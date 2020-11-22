Sunday, November 22, 2020
Home Crime Maharashtra: Mumbai girl goes missing, family alleges local criminal Rahim Shaikh kidnapped her, accuse...
CrimeEditor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Maharashtra: Mumbai girl goes missing, family alleges local criminal Rahim Shaikh kidnapped her, accuse police of inaction

The family says that the Neha and Rahim knew each other as they lived nearby in the same chawl and used to talk. However, he used to threaten and misbehave with the family members, they allege.

Nirwa Mehta
Mumbai girl goes missing, family alleges local criminal Rahim Shaikh kidnapped her (representational image courtesy: IndianExpress.com)
5

23-year-old Mumbai girl Neha Kahar has gone missing since 18 November 2020. The family alleges she has been kidnapped by a local criminal Rahim Shaikh. Chetan Shetty, one of the relatives of the girl, while speaking to OpIndia said that the police claim the girl is fine but they have not been able to get them to talk to her. Police has also not yet traced Shaikh, Shetty alleges.

According to the relatives of the girl, she took her laptop bag and other things and left for office on 18th November 2020 but never returned. They went to police on 18th itself to file a complaint but were sent back. On 19th they went again when the police allegedly wrote down a complaint. However, an FIR is not yet filed, says Shetty. He says that the police talked to the boy’s family but have not been able to get them to talk to Neha.

“The boy is of criminal background. The police knows this. Some or the other criminal case is always going on against him,” he said. The family says that the Neha and Rahim knew each other as they lived nearby in the same chawl and used to talk. However, he used to threaten and misbehave with the family members, they allege.

“We are now worried as the police has not been able to trace her since five days now. We don’t know if the girl is safe or not,” family says. They allege that police has been able to trace Rahim somewhere in Vikhroli but have not been making efforts to trace him and bring him back. “We have also given them IMEI number of Neha’s phone but they have not done anything,” they allege.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsmumbai missing girl
Nirwa Mehtahttps://medium.com/@nirwamehta
Politically incorrect. Author, Flawed But Fabulous.

Related Articles

Trending now

Crime

Maharashtra: Mumbai girl goes missing, family alleges local criminal Rahim Shaikh kidnapped her, accuse police of inaction

Nirwa Mehta -
According to Neha's relatives, she took her laptop bag and other things and left for office on 18th November 2020 but never returned.
Read more
News Reports

JeM terrorists apprehended in Delhi had connections with Deoband and Pakistani handlers; wanted to spread Islam

OpIndia Staff -
On Monday, the Delhi police had apprehended the two terrorists from Sarai Kale Khan area near Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border.
Read more

Politicians, Bollywood and Underworld: The NN Vohra Committee report in 1993 highlighted the unholy nexus that broke India. Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On Friday, Advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court on Friday seeking concrete action on the Vohra Committee Report submitted in 1993 opening a can of worms.

Uttar Pradesh: Communal tension after Muslim group declares Chhath Puja land as Kabristan in Ballia

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, a village resident named Tausif had called for a ban on the Chhath puja celebrations by claiming that the land is a graveyard.

Lieutenant Kanika Rane: Two years after her husband immortalised himself fighting infiltrators at LOC, she pays this fitting tribute to him

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The 29-year-old Major Rane was martyred during an operation in Kashmir in August 2018 with three other Indian soldiers — rifleman Hameer Singh, rifleman Mandeep Singh and Vikramjeet Singh.

Actress Sana Khan who quit bollywood for Islam marries a Muslim cleric who was introduced to her by hatemonger Ajaz Khan

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Sana Khan married the Muslim cleric in a small intimate ceremony in Surat. The newly married couple also cut a cake after the wedding.

Recently Popular

Satire

Bharti Singh resisted initially but offered full cooperation once she realised NCB officials were treating her far better than Kapil Sharma ever did: OpIndia...

