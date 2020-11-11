Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Home News Reports Anti-India sentiment is the ‘Churan’ that sells the most in Pakistan: Imran Khan’s party...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Anti-India sentiment is the ‘Churan’ that sells the most in Pakistan: Imran Khan’s party leader admits on TV

"See, the anti-Indian sentiment of Pakistan's people is a 'Churan' that sells the most. So if something sells the most on a shop, people sell it more", Awan said.

OpIndia Staff
Pakistani politician Firdous Ashiq Awan on India
Pakistani politician Firdous Ashiq Awan and Pakistan's PM Imran Khan
1

Pakistan’s politics runs on the fuel of India bashing and exploiting anti-India sentiment of Pakistan’s population, this fact has been admitted by Pakistani politician Firdous Ashiq Awan on Pakistani television. Awan was speaking to ARY News after being appointed as Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister and given the charge of Information Department which was earlier held by Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chauhan.

The news anchor asked Awan whether she agreed with Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chauhan’s statement in which he said that the government pleased India by removing him and that whether serious issues like treason and linking things with India and Prime Minister Modi had become very common in Pakistan. To this Awan replied that anti-India sentiment of the people of Pakistan is the best-selling product. “See, the anti-Indian sentiment of Pakistan’s people is a churan (powder) that sells the most. So if something sells the most on a shop, people sell it more. When the news anchor asked her whether the Pakistani government was selling the same churan, she said that not just the government by everyone was selling it.

Countering Awan, the news anchor said that the opposition in Pakistan was not selling this anti-India churan and that only government was selling it. Awan took a dig at the opposition and said that the opposition had sold such spices that Modi relished.

Pakistan thrives on anti-India sentiment and this is manifested every time the parody country tries to attack India. Recently, Pakistan’s attempt to push its anti-India propaganda at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) failed after Malidives came out in India’s defence. Pakistan’s PM and ministers usually spend their time on Twitter spreading falsehoods against the Indian government and closely following Indian politics, trying to find issues where they can cite the Indian government and spread their propaganda.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsPakistan minister, Pakistan India conflict, Pakistan India
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Chirag Paswan and Asaduddin Owaisi are being accused of being vote-katwas and b-team of BJP. But are they?

Editorial Desk -
Vote-katwa or vote-cutter is a very well-known term in Bihar politics and outside Bihar too. It basically refers to candidates who eats into the assumed vote bank or support base of another candidate, thus weakening him or her.
Read more
News Reports

Two Freudian slips during the hearing of Arnab Goswami’s plea in Supreme Court against the Bombay High Court order denying him interim bail

OpIndia Staff -
During the hearing, Justice Chandrachud that the constitutional courts needed to interfere in the case to avoid treading on a path of destruction.
Read more

From UP to Bihar, Congress has become a burden on its allies

Politics OpIndia Staff -
The disastrous results in assembly elections and bypolls is not the only concern with Congress which is also struggling to have an inspiring leadership.

Pakistani politician wants Joe Biden to help Kashmiri people, only he thinks Biden is former President George Bush

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani politician cannot differentiate between Democrat Biden and Republican Bush, but begs for help anyway.

Rahul Gandhi cancels his 2-day Jaisalmer vacation due to ‘personal reasons’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
At the first sight of slight discomfort, Rahul Gandhi usually just packs off and goes off to undisclosed foreign locations.

Live updates: NDA crosses the majority mark as counting of votes continues late into the night

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Live updates of counting day for 243-seat Bihar Assembly elections and bypolls across 11 states for 58 seats.

Recently Popular

News Reports

While Arnab Goswami spends his 7th night in jail for a closed case, wife of Firoz Nadiadwala arrested for possessing drugs gets bail by...

OpIndia Staff -
NCB had arrested the wife of Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala on Sunday after it recovered drugs from her residence
Read more
Politics

Trends show Shiv Sena performing worse than NOTA in 21 out of 22 seats in Bihar: Read details of all seats

OpIndia Staff -
The Bihar Assembly Election 2020 vote counting is underway and the result might be a massive upset from what the Exit polls predicted.
Read more
News Reports

Live updates: NDA crosses the majority mark as counting of votes continues late into the night

OpIndia Staff -
Live updates of counting day for 243-seat Bihar Assembly elections and bypolls across 11 states for 58 seats.
Read more
News Reports

Unable to accept her party’s dismal performance, Congress leader fumes on Bihari voters, calls them ‘poor and greedy’

OpIndia Staff -
"Poor greedy voters voted NDA for free Covid vaccine" claimed Congress Leader.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Two ST workers commit suicide within 12 hours, blame Uddhav Thackeray govt for non-payment of dues, reduced salaries

OpIndia Staff -
The Uddhav Thackeray government has displayed their misplaced priorities by going after the dissidents such as Arnab Goswami and Kangana Ranaut but not addressing the financial woes suffered by the government employees
Read more
News Reports

BJP leader brings massive allegation, says Thackerays had land deals worth crores with late Anvay Naik’s wife

OpIndia Staff -
BJP's Kirit Somaiya has shared documents which show land deals worth crores between the Thackerays and the late Anvay Naik's wife.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Anti-India sentiment is the ‘Churan’ that sells the most in Pakistan: Imran Khan’s party leader admits on TV

OpIndia Staff -
Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the anti-India sentiment is the 'Churan' that sells the most in Pakistan.
Read more
News Reports

After Shiv Sena lost deposits on all the seats it fought in Bihar, party mouthpiece Saamana says credit must be given to it if...

OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena said that due to the split in NDA in Maharashtra, Nitish Kumar will become CM despite JD(U) winning lesser seats then BJP
Read more
Politics

Chirag Paswan and Asaduddin Owaisi are being accused of being vote-katwas and b-team of BJP. But are they?

Editorial Desk -
Vote-katwa or vote-cutter is a very well-known term in Bihar politics and outside Bihar too. It basically refers to candidates who eats into the assumed vote bank or support base of another candidate, thus weakening him or her.
Read more
News Reports

Over 82 lakh paid in legal charges by BMC in Kangana Ranaut bungalow demolition case: Report

OpIndia Staff -
BMC in reply to RTI said they had paid 82.5 lakh to a senior lawyer to represent them in the Kangana case.
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court grants bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 suicide case, directs Maharashtra police to release him immediately

OpIndia Staff -
The Supreme Court also slammed the Bombay High Court for not granting bail to Arnab Goswami citing technicalities
Read more
News Reports

Social media user Sameet Thakkar, arrested for making critical remarks against Thackerays, sent to police custody till November 13th

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police had rearrested Sameet Thakkar from the court premises after a Nagpur court granted him bail on November 2
Read more
News Reports

Asaduddin Owaisi flays the Congress party, says their leaders are ‘politically impotent’ to take on the BJP

OpIndia Staff -
Asaduddin Owaisi was responding to the allegations of counter-radicalisation levelled by Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera on an India Today show.
Read more
News Reports

BJP leader brings massive allegation, says Thackerays had land deals worth crores with late Anvay Naik’s wife

OpIndia Staff -
BJP's Kirit Somaiya has shared documents which show land deals worth crores between the Thackerays and the late Anvay Naik's wife.
Read more
News Reports

Two Freudian slips during the hearing of Arnab Goswami’s plea in Supreme Court against the Bombay High Court order denying him interim bail

OpIndia Staff -
During the hearing, Justice Chandrachud that the constitutional courts needed to interfere in the case to avoid treading on a path of destruction.
Read more
News Reports

Online news portals, entertainment content platforms brought under the control of I&B ministry, govt issues notification

OpIndia Staff -
Government brings online content including news portals under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
479,932FollowersFollow
19,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com