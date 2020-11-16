A petty fight took communal turn in Jajmau suburb of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday night. As per reports, 25-year-old Pintoo worked in a tannery shop. On Sunday, along with his brothers Deepak and Sandeep, he was going somewhere. There, over the matter of water splashed from water pouches, he got into argument with Amaan and some of his friends.

Matters escalated and soon violence erupted between two groups. Some even pelted stones. Pintoo was gravely injured in the fight.

Once the police got to know, they arrived on scene and took Pintoo to the hospital where doctors declared him dead. Following his death, communal tension prevailed in the area. Police have arrested seven in the matter. UP Minister Satish Mahana has asked for strict action against the culprits.

Pintoo’s relatives allege that earlier too Amaan and his friends had beaten up Pintoo and they had filed a complaint to the police. However, the police had not acted on the complaint, the relatives allege.