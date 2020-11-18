Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Home News Reports Oxford University students say no to beef, lamb in campus eateries, ask authorities to...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Oxford University students say no to beef, lamb in campus eateries, ask authorities to implement order to combat climate change

The Union has around 22,000 students as its members. Though it will not be able to change the policy, it can influence decision-making as students' representative due to its strength.

OpIndia Staff
Oxford University students union has voted for a ban on beef and lamb from the campus eateries
Oxford University students union passed motion to ban meat (Image: The Guardian)
83

Oxford University may soon remove beef and lamb from its campus eateries. The Student Union has passed a motion by a two-thirds majority to ban them from menus in a bid to combat climate change. Student Union executives will lobby the university to implement a ban at campus canteens. Though unions do not have the power to change the policy, they can represent students in decision-making.

The university colleges will individually decide if they want to introduce a ban. As per reports, the Union has around 22,000 students as its members. Though it will not be able to change the policy, it can influence decision-making as students’ representative due to its strength.

Details of the student motion to ban beef and lamb

The Oxford motion has suggested that the Union should ask the university authorities for fortnightly meetings to advocate the adoption of policies that will reduce and later remove meat from the canteens. It further added that this should be “especially in respect of beef and lamb (and to campaign for) the university to issue advice to faculties, departments, and colleges on how they may follow suit in removing beef and lamb from the menu in the campus”.

The students have argued that the ban is necessary as meat production has a considerable impact on climate emissions. The motion said as Oxford is UK’s premier university, the nation looks at it for leadership, but the university has lacked in leadership while addressing climate change. Banning meat at university-catered events and outlets is possible and will help meet the university’s revised 2030 goal to ban meat.

Student Union said that if the policy is implemented at the university level, it will be easier to implement similar changes at the college level. The motion also argued that greenhouse gases disproportionately affect developing countries. As the university is committed to anti-racism, minimizing greenhouse gases should be the priority.

Other UK Universities’ stand on beef ban

Goldsmiths University in South-East London and Cambridge University have already imposed a beef ban on the campus. However, at Edinburgh, the London School of Economics and the University of East Anglia passed such orders but had to overturn the decision due to revolt.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsOxford university campus, Oxford beef ban, Oxford UK
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

‘Sab yaad rakha jayega’ has actually come true for Hindus, if Kejriwal’s antics are anything to go by

Nirwa Mehta -
If there is one politician who realised it faster than anyone that supporting anti-CAA protests and rioters will only anger the Hindus, it was Arvind Kejriwal.
Read more
News Reports

Pro-AAP vlogger Dhruv Rathee makes an insensitive remark on death of an eight-year-old girl, ‘liberals’ rejoice

OpIndia Staff -
Rathi used the news of the child's death to mock Hindus who were opposing the arbitrary ban on firecrackers on Diwali.
Read more

Rise of Owaisi in Bihar – What it means for the Congress party and Indian politics

Politics Priyank P -
The problem is not the AIMIM or any other political party - the problem is the feeling of separatism that exists among a certain set of people.

Islamist group executes close to 30 people en masse in Democratic Republic of Congo

World OpIndia Staff -
The officials have blamed the ADF, a Ugandan Islamic group, for the killings of the civilians in Congo.

Journalist Patricia Mukhim resigns from Editors Guild of India, accuses the Guild of defending only ‘celebrity’ editors and anchors

Media OpIndia Staff -
The Meghalaya High Court had found journalist Patricia Mukhim guilty of inciting communal disharmony over a Facebook post.

Chinese journalist faces up to five years in jail for reporting on COVID-19 and criticising the government over handling of the virus

World OpIndia Staff -
Zhang Zhan is accused of maliciously spreading false information on the Wuhan Coronavirus through social media.

