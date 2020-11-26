RJD chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav has been shifted back to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi from Kelly bungalow (RIMS Director’s bungalow). Lalu was staying in the director’s palatial bungalow since August, to allegedly save him from the Covid-19 crisis.

RJD leader and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav shifted back to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) from Kelly bungalow (RIMS Director’s bungalow). pic.twitter.com/K3EBJR7kPG — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2020

RIMS Director had to stay in a guest house because Lalu Yadav had been staying in his official bungalow

Lalu Prasad Yadav was jailed in multiple cases linked to the infamous fodder scam. Instead of living in Jail, he is enjoying his time in the bungalow allotted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Director in Ranchi. He was shifted to the Bungalow from RIMS to in August this year apparently save him from Coronavirus infection. It is believed that Lalu was running his party from the hospital for the last two years, and during the Bihar elections 2020, he had managed everything from the RIMS Director’s Bungalow.

Two attendants were engaged to look after Lalu at Kelly’s Bungalow, a single-floor British era house built on a 25-acre area. The house has four bedrooms, two dining spaces, a study, two large verandahs and a kitchen. The sprawling garden in the compound has various fruit-bearing trees kinds.

Meanwhile, the then appointed RIMS director Padam Shri Dr Kameshwar Prasad had to stay in the state guest house in Moradabadi since the convicted RJD supremo was occupying the bungalow, which officially should have been given to Prasad as soon as he took charge as the director.

The Kelly’s Bungalow, located in Ranchi’s posh area, was lying vacant when Lalu’s security personnel were found to be COVID-19 positive. He was earlier paying a rent of Rs 1000 per day for the special room allocated to him in RIMS. There was a political debate when it was reported that the RIMS administration did not have any protocols for letting the Director’s bungalow out for rent to a patient, or the bungalow’s rent.

After he was convicted in the fodder scam in 2017, Lalu Prasad Yadav was lodged in Birsa Munda central jail in Ranchi. But after a few months, he was shifted to RIMS due to health issues, and has been staying in the hospital since then. He is known to have several health complications, including kidney and cardiac ailments, Type 2 diabetes and hypertension.