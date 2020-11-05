Thursday, November 5, 2020
Home News Reports NCP wants former CM Devendra Fadnavis to be made co-accused in the suicide case...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

NCP wants former CM Devendra Fadnavis to be made co-accused in the suicide case along with ‘BJP worker’ Arnab Goswami, Congress cheers

Goswami has claimed in his petition that ARG Outlier Media Pvt Ltd, the firm that owns and operates Republic TV, had paid 90% of the dues to deceased Anvay Naik’s company Concorde Designs Pvt. Ltd. (CDPL) over two years ago. He further said that ARG Outlier media Pvt Ltd made several attempts for complete and final settlement of all claims but the absence of shareholders or directors in CDPL rendered the attempts unsuccessful.

OpIndia Staff
NCP demands Fadnavis to be made co-accused n suicide case
Fomer Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and NCP President Sharad Pawar (Courtesy: PTI)
4

The politics around Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami’s arrest in an old case is getting murkier by the day. After arresting Goswami in a closed case of 2018, the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government in Maharashtra is now dragging state opposition leader and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’ name in the case. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) which is a part of the state coalition government has demanded Fadnavis be made a co-accused in the 2018 case of suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik.

NCP calls Arnab Goswami a BJP worker

NCP Spokesperson Umesh Patil claimed that Naik’s family was pressurised to close the case by the Home Ministry which at that time was under BJP leader and then-CM Devendra Fadnavis. Referring to the allegations made by Naik’s wife and daughter in a press conference held yesterday, Patil said, “From the press conference of Naik’s family, it has become clear that pressure was put on them to sign papers related to the closure of the suicide case. Since at that time, the Home Ministry portfolio was with then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, he should be made a co-accused in the case. The police officials who tried to pressure Naik family should also be made co-accused”.

He said that the NCP has sought investigation in the entire episode as the Naik family has alleged that they were made to sign papers in the office of a joint commissioner of police. He questioned as to why the accused (Arnab Goswami) was not arrested when he was specifically named in the suicide note of Naik.

Patil further attacked BJP for supporting Arnab Goswami and called Goswami a “BJP worker”. He said, “In Uttar Pradesh when a journalist wrote an article, she was charged under the Atrocities Act. BJP leaders and ministers never came forward to support her. Similarly, several journalists have been arrested in the country but BJP never took their side”.

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik described Arnab Goswami’s arrest as “Part II of India’s Most Wanted Anchor”

Shiv Sena raised questions on the investigation in suicide case

Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe also raised questions on the investigation of the suicide case and demanded action against ‘guilty’ police officers. “There is a need for a proper investigation into the allegations made by the Naik family. It seems there was pressure to suppress the facts and prevent the arrest of the three accused. If the police officers were found guilty, action should also be taken against them”, Gorhe said.

Congress termed Arnab Goswami’s arrest as a true tribute to Naik

State Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant described Arnab Goswami’s arrest as “true tribute to Anvay Naik” and accused the previous BJP-led government of suppressing the case for two years. “For two years, the Devendra Fadnavis-led government suppressed the case. Threats were given and pressure put on Nail family. Therefore, Congress demands that an investigation be conducted to find the other culprits in the case”, Sawant said. He alleged that special treatment was being given to Goswami as his statement was recorded in Mumbai and not in Alibaug. Sawant alleged that Naik family was threatened with dire consequences and was pressurised to withdraw the case.

Arnab Goswami dragged, beaten, arrested in a 2018 case that was closed earlier

After being manhandled at his residence by Raigad police cops who came to arrest him at his house yesterday in relation to a two-year old closed case, Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has filed a plea before the Bombay High Court challenging his arrest by the police. Mumbai Police have started re-investigation in the 2018 closed case of interior designer Anvay Naik’s suicide on the direction of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. 

Apart from this, a fresh FIR was registered against him alleging that he had assaulted a female cop when he was being dragged out his house by Mumbai police. A similar FIR was registered against his wife, son and two others on the allegations of assaulting cops who came to arrest him.

90 per cent payment made to interior designer’s company: Arnab Goswami in his HC plea

Goswami has claimed in his petition that ARG Outlier Media Pvt Ltd, the firm that owns and operates Republic TV, had paid 90% of the dues to deceased Anvay Naik’s company Concorde Designs Pvt. Ltd. (CDPL) over two years ago. He further said that ARG Outlier media Pvt Ltd made several attempts for complete and final settlement of all claims but the absence of shareholders or directors in CDPL rendered the attempts unsuccessful. He said that the entire amount due to CDPL was transferred to CDPL’s bank account in July 2019 but it was reverted because the account was inoperative.

In his plea, Goswami denied having any direct involvement with the deceased interior designer and contended that his interaction with the deceased regarding the payments was strictly professional in nature. For the reasons provided in the plea, he further contended that a case of abetment of suicide under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code was not made out against him. 

“It is a settled principle of law that to attract ingredients of abetment, the intention of the accused to aid or instigate or abet the deceased to commit suicide is necessary. In the present case, by no stretch of imagination can it be said that there existed an intention to aid, instigate or abet the deceased to commit suicide on the part of the petitioner…”, the petition read. It was further contended in the petition, “Moreover, for the provisions of section 306 to be attached, the direct involvement of the accused in the abetment of suicide is necessary. In the present case, the petitioner did not have any direct involvement with the abetment. Merely because a person has been named in the suicide note, one cannot jump to the conclusion that he is an offender under section 306 of the IPC”.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Yes, every arrest is not the same for the non-Left, just like every death is not the same for you. Drop the hypocrisy

Editorial Desk -
The Left wants the non-Left and even the BJP to express the same anguish when left journalists are hounded - here is why that is an unfair ask
Read more
News Reports

Murky history of Konkan Range, under which Alibaug police station comes, where Arnab Goswami was taken after arrest: Sheena Bora and Parambir Singh

OpIndia Staff -
After arrest, Arnab Goswami was taken to Alibaug police station, that comes under the Konkan Range, Raigad, where after hours of custody, the police produced him in court.
Read more

Haryana: Priest attacked by goons with a cricket bat, admitted to Mathura hospital in a critical condition

Crime OpIndia Staff -
The brutal assault with a cricket bat has left the priest heavily injured. His family has admitted him in a hospital in Mathura.

