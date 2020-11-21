Haryana: BJP leader Harish Sharma harassed for selling firecrackers, commits suicide

On Thursday, a senior BJP leader named Harish Sharma committed suicide by jumping into the Delhi parallel canal on Gohana road near Binjhol village in Panipat, Haryana.

As per reports, Sharma was under mental stress after the Panipat police filed a case against him and his daughter Anjali Sharma for openly selling firecrackers and supposedly misbehaving with police on Diwali night. A case was registered against the duo and 8 others under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 186, 188, 201, 323, 332, 353, 379 A, 506, 511 and 34 and Explosive Act Section 9B.

The family of the former BJP councillor has alleged that the police was pressing for his arrest on Wednesday night. It forced Harish Sharma to spend the night at the residence of his friend Rajesh Sharma. He did not return home that night. The victim had made calls to his brother Satish and other family members, stating that he was going to commit suicide.

On Thursday, Harish Sharma reached the Delhi parallel canal at 9:30 am in the morning, removed his clothes and jewellery, and jumped to his death. His friend Rajesh also drowned while trying to save him. Reportedly, Satish had also tried to save Harish by jumping into the canal but failed. He was rescued by another eyewitness Sonu Saluja. Following the tragic incident, BJP MLA Pramod Vij, Congress leader Virender Shah, councillors Lokesh Nagroo, Dushyant Bhatt and ex-transport Minister Krishan Panwar reached the spot.

Body of BJP councillor yet to be recovered

BJP MLA Pramod Vij, former transport minister Krishan Panwar, councillors Lokesh Nagroo, Dushyant Bhatt, and senior Congress leader Virender Shah also reached the spot. According to DSP (Headquarters) Satish Vats, the search for the BJP leader’s body is underway. The water level of the canal was reduced and the divers have been searching for the body of Harish. Rajesh’s body was reportedly recovered from the minor canal in Samalkha area near Burshayam village. His body was then sent for post-mortem at the general hospital.

Police officials suspended after BJP leader’s death

On Friday, the Panipat Superintendent of Police (SP) Manisha Chaudhary suspended sub-inspector Baljeet Singh and Assistant sub-inspector Mahavir Singh of Tehsil Camp police post over negligence in the investigation of the case against Harish Sharma and his daughter Anjali Sharma.

At the same time, a three-member committee has been constituted under ADGP Sandeep Khirwar, on the directions of Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij. The team had reached Panipat to probe Harish Sharma’s death on Friday and also met his family.