Friday, November 20, 2020
Home Crime Vikas Dubey’s wife, father, brother booked by SIT for getting arms licenses under fake...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Vikas Dubey’s wife, father, brother booked by SIT for getting arms licenses under fake documents, role of officials under scanner

The fact that a noted gangster's family managed to get so many arms licenses issued had raised serious questions on the conduct and operations of local police and law enforcement officials.

OpIndia Staff
Vikas Dubey's family members booked for getting arms licenses under fake affidavits
Gangster Vikas Dubey, image via Business Today
6

The UP police have registered fresh FIRs against 18 people in total, including the wife, father, brother and associates of the slain gangster Vikas Dubey in the Bikru village encounter case. As per reports, the FIR lodged in Chaubeypur station on Thursday names Vikas Dubey’s wife Richa Dubey, his father Ramkumar Dubey, brother Deep Prakash, his wife Anjali and many others.

The FIR lodged against the above people also includes names of other associates like Vishnupal, Amit, Dinesh Kumar, Ravinder Kumar, Ashutosh Tripathy and others. These people are accused of filing forged affidavits in their names to obtain arms licenses. They have been booked under charges of fraud, cheating, forgery and other offences.

In a case of obtaining SIM cards under fake documents, Vikas’ family members, along with his wife Richa and Amar Dubey’s minor wife Rekha have been booked too. A total of 18 persons have been booked for getting sim cards with fake papers.

Arms licenses were issued to Vikas Dubey’s family despite several criminal cases

While investigating the Bikru village encounter, where three raiding police teams were ambushed and killed in a brutal attack led by Vikas Dubey’s men, the SIT had found that 6 people in Vikas’ family had arms licenses issued in their names. Richa Dubey, Vikas’ father, brother, his wife Anjali and their servant Dayashankar all had arms licenses issued from Lucknow and Kanpur. The fact that a noted gangster’s family managed to get so many arms licenses issued had raised serious questions on the conduct and operations of local police and law enforcement officials.

As per a report in Live Hindustan, in 2004, the administration had cancelled the arms license issued in the name of Vikas Dubey and an order in this regard was sent to the local police station. However, the file in the collector’s office was somehow suppressed and despite the order, Vikas’ weapon was never seized. SP had told that the local police station has no record of receiving the order for cancellation of Vikas’ license. The involvement of several government employees was suspected.

Role of police officials in aiding and abetting Vikas Dubey’s crimes

Immediately after the Bikru incident that saw eight police personnel losing their lives and several others injured in a fierce ambush carefully planned and laid by the gangster, the involvement of local and district level police officials to help the dreaded criminal has been under scanner. Soon after the encounter, the entire staff of Chaubeypur station was put under suspension and transferred. Action was taken against several other police officials too.

Recently, the Uttar Pradesh Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Anant Dev Tiwari has been suspended by the Yogi government for his alleged involvement after an audiotape went viral. It is believed that Vikas Dubey’s clout had grown manifold when Anant Dev Tiwari was posted as SSP Kanpur. SSP Dinesh P, who was posted in Kanpur when the Bikru incident took place, has also been served a show-cause notice. Apart from Anant Dev Tiwari, former ASP Rural Pradyumn Singh, a former CO LIU of Kanpur, and some Lucknow-based officials have been under the scanner for their alleged involvement with the gangster too.

Soon after the Bikru encounter, a letter by martyred police officer Devendra Mishra to the then Kanpur SSP Anant Dev Tiwari had gone viral in the media. In the letter, the martyred officer had made serious allegations against the conduct of Chaubeypur station personnel and said that the inaction and deliberate negligence of SO Vinay Tiwari will lead to serious trouble soon.

It is notable here that SO Vinay Tiwari, SI KK Sharma and others from the Chaubeypur station had run away leaving their colleagues to be slaughtered by Vikas Dubey’s men when the firing had begun. Both Tiwari and Sharma were arrested later.

6 people involved in the murder of the police personnel on the night of July 3, including the gangster himself, were hunted down and killed by the UP Police within days. Dubey was killed when he was trying to flee from an upturned police vehicle that was bringing him to Kanpur from Madhya Pradesh. Several associates of Vikas Dubey have been arrested so far.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsVikas Dubey case, Vikas encounter, up police vikas dubey encounter
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Social Media

Delhi Police arrests Instagram ‘influencer’ and her friends for robbing a man and spending lavishly in Goa: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Instagram "influencer" Amrita Sethi and her two friends were arrested from Goa for robbing USD 3,300 from a man in South Delhi
Read more
World

Pakistani religious preacher Khadim Hussain Rizvi dead, had demanded nuclear attack on France for Prophet Mohammad cartoons

OpIndia Staff -
Islamic cleric Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi has died in Lahore days after he had threatened France with a nuclear attack.
Read more

Republic TV says the location of its assistant Vice President Ghanshyam Singh is not known after court adjourned his bail plea

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV says that police and jail authorities are not clarifying where Ghanshyam Singh has been placed or in which jail he is lodged

