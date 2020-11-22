23-year-old Mumbai girl Neha Kahar has gone missing since 18 November 2020. The family alleges she has been kidnapped by a local criminal Rahim Shaikh. Chetan Shetty, one of the relatives of the girl, while speaking to OpIndia said that the police claim the girl is fine but they have not been able to get them to talk to her. Police has also not yet traced Shaikh, Shetty alleges.

According to the relatives of the girl, she took her laptop bag and other things and left for office on 18th November 2020 but never returned. They went to police on 18th itself to file a complaint but were sent back. On 19th they went again when the police allegedly wrote down a complaint. However, an FIR is not yet filed, says Shetty. He says that the police talked to the boy’s family but have not been able to get them to talk to Neha.

“The boy is of criminal background. The police knows this. Some or the other criminal case is always going on against him,” he said. The family says that the Neha and Rahim knew each other as they lived nearby in the same chawl and used to talk. However, he used to threaten and misbehave with the family members, they allege.

“We are now worried as the police has not been able to trace her since five days now. We don’t know if the girl is safe or not,” family says. They allege that police has been able to trace Rahim somewhere in Vikhroli but have not been making efforts to trace him and bring him back. “We have also given them IMEI number of Neha’s phone but they have not done anything,” they allege.