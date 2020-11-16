Monday, November 16, 2020
Home News Reports Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal admits people don’t consider Congress an effective alternative
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal admits people don’t consider Congress an effective alternative

Sibal, along with other Congress leaders had written to Congress President Sonia Gandhi with number of suggestions to keep the party afloat. However, he has not heard back from the party leadership.

OpIndia Staff
Congress leader Kapil Sibal (image courtesy: thenews21.com)
132

Realisation finally seems to be dawning upon Congress leaders that the grand old party is losing its relevance. Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal in an interview to Indian Express today admitted that people no longer consider Congress as an effective alternative. On being questioned about party’s performance in recently concluded Bihar elections where it performed so badly that it perhaps stopped the Mahagathbandhan from forming a government in state, Sibal said, “The people of the country, not just in Bihar but wherever by-elections were held, obviously don’t consider the Congress to be an effective alternative. This is one conclusion.”

He added how the alternative to BJP in Bihar was the RJD, which emerged as single largest party and it was completely wiped out in Gujarat by-elections. “In some of the constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress candidates in the by-elections notched up less than 2% of the votes cast. Three of our candidates in Gujarat lost their deposits,” he said. “I hope the Congress introspects,” he quoted an unnamed colleague from the Congress Working Committee.

Lashing out on the party, Sibal said that Congress has had six years to introspect and also has the answers. “The Congress party itself knows all the answers. But they are not willing to recognise those answers,” he told to the Indian Express.

Sibal, along with other Congress leaders had written to Congress President Sonia Gandhi with number of suggestions to keep the party afloat. They also questioned vacation by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in middle of elections. However, he has not heard back from the party leadership.

While Sibal does bemoan the lack of communication and democratic process within Congress to choose leadership, he still shies away from naming the Gandhi family for being an ineffective leadership. “Some of us put our pen to paper and said what should be done in the Congress on the road ahead. Instead of listening to us they turned their back on us. The results are for all to see,” he said.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termskapil sibal, kapil sibal interview, kapil sibal indian express interview
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal admits people don’t consider Congress an effective alternative

OpIndia Staff -
Realisation finally seems to be dawning upon Congress leaders that the grand old party is losing its relevance.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Six year old girl kidnapped on Diwali night, murdered for resisting rape

OpIndia Staff -
In a gruesome act, a six year old girl who had gone missing on Diwali night was found dead in the forest near her house in Ghatampur area in Kanpur on Sunday morning.
Read more

Uttar Pradesh: Communal tension prevails in Kanpur after petty fight leads to stone-pelting claiming one life

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Kanpur youth dies after petty fight becomes violent leading to stone-pelting

SHOCKING: PFI members met with Al-Qaeda linked Turkish group IHH, claims European research body, photos emerge

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A Swedish research organisation, Nordic Monitor, has alleged an alliance between Turkic extremist group IHH and PFI.

‘We also moved our parents’ graves, they will take pleasure in desecrating our graves’: Armenians burn their houses as Muslim majority Azerbaijan takes over

World OpIndia Staff -
According to a peace deal brokered by Russia, Armenia is handing over the Nagorno-Karabakh region to Azerbaijan

Woman who claims to work for AYUSH ministry says ‘rapes happen because Lord Ram is worshipped’, ministry denies she works for them

Social Media Dibakar Dutta -
According to her Facebook profile, Hinduphobe Niharika works as a public speaker and a media consultant with Ministry of Ayush, Govt of India

Recently Popular

World

Antifa thugs attack peaceful Trump supporters following ‘Million MAGA March’ in Washington DC

OpIndia Staff -
Violence erupted in Washington DC following the 'Million MAGA March' organised by supporters of US President Donald Trump.
Read more
Social Media

Woman who claims to work for AYUSH ministry says ‘rapes happen because Lord Ram is worshipped’, ministry denies she works for them

Dibakar Dutta -
According to her Facebook profile, Hinduphobe Niharika works as a public speaker and a media consultant with Ministry of Ayush, Govt of India
Read more
News Reports

How to p*ss Hindus off on Diwali in 18 seconds: Virat Kohli gives a masterclass

OpIndia Staff -
In the 18 second video, Virat Kohli managed to anger several Hindus by preaching how they should celebrate Diwali with firecrackers
Read more
Opinions

The legacy of Tipu Sultan: Here is why Mandyam Iyengars of Karnataka observe Diwali as a day of mourning

Guest Author -
It was on this day more than 2 centuries ago when Tipu Sultan massacred close to 800 Mandyam Iyengar men, women and children in cold blood in the town of Melkote.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Azerbaijani soldier screams ‘Allahu Akbar’ while standing atop a desecrated church in occupied territory in Armenia

OpIndia Staff -
Azerbaijan has occupied the Artsakh region in Armenia, and its soldiers and mercenaries have started demolishing churches in the region
Read more
News Reports

SHOCKING: PFI members met with Al-Qaeda linked Turkish group IHH, claims European research body, photos emerge

OpIndia Staff -
A Swedish research organisation, Nordic Monitor, has alleged an alliance between Turkic extremist group IHH and PFI.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Priyanka and Rahul were having a picnic in Shimla during Bihar elections: Senior RJD leader fumes over Congress leadership

OpIndia Staff -
Senior RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari lashes out at Congress leadership. Says they took 70 seats forcefully.
Read more
News Reports

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal admits people don’t consider Congress an effective alternative

OpIndia Staff -
Realisation finally seems to be dawning upon Congress leaders that the grand old party is losing its relevance.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Six year old girl kidnapped on Diwali night, murdered for resisting rape

OpIndia Staff -
In a gruesome act, a six year old girl who had gone missing on Diwali night was found dead in the forest near her house in Ghatampur area in Kanpur on Sunday morning.
Read more
News Reports

China: Popular Tibetan influencer’s murder caught live on camera exposes the communist country’s flawed legal system

OpIndia Staff -
Popular Tibetan influencer Lhamo was burnt alive by her-ex-husband when she was live streaming from her kitchen.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Communal tension prevails in Kanpur after petty fight leads to stone-pelting claiming one life

OpIndia Staff -
Kanpur youth dies after petty fight becomes violent leading to stone-pelting
Read more
News Reports

Diwali retail sales go up by 10.8% over 2019, China loses of Rs 40,000 crore in business as Indians prefer Made in India products

OpIndia Staff -
Traders recorded Rs 72000 crore in retail sales in Diwali, indicating revival of retail sales following 8 months of slowdown due to lockdown
Read more
World

‘I concede NOTHING!’: Donald Trump makes it clear he is unlikely to offer a concession speech anytime soon, claims there is a ‘long way...

OpIndia Staff -
US President Donald Trump again on Sunday made it clear that he will not be delivering a concession speech anytime soon.
Read more
News Reports

SHOCKING: PFI members met with Al-Qaeda linked Turkish group IHH, claims European research body, photos emerge

OpIndia Staff -
A Swedish research organisation, Nordic Monitor, has alleged an alliance between Turkic extremist group IHH and PFI.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala High Court quashes defamation case against Malayala Manorama, says media has the right to publish news with necessary commentary

OpIndia Staff -
Court observed that the report published by Manorama Daily mentioned complainant as an accused in a case registered by police
Read more
News Reports

ASI begins preparations to build the Museum dedicated to Emperor Prithviraj Chauhan in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Emperor Prithviraj Chauhan museum will be ready in next one year at Qila Rai Pithora in Delhi.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
483,286FollowersFollow
19,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com