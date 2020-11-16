The Shiggavi police in Karnataka have arrested a 21-year-old man on Saturday for allegedly raping and murdering his own mother at Vanahalli village in Karnataka’s Haveri district. Identified as Shivappa, the man has confessed to the crime.

Accused was not happy with the mother’s affairs

As per the police report, the murdered woman had lost her husband last year. After that, she made sexual relationships with her son Shivappa and a few other men. Shivappa was not happy with the arrangement and wanted her mother to be involved with nobody else but him. He asked her to cut ties with other men. Later, Shivappa found out that his mother continued the relationships with other men.

On November 13, Shivappa got intoxicated and made his mother to drink alcohol. After that, he asked her mother to go with him on the pretext of going to a relative’s place. Shivappa stopped the car in a deserted area where he raped and murdered his mother. He has been booked under Section 302 (murder) and 367 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code.