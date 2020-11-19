Thursday, November 19, 2020
Watch: Rajdeep Sardesai loses his cool, says ‘does not need certificate’ after he is questioned why he gave a platform to Pakistani minister

When Sambit Patra said that the methods in journalism used by Rajdeep Sardesai and his likes are known to the country, Sardesai got even more agitated

OpIndia Staff
Sambit Patra Rajdeep Sardesai
Sardesai got irked by Sambit Patra's statement on his show, claimed he does not need certificate of patriotism from Patra (Image: ABP)
3

Rajdeep Sardesai, the anchor with India Today TV, lost his cool during his Prime Time show. BJP National Spokesperson Dr Sambit Patra cornered him over giving space to Fawad Chaudhary after which Sardesai abruptly interrupted him and said he ‘does not need certificate’ for his patriotism.

During the conversation with Sambit Patra, Sardesai said that Farooq Abdullah should be treated fairly. Patra questioned him why his Prime Time show gives space to people like Fawad Chaudhry from Pakistan to clarify his stand. He said, “You told me right now that we have to be fair with Farooq Abdullah. Why is it that this show at 9 PM on your channel with you as the host always gives a chance to Fawad Chaudhry from Pakistan to come and clarify his stand? Why you give a chance to Farooq Abdullah to prove he is a nationalist”.

Sardesai got irked by Patra’s statement and interrupted him. He questioned if he should not let Farooq Abdullah speak. When Patra said that the methods in journalism used by Sardesai and his likes are known to the country, Sardesai got even more agitated. He said, “I do not need a certificate of patriotism from you, Dr Patra. I am a patriotic Indian. I am not a political stooge like you.”

Rajdeep Sardesai has an ‘adventurous’ career

This is not the first time Sardesai has been cornered by someone for his way of journalism. When PM Modi was contesting Lok Sabha elections for the first time, Sardesai got into a fight with NRIs and got slapped by one of them. Over the past six years, on several occasions, Sardesai has been wrong in choosing the right side. In October, he gave space to Fawad Chaudhry from Pakistan to clarify his statement on Pulwama for which Sardesai was criticised heavily.

During an interview, he admitted that he was happy when Parliament was attacked as he was getting good content. In an interview, Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani told Sardesai that he does not take him seriously. Former President Pranab Mukherjee once scolded him during an interview as Sardesai interrupted him. Later, Saurav Ganguly mocked him for getting scolded by the former President. 

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

