Tuesday, November 3, 2020
Home News Reports As CBI opposes FIR, Mumbai Police says they are probing if Sushant Singh Rajput...
EntertainmentLawNews Reports
Updated:

As CBI opposes FIR, Mumbai Police says they are probing if Sushant Singh Rajput mental health deteriorated after sisters’ medical prescription

Mumbai police were seeking dismissal of the petition filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's two sisters to quash the FIR lodged against them for alleged forgery and fabrication of a medical prescription for their brother.

OpIndia Staff
Image source: Live Law
1

Almost five months on, the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is nowhere near to closure. Every second day a new aspect appears in the case, which needs further investigation. Days after the CBI opposed an FIR filed against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters on Rhea Chakraborty’s complaint in the Bombay High Court, the Mumbai Police on Monday told Bombay High Court that Sushant Singh Rajput’s mental health may have deteriorated after his sisters gave him medicines.

Defending the registration of FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters at the behest of actor Rhea Chakraborty, Mumbai police stated in an affidavit before the Bombay High Court that the concerned police officer at Bandra police station was duty-bound to register the FIR after receiving information for commission of a cognisable offence as per provisions of Section 154 of CrPC.

Bandra Police’s senior inspector Nikhil Kapse in the affidavit submitted in Bombay HC refuted the allegations that the Mumbai police were damaging the reputation of the petitioners (Sushant Singh Rajput’s two sisters in this case) or any deceased person (the actor). 

Mumbai police seek dismissal of the petition filed by sisters of Sushant Singh Rajput to quash FIR against them

Seeking dismissal of the petition filed by Sushant Singh Rajput’s two sisters-Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh to quash the first information report (FIR) lodged against them for alleged forgery and fabrication of a medical prescription for their brother, the Mumbai police said in court: “FIR lodged at Mumbai seeks investigation into the alleged offence of conspiracy, forgery, cheating and conspiracy by petitioners sisters of Sushant Singh Rajput, Dr Tarun Kumar and others for fabricating medical prescription to procure and administer controlled drugs/psychotropic substances to Sushant Singh Rajput without his actual examination. FIR also seeks investigations into the possibility of deterioration of his mental health and eventual suicide pursuant to the said conspiracy.”

The Mumbai police argued in Bombay HC that the FIR against Priyanka and Meetu was registered based on the information provided by the first informant (Rhea Chakraborty), therefore the Mumbai police were not trying to “influence or derail” the probe being carried out by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by registering the FIR against Rajput’s sisters.

CBI opposes FIR filed by Mumbai police against actor’s sisters

On October 28, CBI, which is currently probing the death case of the actor had told Bombay HC that the FIR filed by Mumbai police against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters for allegedly forging and procuring a fake medical prescription for their brother was “vitiated and bad in law”.

The CBI made the arguments in response to a plea filed by Rajput’s sisters – Priyanka Singh and Mitu Singh – seeking to quash the case lodged against them by the Mumbai Police. The FIR was filed based on actor Rhea Chakraborty’s complaint.

Rhea Chakraborty alleged sisters fabricated medical prescription of actor Sushant Singh Rajput

On September 7, Rhea Chakraborty had filed a complaint against the actor’s sisters, alleging that they used a fabricated medical prescription to help him procure medicines banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, only a few days before his death. She also named a doctor of the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi, Tarun Kumar, who allegedly signed the prescription claiming that Sushant died just days after taking the medicines that were ‘prescribed’ by Dr Kumar.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

From ‘you pay Rs 400 to become number 1’ to ‘you are a Hawala operator’: Arnab Goswami responds to Parambir Singh’s latest allegations

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami challenged, "If I am indeed one of Mumbai's biggest hawala operators, and if I am, as Param Bir Singh claims, a hawala kingpin, he should place me under arrest immediately."
Read more
OpIndia Explains

IIT grad who created ‘faster app’ to book Tatkal tickets got arrested because of Railways’ history with touts. Here are the details

Anurag -
The Print doesn't seem to get a simple idea that there were multiple illegalities involved, and why those rules were implemented in the first place.
Read more

Bihar: Family beaten by RJD goons for not voting for the party, victim narrates ordeal in viral video

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
‘Jungle Raj’ refers to the dark phase in the history of Bihar under the rule of Lalu Prasad Yadav wherein hooliganism was at its peak and the RJD goons determined what’s right or wrong for people.

