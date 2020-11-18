The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to set up a ‘Gau cabinet’ for the conservation of cow and its progeny. The decision was announced by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Twitter on Wednesday.

“A decision has been taken to establish a ‘cabinet’ for the protection and promotion of cattle in the state. Departments of Animal Husbandry, Forest, Panchayat and Rural Development, Revenue, Home and Farmers Welfare Department will be included in the Gau Cabinet,” Chouhan tweeted.

प्रदेश में गोधन संरक्षण व संवर्धन के लिए ‘गौकैबिनेट’ गठित करने का निर्णय लिया गया है।



पशुपालन, वन, पंचायत व ग्रामीण विकास, राजस्व, गृह और किसान कल्याण विभाग गौ कैबिनेट में शामिल होंगे।



पहली बैठक 22 नवंबर को गोपाष्टमी पर दोपहर 12 बजे गौ अभ्यारण, आगर मालवा में आयोजित की जाएगी। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) November 18, 2020

The first meeting of the ‘Gau cabinet’ will be held on November 22 at 12 noon on ‘Gopashtami’ at the Cow Sanctuary in Agar Malwa district. However, the Madhya Pradesh government is yet to come up with more details and the responsibilities entrusted to the ‘Gau Cabinet’.

It is also pertinent to note that Cow Sanctuary in Agar-Malwa district was India’s first cow sanctuary which was set up by the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government in September 2017.

Earlier in 2018, Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced the formation of ‘Cow Ministry’ for the welfare of cows. Shortly afterwards, affirming his government’s commitment to the protection and well-being of bovines, Chouhan had announced a ‘Cow Express“-an emergency healthcare service on wheels for ailing cattle.

Uttar Pradesh government had passed an ordinance to prevent cow slaughter in the state

The decision by Shivraj Singh Chouhan was taken after the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, led by Yogi Adityanath, had approved an ordinance earlier this year to prevent cow slaughter in the state.

The proposed amendment in the ordinance passed by the UP cabinet included a penal provision of imprisonment ranging from one year to ten years for physical damage to the cow and fine from Rs one lakh to Rs three lakh in cases related to cow slaughter.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi had said the proposed law also has a provision that allows authorities to publicise pictures of the accused in their neighbourhoods or a prominent public place if they escape after committing the crime.