In a highly condemnable incident that happened in Ranchi in Jharkhand today, a Shivling in Shiva temple located in Rangrej Gali in Upper Bazar of the town was reportedly desecrated by some unidentified miscreants. The incident has angered the locals due to which heavy police force has been deployed in the area. According to reports, the temple priest left after performing the morning prayer, thereafter, someone saw the Shivling demolished around 8 am in the morning.

On receiving the information, police reached the spot and examined the CCTV footage of the nearby shop and saw a man entering the Shiva temple between 6:30 am and 7 am and throwing stones. The man reportedly appeared drunk or mentally unstable. Member of Parliament from Ranchi Sanjay Seth and Member of Legislative Assembly CP Singh also took stock of the situation.

Hindu Organisations and locals protested

Several Hindu organisations held protests against the incidents. While some locals themselves closed their shops in protest rest of the shops were forcefully shut down by angered locals. MP Sanjay Seth said that the anti-social elements who want to disturb the social harmony would not be allowed to succeed in their intentions. Seth demanded the administration to examine the CCTV footage to identify the culprits and arrest them without delay.

Sanjay Poddar, President of Shri Mahavir Mandal Doranda Central Committee, condemned the incident and said that this was an attempt to hurt the religious sentiments which would not be tolerated at any cost. He demanded the government and the administration to take cognisance of the incident. Poddar hinted that Hindu sentiments are being targeted as part of a conspiracy and said that this was not good for social harmony. On behalf of Shri Mahavir Mandal Doranda Central Committee, he urged the administration to identify and arrest the culprits within 24 hours.

Attack on Hindu temples

Attacks on Hindu temples have become a routine affair across the country. In September this year, several incidents of desecration of Hindu temples were reported from Andhra Pradesh. On September 17, 2020, a portion of the Nandi idol kept inside the historic 12th century Kasi Visweswara Swamy temple was damaged by some miscreants. This was preceded by and attack in Narasimha Swamy temple at Antarvedi area in Sakhinetipalli Mandal in East Godavari district in which a century-old wooden chariot of the Lakshmi was gutted to ashes.

In February this year, a 50 feet tall ancient chariot of Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy temple at Bhogolu village of Bitragunta Mandal in Nellore district was set ablaze by unidentified miscreants.