Vienna synagogue terror attack was carried out by ISIS-sympathising Islamic terrorist, confirms Austria Interior Minister

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Austria's Interior Minister Karl Nehammer has confirmed that the attack near the synagogue was carried out by an Islamic terrorist

FIR and 65 crore defamation notice against publication, that cheered hounding of Republic TV, for reporting about Sharad Pawar-family owned paper

Media OpIndia Staff -
Even as folks at Newslaundry rejoiced at the systematic witch-hunting of Arnab Goswami and his news channel Republic TV, one of their own journalist and their own organisation is subjected to a similar kind of harassment

Tagore International School makes Hindu girls wear Hijab and spread message of Islam, after it had brainwashed children about Hadiya Love Jihad case

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Tagore International School again finds itself in trouble after making Hindu girls wear the Hijab while Eid greetings.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Kangana Ranaut accuses pro-AAP vlogger Dhruv Rathee of charging Rs 60 lakh to ‘lie openly’ in his video about BMC notice to her

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut has alleged that Dhruv Rathee had lied about BMC notice for her house in his video, and he was paid ₹60 Lakh for the video
Read more
News Reports

A week after Rajiv Bajaj blamed Modi govt for ‘economic slow-down’, Bajaj Auto records highest-ever monthly sale

OpIndia Staff -
Contrary to claims made by Rajiv Bajaj, his company has made record sales in October 2020 amid the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
News Reports

After Rajiv Bajaj said there is slowdown in the two-wheeler market, Hero MotoCorp achieves record sale in October

OpIndia Staff -
Rajiv Bajaj had said that two-wheeler sales will remain in the current fiscal year due to new regulations and "draconian lockdown"
Read more
News Reports

NCB summons the employees of KWAN talent agency as Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash goes untraceable

OpIndia Staff -
NCB has handed over the summons to employees of KWAN Talent Agency and Karishma Prakash's mother since the celebrity manager has gone untraceable
Read more
News Reports

“Insider trading?” Netizens wonder as Bajaj Auto registers record sales in October despite Rajiv Bajaj’s fear-mongering about economic slump

OpIndia Staff -
Bajaj Auto has registered its highest-ever monthly sales of 5.12 lakh units, a staggering 11 per cent year-on-year growth as compared to October 2019
Read more
Entertainment

Actor Aamir khan’s daughter Ira Khan reveals she was sexually abused as a minor by someone known

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shared a 10-minute video on her Instagram handle where she revealed she was sexually abused as a minor
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

As CBI opposes FIR, Mumbai Police says they are probing if Sushant Singh Rajput mental health deteriorated after sisters’ medical prescription

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police told Bombay HC that Sushant Singh Rajput mental health may have deteriorated after his sisters gave him medicines
Read more
News Reports

Bihar Assembly elections: Onions pelted at Nitish Kumar’s poll rally at Madhubani’s Harlakhi

OpIndia Staff -
The man who had reportedly hurled onions at Kumar kept shouting that though alcohol is prohibited in the state, it is freely being sold and available everywhere.
Read more
Media

From ‘you pay Rs 400 to become number 1’ to ‘you are a Hawala operator’: Arnab Goswami responds to Parambir Singh’s latest allegations

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami challenged, "If I am indeed one of Mumbai's biggest hawala operators, and if I am, as Param Bir Singh claims, a hawala kingpin, he should place me under arrest immediately."
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai police again summons Kangana Ranaut and sister Rangoli Chandel, FIR includes charges of sedition

OpIndia Staff -
While Kangana Ranaut has to appear before the police on November 10, her sister Rangoli has been summoned on November 11
Read more
News Reports

I want to tell the father-son duo, that I am not scared of them: Netizen hounded for criticising Maharashtra govt hits back

Jhankar Mohta -
The Mumbai Police had arrested Sunaina Holey for making 'disparaging' remarks against Uddhav Thackeray and son Aditya Thackeray
Read more
News Reports

Man abducted by family of Muslim girlfriend who were planning to extort money from him to finance her marriage to someone else

Aditi -
Family of Nargis was not happy with her relationship with her boyfriend. Her father had allegedly planned to abduct her boyfriend and extort money from him to finance her marriage to someone else.
Read more
World

US Presidential Elections 2020 vs 2016: Things feel the same as they did four years ago and yet, they are very different

K Bhattacharjee -
Donald Trump pulled off one of the greatest upsets in American political history 4 years ago when he defeated Hillary Clinton.
Read more
News Reports

China obstructed WHO from investigating the origins of coronavirus: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Documents accessed by the New York Times revealed that China retained vital parts of the investigation into the source of the coronavirus and blocked WHO team from probing the matter and visiting wet markets in Wuhan.
Read more
News Reports

Deepika Padukone’s absconding manager Karishma Prakash gets anticipatory bail in drug abuse case

OpIndia Staff -
The NCB officials even pasted the copy of summons on the door of her house, but Karishma Prakash, the manager of Deepika Padukone, remained untraceable
Read more
OpIndia Explains

IIT grad who created ‘faster app’ to book Tatkal tickets got arrested because of Railways’ history with touts. Here are the details

Anurag -
The Print doesn't seem to get a simple idea that there were multiple illegalities involved, and why those rules were implemented in the first place.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
473,857FollowersFollow
19,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com