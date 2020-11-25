Prime Minister Modi topped the charts for the month of October 2020 in terms of Twitter engagements while Rahul Gandhi comes a distant second with less than half the number of engagements, according to analysis by Twitteet.

Twitteet is an analytics platform that provides ratings and ranks politicians, entertainers, journalists and others based on engagements on the social media platform.

Twitteet ratings

This was, of course, not a surprise as the popularity of Prime Minister Modi is unmatched not only on social media but offline as well. The real surprise, however, was Sonu Sood gained more Twitter engagements than any other entertainer. Sonu Sood garnered more than triple the number of engagements than Shah Rukh Khan, who came second.

Amusingly, however, Sood has only a fraction of the followers that Shah Rukh Khan has. Sood has become somewhat of a meme on social media since the Coronavirus lockdowns began, that perhaps explains the high engagement.

Twitter engagement Bollywood

The circumstances were much less surprising with regard to politicians. Prime Minister Modi topped engagement by a huge margin with Rahul Gandhi a distant second. Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, came in at third while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was fourth in terms of engagement.

Politician Twitter engagement

As for journalists, Deepak Chaurasia topped the chart in terms of Twitter engagement while Rohit Sardana came second. Swati Goel Sharma of Swarajya Mag broke into the top 5 at 5th while Rana Ayyub was at 6th and Rajdeep Sardesai at 8th for the month of October.