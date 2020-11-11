Pakistan’s politics runs on the fuel of India bashing and exploiting anti-India sentiment of Pakistan’s population, this fact has been admitted by Pakistani politician Firdous Ashiq Awan on Pakistani television. Awan was speaking to ARY News after being appointed as Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister and given the charge of Information Department which was earlier held by Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chauhan.

Anti-India sentiment chooran sells like nothing else in Pakistan. Jo chalta hai wo bikta hai. pic.twitter.com/7MddGi91yA — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) November 10, 2020

The news anchor asked Awan whether she agreed with Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chauhan’s statement in which he said that the government pleased India by removing him and that whether serious issues like treason and linking things with India and Prime Minister Modi had become very common in Pakistan. To this Awan replied that anti-India sentiment of the people of Pakistan is the best-selling product. “See, the anti-Indian sentiment of Pakistan’s people is a churan (powder) that sells the most. So if something sells the most on a shop, people sell it more. When the news anchor asked her whether the Pakistani government was selling the same churan, she said that not just the government by everyone was selling it.

Countering Awan, the news anchor said that the opposition in Pakistan was not selling this anti-India churan and that only government was selling it. Awan took a dig at the opposition and said that the opposition had sold such spices that Modi relished.

Pakistan thrives on anti-India sentiment and this is manifested every time the parody country tries to attack India. Recently, Pakistan’s attempt to push its anti-India propaganda at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) failed after Malidives came out in India’s defence. Pakistan’s PM and ministers usually spend their time on Twitter spreading falsehoods against the Indian government and closely following Indian politics, trying to find issues where they can cite the Indian government and spread their propaganda.