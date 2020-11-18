Uttar Pradesh administration has decided to randomly test people coming from Delhi to Noida for Coronavirus from today. District Magistrate Gautam Buddh Nagar, Suhas LY, on Tuesday said that the decision for random sampling was taken during an online meeting of the senior administration and health department officials amid an increasing number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi. DM Suhas added that there would not be any restriction on free movement between Delhi and Noida.

He said, “In view of the rising cases of coronavirus in Delhi, the district magistrate has directed officials to form teams that would be deployed at Noida-Delhi borders at DND and Chilla to randomly check people coming from the national capital for the infection.” The administration has retuned its strategy against the pandemic after a rise in cases was noted in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

DM Suhas further added, “This rise has been due to cross-border infection from areas like Delhi and others. So, a random sampling of such people will be done, and all institutions (here) will be issued advisory to look out for symptomatic people, track them early and provide them with whatever treatment is required.

In recent days, the cross-border movement has increased because of the festivals. In the coming days, the situation will be crucial, and the health department has been asked to make adequate arrangements in the hospitals.

‘Third wave’ of Covid cases in Delhi

The health department of the national capital has again failed to control the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases. In the last few weeks, there has been a spike in the number of cases in Delhi. While the cases in other states are going down, Delhi is on the verge of becoming a hotspot for Covid-19 cases. Delhi has seen a sudden spike of almost twice the number of cases per day between 16th November and 17th November. On 16th, it recorded 3,797 cases, while on 17th, it jumped to 6,396 cases.

The total number of COVID19 cases in Delhi stands at 4,89,202 including 40,128 active cases, 4,41,361 recoveries and 7,713 deaths pic.twitter.com/3y7TOlkEmG — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2020

The total number of #COVID19 cases in Delhi stands at 4,95,598 including 42,004 active cases, 4,45,782 recoveries and 7,812 deaths pic.twitter.com/bu8HOta3gp — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2020

On 15th November, Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with the Delhi government officials, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, to discuss the plan to control Coronavirus cases in Delhi. In May 2020, HM Shah had to intervene as the Delhi government could not control the Covid-19 cases in the national capital. In a series of tweets Amit Shah provided information on the detailed plan to control the spike of coronavirus cases in Delhi.

3) दिल्ली में अस्पतालों की क्षमता तथा अन्‍य मेडिकल इंफ्रास्‍ट्रक्‍चर की उपलब्‍धता में वृद्धि की जानी चाहिए।



इसी दिशा में मई में बनाए गये धौला कुआं स्थित DRDO के कोविड अस्पताल में 250 से300 ICU बेड और शामिल किए जाएंगे, जिसे गम्भीर कोविड रोगियों का वहाँ इलाज किया जा सके। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 15, 2020

Spokesperson, Home Ministry of India, tweeted on 18th November that as per the direction of HM Shah, the preparations are already begun to control the Coronavirus spread. He said, “45 doctors & 160 para-medics from CAPFs have reached Delhi for deployment at DRDO hospital near Delhi airport and at COVID care centre at Chhatarpur.” The remaining doctors will reach Delhi in the next few days.

Remaining doctors and medics to reach Delhi in next few days.@PIB_India @DDNewslive @airnewsalerts — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) November 18, 2020

7) पहले शुरू किए गए सारे कंटेनमेंट उपायों की समीक्षा हो, जैसे कंटेनमेंट जोनों की स्‍थापना, कंटेक्‍ट ट्रेसिंग तथा क्वारंटीन और स्‍क्रीनिंग।



विशेषकर वह लोग जिन्हें कोविड होने का खतरा अधिक है उनकी लगातार समीक्षा की जानी चाहिए ताकि रोकथाम उपायों को लागू करने में कोई कमी ना रह जाए। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 15, 2020

11) दिल्ली में अधिक से अधिक लोगों की जान बचने के लिए केंद्र सरकार दिल्ली को ऑक्सीजन सिलिंडर, High Flow Nasal Cannula व् अन्य सभी जरुरी स्वास्थ्य उपकरण उपलब्ध करवाएगी। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 15, 2020

Miscommunication between Delhi government ministers

While Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi government had requested permission to impose lockdown in Delhi Markets a couple of days back, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia today said that the government does not have any plans to impose lockdown. A similar statement was given by Health Minister Satyendra Jain that they won’t impose lockdown in Delhi. Bhartiya Janata Party has also lashed out at Delhi government for the mismanagement.

CM Kejriwal couldn’t handle the menace of Corona, that’s why HM Shri @AmitShah under the able leadership of PM @narendramodi himself intervened & took necessary steps for the prevention of Corona in Delhi. https://t.co/qnmXYM2Vkp — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) November 18, 2020

Delhi BJP in a tweet that CM Kejriwal couldn’t handle the menace of Corona, and this is why HM Amit Shah has to intervene.