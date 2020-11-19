On 17th November, Rashid, resident of village Jhura of Jaithra area in district Eta, Uttar Pradesh beat up three children and one woman for bursting crackers. The woman sustained severe injuries after which her relatives rushed her to the hospital. She was declared dead at the hospital. The son of the deceased woman has filed a case against Rashid who is currently on the run.

Rashid got irked by children bursting crackers

As per the report published in Hindi daily Amar Ujala, Karan, younger son of the deceased Meena Devi, was bursting crackers with two boys from the village at around 8.30 PM on Monday. There is a shop run by one Rashid, son of Lal Muhammad, in front of the place where the boys were bursting firecrackers. He was not happy with the fireworks being bursted in front of him.

While the kids were enjoying, Rashid arrived at the spot and started beating the children for bursting fireworks. When 45-years-old Meena Devi, wife of Malikhan Singh, saw Rashid beating the children, she rushed to rescue them. When she tried to stop Rashid, he started beating her. He choked her and left her unconscious on the floor.

The villagers gathered as Karan had started crying. They rushed Meena Devi to Zaithra Primary Health Centre where she was declared dead. Police station in-charge Vinay Kumar Sharma said that the incident took place over bursting firecrackers. The woman died due to severe injuries sustained due to beating.

A case against Rashid has been registered after a complaint was filed by Meena Devi’s elder son Nepal Singh, and police are looking for him. The body of the deceased has been handed over to the family after post mortem.