Sunday, November 1, 2020
At least 15.67 kg of gold recovered from rectums of passengers in 2020: Read details

In recent times, a lot of smugglers have been arrested during an attempt to smuggle gold into the country by stuffing it inside their rectums.

Representational image (Reuters)
Rectum gold smugglers appear to be a very persistent concern among custom officials. In recent times, a lot of smugglers have been arrested during an attempt to smuggle gold into the country by stuffing it inside their rectums. Recently, we had reported on the manner in which custom officials recover gold concealed in rectums.

To give readers an idea of how prevalent the phenomenon is, custom officials around the country have managed to recover at least 15.67 kilos of gold from rectums in 2020. The instances of smuggling with gold in rectums began in the first week of January itself this year. Custom officials apprehended two individuals across three days from January 29 with 1.3 kg of gold in paste form in capsules inside their rectums.

On the 29th of January, a passenger from Bangkok was caught with 1 kg and on the 31st of January, a passenger from the same place was apprehended with 300 gm in a capsule inside his rectum. The same month, in the first week, a Chinese woman was apprehended with 1.2 kg of gold concealed in her body.

In February, officials in Hyderabad recovered 870 gm of gold from paste stuffed inside the rectum of a passenger arriving from Bangkok. Earlier in the same month, Hyderabad officials apprehended a person with 351 gm of gold in his rectum. Later in February, 681 gm of gold was recovered from the rectum of two passengers in Chennai.

On the 12th of October, custom air intelligence officials in Chennai recovered 2.77 kg of gold from the rectums of three passengers of which two arriving from Dubai. They were carrying 12 bundles of gold paste inside their rectum. Earlier in the month, the officials in Chennai had seized around 2 kg of gold from rectums.

Again in October, two were arrested in Delhi, a man and a woman, for carrying 1.14 kg of gold inside their rectums. 17th of October saw officials in Chennai recover 4.1 kg of gold from rectums. On the 19th of October, 842 gm of gold was recovered by Chennai custom officials. Four days later, 215 gm of gold was recovered at the same place. On the 1st of November, custom officials in Chennai caught a passenger with 201 gm of gold in his rectum.

