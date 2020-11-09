Did Jitu Patwari fall for fake news on WhatsApp? It seems so! The former Cabinet Minister for Higher Education, Sports and Youth Affairs of Madhya Pradesh shared “happy and proud” news with his followers on social media that former Prime Minister of India, Manmohan Singh, will be ‘chief guest’ for the swearing-in ceremony of presumptive President-elect Joe Biden.

Patwari wrote, “Dr. Manmohan Singh will be the chief guest of the ceremony at the swearing-in of the new President of America, the greatest economist of the world, and who has brought the pride of India to great heights. It is called the pride of India.”

His tweet triggered a laugh-riot on Twitter as netizens mocked the Congress leader for sharing fake news.

तारीख फिक्स मगर प्रेसिडेंट फिक्स नही है ना। — Peelu (@Pelu_bond) November 9, 2020

बाइडन जीता है या नहीं वही कन्फर्म नहीं, राष्ट्रपति कब बनेगा,शपथ कब लेगा कोई पता नहीं पर उसने इन सबसे पहले मनमोहन सिंह जी को न्योता भेज दिया….

ये बंदा एमपी का शिक्षा मंत्री था 😂😂😂😂 — #SayYesToCrackers🇮🇳 (@rajivnayan7) November 9, 2020

Previous misadventures of Jitu Patwari

This is not the first time Jitu Patwari has fallen for fake news or gotten himself tied in some misadventures. In August 2020, he shared fake news claiming that PM Narendra Modi was flying in a luxurious private jet. He also claimed in the same tweet that Railways had been sold. He later deleted the post.

In June 2020, NCPCR issued a notice to Patwari and asked him to apologize for calling the birth of a girl child a misfortune. In March 2020, he was caught on camera, creating ruckus at Bengaluru resort as police stop him from meeting rebel MLAs. In December 2019, he was seen assaulting his own party workers as he kicked and pushed party man out of the room.