Kirit Somaiya seeks clarification from Uddhav Thackeray over land dealings with late Anvay Naik, alleges office of profit norm violation by Aaditya Thackeray

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Documents show that Aaditya Thackeray was designated parter in two companies till 31 March 2020, violating office of profit norms

Facebook user slapped with defamation suit, police notice for using the terms ‘Dhritarashtra’ and ‘Penguin’ for Maharashtra govt

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Balakrishna Deekonda sent statutory notice accusing him of defaming, degrading reputation of Maharashtra CM and his govt on Facebook

‘Writer’ Ravinder Singh makes Hinduphobic ‘gaumutra’ jibe as he mocks coronavirus vaccine

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Author Ravinder Singh on Thursday was caught using the language of the terrorists as he made the 'gaumutra' jibe while mocking coronavirus vaccines.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Spreading fake news regarding Sushant’s death earned YouTuber Rashid Siddiqui Rs 15 lakh and Rs 500 crore defamation suit. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, 25-year-old Rashid Siddiqui is a civil engineer from Bihar who owns the YouTube channel 'FF News' which has over 3 lakh 70 thousand subscribers.
Read more
Entertainment

‘You guys are so Left, that you have started hating even your right hand’, says Sonu Nigam as he lashes out at the media:...

OpIndia Staff -
On the 17th of November, celebrated singer Sonu Nigam uploaded a video on his YouTube account with 1.2 million subscribers, lashing out at the media
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar’s neighbour in Baramati commits suicide, accuses NCP leaders of harassment in note

OpIndia Staff -
The police have informed that 6 of the 9 accused have been arrested. 3 are absconding.
Read more
Social Media

‘She said my time was up, and I was suspended’: TrueIndology says on Facebook after being suspended from Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
'TrueIndology' is a very popular account which often debunks leftist claims and propaganda about Indian history.
Read more
Crime

Rape, attempted abortion and forceful religious conversion: Shocking case of Grooming Jihad emerges from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -
A shocking case of Grooming Jihad has emerged from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh where a Muslim doctor allegedly raped a nurse, made her pregnant and then forced her to convert to Islam.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Rajdeep Sardesai loses his cool, says ‘does not need certificate’ after he is questioned why he gave a platform to Pakistani minister

OpIndia Staff -
"I do not need certificate of patriotism by you Dr Patra" Rajdeep Sardesai got angry when cornered by Sambit Patra
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Crime

Vikas Dubey’s wife, father, brother booked by SIT for getting arms licenses under fake documents, role of officials under scanner

OpIndia Staff -
18 persons have been booked under charges of fraud, forgery and other offences for getting arms licenses and SIM cards with fake documents and affidavits.
Read more
World

Pakistan first ‘convicts’ UN-designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed for 10 years, then gives him VIP treatment: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Terrorist and Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed, is being treated as a VIP in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan after being convicted for 10 years
Read more
Social Media

Delhi Police arrests Instagram ‘influencer’ and her friends for robbing a man and spending lavishly in Goa: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Instagram "influencer" Amrita Sethi and her two friends were arrested from Goa for robbing USD 3,300 from a man in South Delhi
Read more
News Reports

Congress issues notice to Jharkhand leader for criticising Rahul Gandhi and RPN Singh after Bihar election loss

OpIndia Staff -
Ansari had stated that Rahul Gandhi does not have the right kind of people to offer him sound political advice and hence he is failing to connect with the public.
Read more
News Reports

Vatican launches ‘internal investigation’ after the Instagram handle of Pope Francis ‘likes’ a Bikini model’s photo

OpIndia Staff -
Vatican sources have said that the account of Pope Francis is managed by a team of employees and not the Pope himself.
Read more
World

Pakistani religious preacher Khadim Hussain Rizvi dead, had demanded nuclear attack on France for Prophet Mohammad cartoons

OpIndia Staff -
Islamic cleric Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi has died in Lahore days after he had threatened France with a nuclear attack.
Read more
News Reports

Grooming Jihad: Muslim man pretends to be Hindu to marry a Hindu woman, demands Rs 25 lakh for ending the relationship

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim Man Sahil Khan. a resident of of Noida sector-15, introduced himself to the victim as a Hindu by changing his name to Sahil Singh.
Read more
News Reports

‘Jai Shree Ram would not be allowed in West Bengal, go to Gujarat if you want to chant it’: TMC leader in an undated...

OpIndia Staff -
The Trinamool Congress party's dislike for Jai Shree Ram is not not a secret, last year it was openly expressed by CM Mamata Banerjee
Read more
News Reports

Republic TV says the location of its assistant Vice President Ghanshyam Singh is not known after court adjourned his bail plea

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV says that police and jail authorities are not clarifying where Ghanshyam Singh has been placed or in which jail he is lodged
Read more
News Reports

India Army denies media reports claiming that Indian forces attacked terror launchpads inside PoK

OpIndia Staff -
Indian Army clarified that the reports of Indian Army's action in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) across the Line of Control are fake.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
485,956FollowersFollow
20,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com