Thursday, November 19, 2020
Home News Reports Uttar Pradesh: Enraged over bursting firecrackers, villager Rashid beats up three boys, kills mother...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Enraged over bursting firecrackers, villager Rashid beats up three boys, kills mother of one boy

While the kids were enjoying, Rashid arrived at the spot and started beating the children for bursting fireworks, and killed Meena Devi for trying to stop him

OpIndia Staff
3

On 17th November, Rashid, resident of village Jhura of Jaithra area in district Eta, Uttar Pradesh beat up three children and one woman for bursting crackers. The woman sustained severe injuries after which her relatives rushed her to the hospital. She was declared dead at the hospital. The son of the deceased woman has filed a case against Rashid who is currently on the run.

Rashid got irked by children bursting crackers

As per the report published in Hindi daily Amar Ujala, Karan, younger son of the deceased Meena Devi, was bursting crackers with two boys from the village at around 8.30 PM on Monday. There is a shop run by one Rashid, son of Lal Muhammad, in front of the place where the boys were bursting firecrackers. He was not happy with the fireworks being bursted in front of him.

While the kids were enjoying, Rashid arrived at the spot and started beating the children for bursting fireworks. When 45-years-old Meena Devi, wife of Malikhan Singh, saw Rashid beating the children, she rushed to rescue them. When she tried to stop Rashid, he started beating her. He choked her and left her unconscious on the floor.

The villagers gathered as Karan had started crying. They rushed Meena Devi to Zaithra Primary Health Centre where she was declared dead. Police station in-charge Vinay Kumar Sharma said that the incident took place over bursting firecrackers. The woman died due to severe injuries sustained due to beating.

A case against Rashid has been registered after a complaint was filed by Meena Devi’s elder son Nepal Singh, and police are looking for him. The body of the deceased has been handed over to the family after post mortem.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Snakes tried to occupy anthill, they will retaliate’: While media calls him a ‘human rights activist’, Varavara Rao justified a massacre by Maoists

OpIndia Staff -
The Left has been up-in-arms about 'poet' Varavara Rao, who happens to be 81-years-old, not getting bail from the High Court.
Read more
Entertainment

‘You guys are so Left, that you have started hating even your right hand’, says Sonu Nigam as he lashes out at the media:...

OpIndia Staff -
On the 17th of November, celebrated singer Sonu Nigam uploaded a video on his YouTube account with 1.2 million subscribers, lashing out at the media
Read more

How Neeraj Gupta was beheaded in Delhi, stuffed in suitcase and dumped in Bharuch by Zubair over affair with his fiance, Faisal

Crime OpIndia Staff -
46-year-old Delhi-based businessman Neeraj Gupta was beheaded, his body stuffed in a suitcase, taken aboard Rajdhani Express and dumped off in Bharuch, Gujarat all over a love affair.

Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar’s neighbour in Baramati commits suicide, accuses NCP leaders of harassment in note

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The police have informed that 6 of the 9 accused have been arrested. 3 are absconding.

Rape, attempted abortion and forceful religious conversion: Shocking case of Grooming Jihad emerges from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh

Crime OpIndia Staff -
A shocking case of Grooming Jihad has emerged from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh where a Muslim doctor allegedly raped a nurse, made her pregnant and then forced her to convert to Islam.

Fact-check: Did a Congress leader elope with the wife of another Congress leader. Here are the details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The case is from Bhawar Kuan area of ​​Indore, where a Congress leader's wife had gone missing along with her two children

Recently Popular

News Reports

Mumbai Police issues show-cause notice to Republic TV Editor, demands signing a bond for ‘good behaviour’

OpIndia Staff -
The Mumbai police have now asked Republic TV's Arnab Goswami to sign a bond for 'good behaviour.'
Read more
World

Pope Francis caught ‘liking’ a bikini model’s bawdy picture on Instagram

OpIndia Staff -
The official Instagram account of Pope Francis, the bishop of Rome and the head of Vatican Church, had apparently liked a raunchy photo of a bikini model's suspenders picture on Instagram
Read more
Social Media

