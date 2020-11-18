Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Home News Reports Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces constituting ‘Gau Cabinet’ for the protection of...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces constituting ‘Gau Cabinet’ for the protection of cows

Departments of Animal Husbandry, Forest, Panchayat and Rural Development, Revenue, Home and Farmers Welfare Department will be included in the Gau Cabinet in Madhya Pradesh

OpIndia Staff
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces a 'Gau cabinet' for the preservation and welfare of cattle in Madhya Pradesh
Shivraj Singh Chouhan(Source: Indian Express)
2

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to set up a ‘Gau cabinet’ for the conservation of cow and its progeny. The decision was announced by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Twitter on Wednesday.

“A decision has been taken to establish a ‘cabinet’ for the protection and promotion of cattle in the state. Departments of Animal Husbandry, Forest, Panchayat and Rural Development, Revenue, Home and Farmers Welfare Department will be included in the Gau Cabinet,” Chouhan tweeted.

The first meeting of the ‘Gau cabinet’ will be held on November 22 at 12 noon on ‘Gopashtami’ at the Cow Sanctuary in Agar Malwa district. However, the Madhya Pradesh government is yet to come up with more details and the responsibilities entrusted to the ‘Gau Cabinet’.

It is also pertinent to note that Cow Sanctuary in Agar-Malwa district was India’s first cow sanctuary which was set up by the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government in September 2017.

Earlier in 2018, Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced the formation of ‘Cow Ministry’ for the welfare of cows. Shortly afterwards, affirming his government’s commitment to the protection and well-being of bovines, Chouhan had announced a ‘Cow Express“-an emergency healthcare service on wheels for ailing cattle.

Uttar Pradesh government had passed an ordinance to prevent cow slaughter in the state

The decision by Shivraj Singh Chouhan was taken after the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, led by Yogi Adityanath, had approved an ordinance earlier this year to prevent cow slaughter in the state.

The proposed amendment in the ordinance passed by the UP cabinet included a penal provision of imprisonment ranging from one year to ten years for physical damage to the cow and fine from Rs one lakh to Rs three lakh in cases related to cow slaughter.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi had said the proposed law also has a provision that allows authorities to publicise pictures of the accused in their neighbourhoods or a prominent public place if they escape after committing the crime.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Liberal outrage over no Muslims in Bihar’s ruling alliance hides caste realities in Indian Muslim society

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Pasmandas, who make up 85% of Indian Muslim society, are systematically denied a voice within their community.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan government signs a pact with radical Islamist organisation to end violent anti-France protests

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani government signed a pact with hardcore Islamist organisation Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) to call off the anti-France protests
Read more

Madhya Pradesh: Raid on Congress leader’s gambling den unearths illegal weapons and ammunition, booked under NSA

Crime OpIndia Staff -
The Jabalpur administration has invoked the NSA against Gajendra Sonkar and his brother Mahendra.

‘Sab yaad rakha jayega’ has actually come true for Hindus, if Kejriwal’s antics are anything to go by

Politics Nirwa Mehta -
If there is one politician who realised it faster than anyone that supporting anti-CAA protests and rioters will only anger the Hindus, it was Arvind Kejriwal.

Pro-AAP vlogger Dhruv Rathee makes an insensitive remark on death of an eight-year-old girl, ‘liberals’ rejoice

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rathi used the news of the child's death to mock Hindus who were opposing the arbitrary ban on firecrackers on Diwali.

