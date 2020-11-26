Thursday, November 26, 2020
Home News Reports Chitrakoot Donkey Fair: Shahrukh and Salman win the show while Pappu donkey fails here...
News Reports
Updated:

Chitrakoot Donkey Fair: Shahrukh and Salman win the show while Pappu donkey fails here too

The pandemic spoilt the show this year at the donkey fair as the number of both the sellers and the buyers who turned up at the fair was pretty low

OpIndia Staff
Chitrakoot donkey fair
Representational Image (Source: tyronetribulations)
149

Shahrukh and Salman emerged as the star donkeys in the annual donkey fair organised two days after Diwali near Mandakini river in Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh after being sold at the highest prices. Shahrukh was sold for Rs 1 lakh while Salman was sold for Rs 90,000. There were several other donkeys in the fair with equally interesting names like Amjad, Johny Liver, Pappu Diggi and so on. Amjad was sold for Rs 60 thousand, Johny Liver for Rs 55 thousand, Pappu for Rs 48,000 and Amareesh, Asrani, Gabbar and Veeru were sold for Rs 40,000 each. Donkey fair is organised on the last days of the five-day Deepdaan fair organised after Diwali.

Pandemic hits donkey fair

The pandemic spoilt the show this year at the donkey fair as the number of both the sellers and the buyers who turned up at the fair was pretty low. According to reports, about 60 percent less merchants and donkeys were present at the fair as compared to previous years. Only 2000 donkeys were sold at the fair this year while this number would shoot up to 8000 during previous years.

Traders from across the country participate in the donkey fair including those from Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. Many donkeys are, interestingly, named after actors. Every year, around 30 thousand to 40 thousand donkeys used to participate in the fair but this year only about 10 thousand donkeys were present.

Story behind the donkey fair

It is said that the donkey fair was started during Mughal era by Aurangzeb. There was shortage of horses in Aurangzeb’s army in Chitrakoot. Therefore, he organised the fair to induct donkeys in his army to meet the shortage of horses.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Congress party’s Lucknow office locked by employees over non-payment of salaries, office-bearers blocked from entering the office

OpIndia Staff -
Protesting against the Congress party for unpaid salaries, the upset staffers and the employees locked up the gates of the Congress office
Read more
News Reports

Aziz Burney’s ’26/11 RSS ki Saazish’: Read how the Congress-favourite Urdu journalist gave Pakistan a clean chit and blamed Indian Army

OpIndia Staff -
Through his articles, Burney had tried to give a clean chit to terror-state of Pakistan by claiming that it was not the ISI or LeT that was behind the attack, but the RSS with covert support from Mossad and the CIA.
Read more

Caravan Magazine asked us about our coverage on Wikipedia and its Left bias – Here is our detailed response

Media Nupur J Sharma -
OpIndia coverage of Wikipedia lies started after Delhi Riots and Caravan Magazine, with its strong Left bias, is clearly not happy about it

‘Sant’ Rampal’s devotees have been flooding social media to tell Muslims how they don’t know Islam. Read bizarre details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Born in 1951 as Rampal Singh Jatin in Punjab, the 69-year-old self-styled godman is currently lodged in Hisar central jail for murder charges.

Odisha: Largest ever vigilance raid in state unearths massive wealth gathered by IFS officer, fancy cars, ultra-luxurious lifestyle

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Pathak's family reportedly owns a lavish apartment in Bhubaneswar with Italian marble flooring, ivory furnitures and other luxuries. The son is engaged to an MLA's daughter.