Recently Popular

World

Pope Francis caught ‘liking’ a bikini model’s bawdy picture on Instagram

OpIndia Staff -
The official Instagram account of Pope Francis, the bishop of Rome and the head of Vatican Church, had apparently liked a raunchy photo of a bikini model's suspenders picture on Instagram
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police issues show-cause notice to Republic TV Editor, demands signing a bond for ‘good behaviour’

OpIndia Staff -
The Mumbai police have now asked Republic TV's Arnab Goswami to sign a bond for 'good behaviour.'
Read more
News Reports

Vasan Eye Care founder dies under mysterious circumstances, P Chidambaram allegedly used his company to launder black money

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, AM Arun was a close aide of Congress leader and former union finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Congress MP Karti Chidambaram.
Read more
Social Media

From whitewashing Islamist violence to plain denial and rewriting history, Swara Bhasker has come a long way

K Bhattacharjee -
Swara Bhasker claimed that photographs of Islamists attacking the Amar Jawan Memorial during the Azad Maidan riots in Mumbai are 'photoshopped'.
Read more
News Reports

Manmohan Singh was chosen by Sonia to become PM as he posed no threat to Rahul Gandhi, says Obama’s book

OpIndia Staff -
Although he referred to Manmohan Singh as wise, thoughtful and honest, Barack Obama stated that his rise to power was facilitated by Sonia Gandhi, who saw no threat to her son Rahul Gandhi from him.
Read more
Politics

‘Comedian’ Kunal Kamra equates Hindus belonging to SC, ST and OBC community to rats in his interview featuring Sanjay Raut

OpIndia Staff -
Kunal Kamra uploaded the episode with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut to his YouTube channel on the 13th of November.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Politics

‘Sab yaad rakha jayega’ has actually come true for Hindus, if Kejriwal’s antics are anything to go by

Nirwa Mehta -
If there is one politician who realised it faster than anyone that supporting anti-CAA protests and rioters will only anger the Hindus, it was Arvind Kejriwal.
Read more
News Reports

Oxford University students say no to beef, lamb in campus eateries, ask authorities to implement order to combat climate change

OpIndia Staff -
The students union has stated that as the leading university in UK, Oxford should order a ban on beef and lamb because meat production has a considerable impact on climate change.
Read more
News Reports

Pro-AAP vlogger Dhruv Rathee makes an insensitive remark on death of an eight-year-old girl, ‘liberals’ rejoice

OpIndia Staff -
Rathi used the news of the child's death to mock Hindus who were opposing the arbitrary ban on firecrackers on Diwali.
Read more
Politics

Rise of Owaisi in Bihar – What it means for the Congress party and Indian politics

Priyank P -
The problem is not the AIMIM or any other political party - the problem is the feeling of separatism that exists among a certain set of people.
Read more
World

Islamist group executes close to 30 people en masse in Democratic Republic of Congo

OpIndia Staff -
The officials have blamed the ADF, a Ugandan Islamic group, for the killings of the civilians in Congo.
Read more
World

UK: PoK-origin MP Nazir Ahmed, who organised ‘Black Day’ protest against India, quits House of Lords facing expulsion on charges of sexual assault

OpIndia Staff -
Nazir Ahmed was facing expulsion from the House of Lords for breaching the Code of Conduct when he resigned on 14 Nov.
Read more
World

China: On this day, 55-year-old Hubei resident became patient zero for the pandemic that has brought death and destruction across the world

OpIndia Staff -
A year on, the coronavirus outbreak, that first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, continues to cast a long shadow over public health and global economy
Read more
World

‘As a conscious Muslim man, I would never inaugurate a Kali Puja, I should not have visited it’: Shakib Al Hasan apologises after death...

OpIndia Staff -
Shakib Al Hasan has been forced to issue a grovelling apology after photographs of him attending a Kali Puja in Kolkata went viral.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: CBI arrests junior engineer for sexually exploiting over 50 children, selling videos to paedophiles in India and abroad

OpIndia Staff -
CBI revealed that the junior engineer of UP irrigation department was selling child sexual abuse material for over a decade
Read more
Media

Journalist Patricia Mukhim resigns from Editors Guild of India, accuses the Guild of defending only ‘celebrity’ editors and anchors

OpIndia Staff -
The Meghalaya High Court had found journalist Patricia Mukhim guilty of inciting communal disharmony over a Facebook post.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
484,213FollowersFollow
20,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com