Rise of Owaisi in Bihar – What it means for the Congress party and Indian politics

Politics Priyank P -
The problem is not the AIMIM or any other political party - the problem is the feeling of separatism that exists among a certain set of people.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Mumbai Police issues show-cause notice to Republic TV Editor, demands signing a bond for ‘good behaviour’

OpIndia Staff -
The Mumbai police have now asked Republic TV's Arnab Goswami to sign a bond for 'good behaviour.'
Read more
World

Pope Francis caught ‘liking’ a bikini model’s bawdy picture on Instagram

OpIndia Staff -
The official Instagram account of Pope Francis, the bishop of Rome and the head of Vatican Church, had apparently liked a raunchy photo of a bikini model's suspenders picture on Instagram
Read more
News Reports

Vasan Eye Care founder dies under mysterious circumstances, P Chidambaram allegedly used his company to launder black money

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, AM Arun was a close aide of Congress leader and former union finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Congress MP Karti Chidambaram.
Read more
Social Media

From whitewashing Islamist violence to plain denial and rewriting history, Swara Bhasker has come a long way

K Bhattacharjee -
Swara Bhasker claimed that photographs of Islamists attacking the Amar Jawan Memorial during the Azad Maidan riots in Mumbai are 'photoshopped'.
Read more
News Reports

Manmohan Singh was chosen by Sonia to become PM as he posed no threat to Rahul Gandhi, says Obama’s book

OpIndia Staff -
Although he referred to Manmohan Singh as wise, thoughtful and honest, Barack Obama stated that his rise to power was facilitated by Sonia Gandhi, who saw no threat to her son Rahul Gandhi from him.
Read more
Politics

‘Comedian’ Kunal Kamra equates Hindus belonging to SC, ST and OBC community to rats in his interview featuring Sanjay Raut

OpIndia Staff -
Kunal Kamra uploaded the episode with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut to his YouTube channel on the 13th of November.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces constituting ‘Gau Cabinet’ for the protection of cows

OpIndia Staff -
The first meeting of the 'Gau cabinet' will be held on November 22 on 'Gopashtami' at Cow Sanctuary in Agar Malwa district
Read more
Politics

Liberal outrage over no Muslims in Bihar’s ruling alliance hides caste realities in Indian Muslim society

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Pasmandas, who make up 85% of Indian Muslim society, are systematically denied a voice within their community.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan government signs a pact with radical Islamist organisation to end violent anti-France protests

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani government signed a pact with hardcore Islamist organisation Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) to call off the anti-France protests
Read more
Social Media

‘She said my time was up, and I was suspended’: TrueIndology says on Facebook after being suspended from Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
'TrueIndology' is a very popular account which often debunks leftist claims and propaganda about Indian history.
Read more
News Reports

Twitter accused of shadow-banning Indian Army’s Chinar Corp’s account, complaint filed by Delhi-based activist group

OpIndia Staff -
Kalinga Rights Forum files complaint against Twitter for allegedly shadow-banning the account of Chinar Corp of Indian Army
Read more
Crime

Madhya Pradesh: Raid on Congress leader’s gambling den unearths illegal weapons and ammunition, booked under NSA

OpIndia Staff -
The Jabalpur administration has invoked the NSA against Gajendra Sonkar and his brother Mahendra.
Read more
Politics

‘Sab yaad rakha jayega’ has actually come true for Hindus, if Kejriwal’s antics are anything to go by

Nirwa Mehta -
If there is one politician who realised it faster than anyone that supporting anti-CAA protests and rioters will only anger the Hindus, it was Arvind Kejriwal.
Read more
News Reports

Oxford University students say no to beef, lamb in campus eateries, ask authorities to implement order to combat climate change

OpIndia Staff -
The students union has stated that as the leading university in UK, Oxford should order a ban on beef and lamb because meat production has a considerable impact on climate change.
Read more
News Reports

Pro-AAP vlogger Dhruv Rathee makes an insensitive remark on death of an eight-year-old girl, ‘liberals’ rejoice

OpIndia Staff -
Rathi used the news of the child's death to mock Hindus who were opposing the arbitrary ban on firecrackers on Diwali.
Read more
Politics

Rise of Owaisi in Bihar – What it means for the Congress party and Indian politics

Priyank P -
The problem is not the AIMIM or any other political party - the problem is the feeling of separatism that exists among a certain set of people.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
484,336FollowersFollow
20,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com