On October 28, CBI, which is currently probing the death case of the actor had told Bombay HC that the FIR filed by Mumbai police against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters for allegedly forging and procuring a fake medical prescription for their brother was “vitiated and bad in law”.

The CBI made the arguments in response to a plea filed by Rajput’s sisters – Priyanka Singh and Mitu Singh – seeking to quash the case lodged against them by the Mumbai Police. The FIR was filed based on actor Rhea Chakraborty’s complaint.

Rhea Chakraborty alleged sisters fabricated medical prescription of actor Sushant Singh Rajput

On September 7, Rhea Chakraborty had filed a complaint against the actor’s sisters, alleging that they used a fabricated medical prescription to help him procure medicines banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, only a few days before his death. She also named a doctor of the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi, Tarun Kumar, who allegedly signed the prescription claiming that Sushant died just days after taking the medicines that were ‘prescribed’ by Dr Kumar.