Monday, November 9, 2020
Congress leader Jitu Patwari imagines Joe Biden’s swearing-in ceremony and invites Manmohan Singh as chief guest, gets mocked on Twitter

Did Jitu Patwari fall for fake news on WhatsApp? It seems so!

OpIndia Staff
Jitu Patwari
Jitu Patwari shared fake news claiming former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will be chief guest of Biden's swearing-in ceremony (Image: Zee News)
1

Did Jitu Patwari fall for fake news on WhatsApp? It seems so! The former Cabinet Minister for Higher Education, Sports and Youth Affairs of Madhya Pradesh shared “happy and proud” news with his followers on social media that former Prime Minister of India, Manmohan Singh, will be ‘chief guest’ for the swearing-in ceremony of presumptive President-elect Joe Biden.

Jitu Patwari was caught spreading fake news about former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh being invited to Biden’s swearing in ceremony

Patwari wrote, “Dr. Manmohan Singh will be the chief guest of the ceremony at the swearing-in of the new President of America, the greatest economist of the world, and who has brought the pride of India to great heights. It is called the pride of India.”

His tweet triggered a laugh-riot on Twitter as netizens mocked the Congress leader for sharing fake news.

Previous misadventures of Jitu Patwari

This is not the first time Jitu Patwari has fallen for fake news or gotten himself tied in some misadventures. In August 2020, he shared fake news claiming that PM Narendra Modi was flying in a luxurious private jet. He also claimed in the same tweet that Railways had been sold. He later deleted the post.

In June 2020, NCPCR issued a notice to Patwari and asked him to apologize for calling the birth of a girl child a misfortune. In March 2020, he was caught on camera, creating ruckus at Bengaluru resort as police stop him from meeting rebel MLAs. In December 2019, he was seen assaulting his own party workers as he kicked and pushed party man out of the room.

Searched termsJitu Patwari fake news
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