‘She said my time was up, and I was suspended’: TrueIndology says on Facebook after being suspended from Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
'TrueIndology' is a very popular account which often debunks leftist claims and propaganda about Indian history.
Read more
News Reports

Pro-AAP vlogger Dhruv Rathee makes an insensitive remark on death of an eight-year-old girl, ‘liberals’ rejoice

OpIndia Staff -
Rathi used the news of the child's death to mock Hindus who were opposing the arbitrary ban on firecrackers on Diwali.
Read more
Politics

‘Sab yaad rakha jayega’ has actually come true for Hindus, if Kejriwal’s antics are anything to go by

Nirwa Mehta -
If there is one politician who realised it faster than anyone that supporting anti-CAA protests and rioters will only anger the Hindus, it was Arvind Kejriwal.
Read more
News Reports

Vasan Eye Care founder dies under mysterious circumstances, P Chidambaram allegedly used his company to launder black money

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, AM Arun was a close aide of Congress leader and former union finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Congress MP Karti Chidambaram.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Enraged over bursting firecrackers, villager Rashid beats up three boys, kills mother of one boy

OpIndia Staff -
Rashid beat up three children who were bursting firecrackers, killed 45-year-old woman who tried to stop him
Read more
News Reports

I&B ministry calls Sudarshan News’ “UPSC Jihad” program ‘not in good taste’ but allows to air remaining episodes with changes

OpIndia Staff -
I&B ministry allows Sudarshan TV to broadcast remaining episodes of 'UPSC Jihad' after moderating it as per Programme Code.
Read more
News Reports

‘Snakes tried to occupy anthill, they will retaliate’: While media calls him a ‘human rights activist’, Varavara Rao justified a massacre by Maoists

OpIndia Staff -
The Left has been up-in-arms about 'poet' Varavara Rao, who happens to be 81-years-old, not getting bail from the High Court.
Read more
News Reports

Amid rising coronavirus cases, UAE stops issuing visa to visitors from Pakistan, Turkey, 10 other countries

OpIndia Staff -
Amit rising Coronavirus cases, UAE has temporarily suspended issuing visas to Pakistan, Turkey and 10 other nations.
Read more
Crime

Another case of Grooming Jihad? 19-year-old Aman Khan kidnaps 13-year-old child in front of her mother, arrested

Anurag -
Aman had kidnapped the girl and fled in an auto while the mother of the girl ran after him.
Read more
Entertainment

‘You guys are so Left, that you have started hating even your right hand’, says Sonu Nigam as he lashes out at the media:...

OpIndia Staff -
On the 17th of November, celebrated singer Sonu Nigam uploaded a video on his YouTube account with 1.2 million subscribers, lashing out at the media
Read more
Crime

How Neeraj Gupta was beheaded in Delhi, stuffed in suitcase and dumped in Bharuch by Zubair over affair with his fiance, Faisal

OpIndia Staff -
46-year-old Delhi-based businessman Neeraj Gupta was beheaded, his body stuffed in a suitcase, taken aboard Rajdhani Express and dumped off in Bharuch, Gujarat all over a love affair.
Read more
News Reports

US woman removed from American Airlines flight for harassing fellow passenger and violating safety norms, plays Muslim card

OpIndia Staff -
Amani Al-Khatahtbeh had confronted a 'white man' who was allowed to go ahead of her in a line because he was 'pre-check' and did not need to remove shoes for security check.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar’s neighbour in Baramati commits suicide, accuses NCP leaders of harassment in note

OpIndia Staff -
The police have informed that 6 of the 9 accused have been arrested. 3 are absconding.
Read more
Crime

Rape, attempted abortion and forceful religious conversion: Shocking case of Grooming Jihad emerges from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -
A shocking case of Grooming Jihad has emerged from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh where a Muslim doctor allegedly raped a nurse, made her pregnant and then forced her to convert to Islam.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
485,256FollowersFollow
20,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com