Alibaug Court rejects Mumbai Police plea seeking custody of Arnab Goswami, grants judicial custody and asks to keep bail papers ready

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The court observed that there is no chain showing nexus between the suicide and the role of Arnab Goswami in it

Fresh FIR filed by Mumbai police against Arnab Goswami alleging he had assaulted a lady police officer during his arrest

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Vendetta of the Maharashtra Government against Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami continues unabated

Watch: Mumbai Police kicks the door of Arnab Goswami’s residence, assaults his family and forcefully drag him out of his house

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Video shows how Mumbai police had assaulted Arnab Goswami and his family while arresting him at his residence in Mumbai

Recently Popular

News Reports

Arnab Goswami arrested: Mumbai Police physically manhandle Republic TV chief at his residence, drags him to police station

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami physically assaulted, dragged by hair, arrested by Mumbai Police in an old 2018 closed case.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

IIT grad who created ‘faster app’ to book Tatkal tickets got arrested because of Railways’ history with touts. Here are the details

Anurag -
The Print doesn't seem to get a simple idea that there were multiple illegalities involved, and why those rules were implemented in the first place.
Read more
Editor's picks

Mumbai Police team led by encounter specialist Sachin Vaze reportedly assaults Arnab’s minor son, in-laws, carried AK-47 to arrest him

OpIndia Staff -
In a shocking display of might of state, the Mumbai Police not only assaulted and dragged Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami before making the arrest but also physically assaulted his minor son and other family members.
Read more
News Reports

Union Minister Smriti Irani gives a befitting reply to ‘troll-cum-journalist’ who defends Mumbai Police assault against Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Smriti Irani told the 'journalist' that the fact that she was trolling the union minister and calling her names shows her rights are protected
Read more
Editor's picks

“Aap penguin lagte hai toh log penguin hi kahenge”: Actor Kangana Ranaut lashes out at Maharashtra govt for brazen suppression of FoE

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut expressed her support and solidarity for senior journalist Arnab Goswami who was assaulted and dragged by the Mumbai Police before being arrested this morning
Read more
Crime

YouTuber Nizamul Khan kills girlfriend’s brother Kamal Sharma after he opposed their relationship, arrested: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Nizamul Khan, a popular YouTuber, has been arrested by the Police in Noida for murdering the brother of his girlfriend.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

NCP wants former CM Devendra Fadnavis to be made co-accused in the suicide case along with ‘BJP worker’ Arnab Goswami, Congress cheers

OpIndia Staff -
The NCP has accused the previous state government of putting pressure on Naik family to withdraw the case.
Read more
News Reports

After Mumbai police unilaterally re-opens 2018 case against Arnab Goswami, daughter of man who committed suicide approaches HC to re-investigate case

OpIndia Staff -
Adnya Naik, daughter of Anvay Naik has filed a plea in the Bombay High Court, for reopening her father’s closed suicide case
Read more
News Reports

Hyderabad church converting sponsored children by ‘providing religion’? NCPCR takes cognisance of complaint: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Agreement between Diocese of Nalgonda in Hyderabad and Joseph Chevalier Foundation of Canada talks about providing religion to children
Read more
Law

Kerala Gold Smuggling Scam: Special court extends custody of Pinarayi Vijayan’s former secretary Sivasankar

OpIndia Staff -
The Enforcement Directorate, probing the money trail in the Kerala gold smuggling case, has alleged multiple offences against Sivasankar.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra Human Rights Commission summons Raigad SP, asks for documents related to the arrest of Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
MHRC summoned SP Raigad to present documents based on which Arnab Goswami was arrested.
Read more
News Reports

Arnab Goswami’s moves to Bombay HC challenging his arrest, calls it Maha govt’s vendetta

OpIndia Staff -
Goswami has sought an interim stay on the re-investigation initiated in the 2018 closed case on the direction of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.
Read more
News Reports

Was Nitish Kumar ‘calling out’ Yogi Adityanath for his comments on ’throwing out infiltrators? Not quite: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
News agencies misunderstood the context of Nitish Kumar's statement and alleged it was against Yogi Adityanath
Read more
World

Imran Khan snatches control of Kartarpur Sahib from Sikh body for the first time, hands it over to govt body headed by Muhammad Tariq...

OpIndia Staff -
Akali Dal leader Sisra condemed the move, saying that Imran Khan had given the control of Kartarpur Gurudwara to an ISI organisation
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Guard who killed a bank manager over ‘blasphemy’ in Pakistan greeted by Islamists with cheers and kisses

OpIndia Staff -
Videos have surfaced where Islamists are seen cheering the guard who shot a bank manager over blasphemy allegation in Pakistan
Read more
Opinions

Yes, every arrest is not the same for the non-Left, just like every death is not the same for you. Drop the hypocrisy

Editorial Desk -
The Left wants the non-Left and even the BJP to express the same anguish when left journalists are hounded - here is why that is an unfair ask
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
475,354FollowersFollow
19,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com