K Bhattacharjee -
The NCB suspects that the widespread use of drugs also explains how movies such as Student Of The Year 2 was ever made.
Read more
News Reports

Tina Dabi and Athar Khan file for divorce: How media and politicians had turned their wedding into a spectacle to peddle their own propaganda

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi, Barkha Dutt, Kavita Krishnan and several others had congratulated Athar Khan and Tina Dabi on their interfaith marriage
Read more
Entertainment

Actress Sana Khan who quit bollywood for Islam marries a Muslim cleric who was introduced to her by hatemonger Ajaz Khan

OpIndia Staff -
Sana Khan married the Muslim cleric in a small intimate ceremony in Surat. The newly married couple also cut a cake after the wedding.
Read more
World

German police barge into the house of anti-lockdown activist Dr Andreas Noack, arrest him during YouTube livestream: Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
Dr. Andreas Noack, was arrested by the German Police on Wednesday in what appears to be a gross violation of personal liberty.
Read more
Entertainment

‘You guys are so Left, that you have started hating even your right hand’, says Sonu Nigam as he lashes out at the media:...

OpIndia Staff -
On the 17th of November, celebrated singer Sonu Nigam uploaded a video on his YouTube account with 1.2 million subscribers, lashing out at the media
Read more
News Reports

Former Vice President Hamid Ansari, who had attended program by Islamist PFI, now rants against ‘aggressive nationalism’

OpIndia Staff -
Ansari claimed that even before the pandemic, society had become a victim of two other pandemics, to which he referred to as 'religiosity' and 'strident nationalism'.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Crime

Maharashtra: Mumbai girl goes missing, family alleges local criminal Rahim Shaikh kidnapped her, accuse police of inaction

Nirwa Mehta -
According to Neha's relatives, she took her laptop bag and other things and left for office on 18th November 2020 but never returned.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Woman and her newborn kid die as the only ambulance in the area reached two hours late due to COVID-19 duty

OpIndia Staff -
There is only one ambulance available in the town, and it was on Covid-19 duty at a facility 50 km away, causing the delay
Read more
News Reports

French Embassy in Pakistan calls out fake news circulated by a Pakistani federal minister claiming that France is bringing new law for Muslim citizens

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan human rights minister Shireen Mazari had claimed that France will force Muslims to wear special identities like Jews in Nazi Germany
Read more
News Reports

JeM terrorists apprehended in Delhi had connections with Deoband and Pakistani handlers; wanted to spread Islam

OpIndia Staff -
On Monday, the Delhi police had apprehended the two terrorists from Sarai Kale Khan area near Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border.
Read more
News Reports

Politicians, Bollywood and Underworld: The NN Vohra Committee report in 1993 highlighted the unholy nexus that broke India. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
On Friday, Advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court on Friday seeking concrete action on the Vohra Committee Report submitted in 1993 opening a can of worms.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Communal tension after Muslim group declares Chhath Puja land as Kabristan in Ballia

OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, a village resident named Tausif had called for a ban on the Chhath puja celebrations by claiming that the land is a graveyard.
Read more
News Reports

Lieutenant Kanika Rane: Two years after her husband immortalised himself fighting infiltrators at LOC, she pays this fitting tribute to him

OpIndia Staff -
The 29-year-old Major Rane was martyred during an operation in Kashmir in August 2018 with three other Indian soldiers — rifleman Hameer Singh, rifleman Mandeep Singh and Vikramjeet Singh.
Read more
Entertainment

Actress Sana Khan who quit bollywood for Islam marries a Muslim cleric who was introduced to her by hatemonger Ajaz Khan

OpIndia Staff -
Sana Khan married the Muslim cleric in a small intimate ceremony in Surat. The newly married couple also cut a cake after the wedding.
Read more
News Reports

Marriage between first cousins per se illegal under the Hindu Marriage Act, observes Punjab and Haryana High Court

OpIndia Staff -
The high court was hearing a anticipatory bail plea by a man living in live-in relation with a minor girl, both are first cousins
Read more
News Reports

OTV MD Jagi Mangat Panda seeks probe by a national agency on charges against the channel, alleges harassment with false cases by BJD govt

OpIndia Staff -
OTV MD Jagi Mangat Panda said that 20 cases has been filed against OTV and people associated with it, including her 84 year old mother
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
487,124FollowersFollow
20,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com