Germany expresses concern after corporate dependency on China increases

World OpIndia Staff -
While German companies are happy that Chinese sales offset the fewer units sold in European countries amid the pandemic, they are also being cautious.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Hyderabad elections: Owaisi makes ‘beef biriyani’ sly on BJP leaders, Raja Singh offers him pork biriyani

OpIndia Staff -
As an insult to BJP leaders, Owaisi had stated that they should have some biriyani at a particular hotel in Hyderabad that is famous for beef dishes.
Read more
News Reports

When Sonia Gandhi trusted Ahmed Patel for conveying to PV Narasimha Rao’s family that his funeral will not be held in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Sanjaya Baru had said Ahmed Patel approached him to let PV Narasimha Rao's son know about Sonia Gandhi's message.
Read more
Politics

How Congress lost Gujarat to save Ahmed Patel’s Rajya Sabha seat

Nirwa Mehta -
The 2017 Gujarat Rajya Sabha elections which were contested by Ahmed Patel were one of the lowest points for Congress.
Read more
Media

Remembering the role Barkha Dutt played in endangering the lives of 100s of civilians during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack

OpIndia Staff -
A look back at how live coverage by journalists like Barkha Dutt and other journalists endangered lives of thousands of people during 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.
Read more
News Reports

‘Mark of religious oppression, caste superiority’: Newly elected MP in New Zealand, Gaurav Sharma, targeted for taking oath in Sanskrit

OpIndia Staff -
A journalist in New Zealand targeted newly elected New Zealand MP Gaurav Sharma for for taking his oath in Sanskrit.
Read more
News Reports

During 26/11 Mumbai attack, Param Bir Singh refused to be on ground and take on terrorists, then Mumbai CP Hasan Gafoor had said

OpIndia Staff -
Hasan Gafoor, who was the Mumbai Commissioner of Police during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, had accused senior police officials, including Param Bir Singh of not taking on the terrorists.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Farmer protests: Haryana CM ML Khattar asks Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to stop inciting farmers

OpIndia Staff -
Punjab CM Amrinder Singh and Haryana CM ML Khattar got into an argument on Twitter over the farmer protests.
Read more
News Reports

Congress party’s Lucknow office locked by employees over non-payment of salaries, office-bearers blocked from entering the office

OpIndia Staff -
Protesting against the Congress party for unpaid salaries, the upset staffers and the employees locked up the gates of the Congress office
Read more
News Reports

Chitrakoot Donkey Fair: Shahrukh and Salman win the show while Pappu donkey fails here too

OpIndia Staff -
In the donkey fair organised on the last two days of Deepdan fair held after Diwali, donkeys are brought from across the country for sale.
Read more
Social Media

Viral video: Noida man brutally beats 5-month old pet dog with a belt, FIR registered

OpIndia Staff -
A 5-month old puppy was rescued in Noida after the video of his owner beating him with a belt, and throwing against a wall went viral.
Read more
News Reports

Mahakali idol destruction in Karnataka temple: ASI should get out of temple management if it can’t protect them

Chiranjeevi Bhat -
Despite the priest telling that Ashtabandha of the idol had weakened and needed to be re-applied, ASI had ignored that
Read more
News Reports

Aziz Burney’s ’26/11 RSS ki Saazish’: Read how the Congress-favourite Urdu journalist gave Pakistan a clean chit and blamed Indian Army

OpIndia Staff -
Through his articles, Burney had tried to give a clean chit to terror-state of Pakistan by claiming that it was not the ISI or LeT that was behind the attack, but the RSS with covert support from Mossad and the CIA.
Read more
Media

Caravan Magazine asked us about our coverage on Wikipedia and its Left bias – Here is our detailed response

Nupur J Sharma -
OpIndia coverage of Wikipedia lies started after Delhi Riots and Caravan Magazine, with its strong Left bias, is clearly not happy about it
Read more
News Reports

‘Sant’ Rampal’s devotees have been flooding social media to tell Muslims how they don’t know Islam. Read bizarre details

OpIndia Staff -
Born in 1951 as Rampal Singh Jatin in Punjab, the 69-year-old self-styled godman is currently lodged in Hisar central jail for murder charges.
Read more
News Reports

Enforcement Directorate arrests Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik’s aide in connection with multi-crore MMRDA security deal

OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik's aide Chandole was grilled by ED officials for nearly 12 hours before being placed under arrest.
Read more
News Reports

Fact check: Did Congress remove Ahmed Patel’s profile from its website within hours of his demise

OpIndia Staff -
While fact-checkers claim that Congress didn't delete Ahmed Patel's profile from its website, evidences show it was deleted and then restored
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
489,077FollowersFollow
20,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com