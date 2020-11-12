In a bizarre incident coming to light from Ramgarh in Jharkhand, a police officer thrashed a farmer to death as punishment after latter’s cow strayed into the cop’s farm and ate up a few vegetables planted there. The farmer who was admitted to Sadar hospital after being beaten up severely by the police official succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

Sub-inspector Jeetendra Kumar Mahto alias Mantu Kumar, has been absconding after the incident. The district police have launched a manhunt to arrest the accused policeman.

In what transpired, Jeetendra Kumar Mahto, who is posted in Ranchi, had visited his village at Chhotkipona village under Chitarpur block in Ramgarh district in Jharkhand. There, he learnt that a cow belonging to one Khemlal Mahto (45), a resident of Sauradih village, had entered his farm and destroyed a few cauliflower plants in the farm. This angered Jeetendra, who then proceeded to thrash up Khemlal Mahto to teach him a lesson. He was accompanied by his family members and two others.

Meanwhile, DSP (headquarters) Prakash Soy informed that an FIR has been registered with the Rajrappa police station under various IPC sections including Section 302 against Mahto, his parents and two others on the basis of the complaint filed by the deceased’s wife Savitri Devi and a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused officer.