As Bihar Assembly Elections draws to an end, several exit polls have emerged with their predictions of which alliance is poised to sweep the state. However, contrary to the expectations, the exit polls have suggested that the electoral contest in Bihar will be a closely-fought one, with neither of the parties and alliances emerging out as a clear victor.

The trends from the various exit polls suggest that this time around Bihar may be in for a hung assembly as Mahagathbandhan and NDA seemed to score almost equal seats in each of the exit polls conducted.

Exit Poll NDA alliance Mahagathbandhan LJP Others Republic-Jan Ki Baat 91-117 138-118 8-5 6-3 Times Now-C-voter 104-128 108-113 1-3 4-8 TV9 Bharatvarsh 110-120 115-125 3-5 10-15 Today’s Chanakya 55-66 180-191 — 8-12 India Today-Axis Exit Polls predictions for the Bihar Assembly elections

The Republic-Jan Ki Baat poll says that NDA alliance is expected to get seats in the range of 91 to 117 out of the 243-seats Assembly. The survey adds that Congress and RJD’s Mahagathbandhan alliance is all poised to rack up somewhere in the range of 138 to 118 seats and emerge as the alliance with the highest number of seats. Besides, LJP and others are expected to bag up to 8 and 6 seats respectively.

The C-voter exit poll, on the other hand, says that NDA alliance which comprise of BJP, JDU and other parties, will win seats in the range of 104 to 128. Mahagathbandhan alliance is expected to bag 108 to 113 seats while LJP and others would score 3 to 8 seats tentatively.

The third exit poll, TV9 Bharatvarsh, also hinted that the electoral battle in Bihar is fiercely contested, with the NDA alliance expected to secure 110-120 seats while its rival Mahagathbandhan is presumed to win 115-125 seats. The exit poll claims LJP and Others will grab up to 5 and 15 seats respectively.

The only outlier in the exit polls is the survey result thrown up by Today’s Chanakya. The exit poll predicts that the Mahagathbandhan alliance is all set to form a government in the state by winning 180 to 191 seats of the total 243 seats. The NDA alliance, the Chanakya claims, will be relegated to the second position with 55 to 66 seats.

The results of exit poll conducted by and aired by India Today is still not out, it will updated when the final numbers are out.

The result of the Bihar Assembly elections, which went to polls in three phases, with the last phase ending today, will be declared on Tuesday, November 10. Electronic Voting Machines will be opened at 8 am on November 10 and counting will begin. Normally, the picture of who is winning the contest is clear by noon but given the closeness of the electoral battle as the number from exit polls suggest, results may not be clearer until the evening.