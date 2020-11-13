Friday, November 13, 2020
Vikas Dubey case: Yogi Govt suspends senior IPS Anant Dev over allegations of close links with slain gangster

The action against the officers was initiated after an audio clip suggesting a close nexus between the slain gangster Vikas Dubey and DIG PAC Anant Dev Tiwari went viral on social media.

OpIndia Staff
Uttar Pradesh DIG Anant Dev Tiwari, slain gangster Vikas Dubey, images via Twitter
The Uttar Pradesh Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Anant Dev Tiwari has been suspended by the Yogi government after the special investigation team, investigating the case, unearthed his alleged nexus with the dreaded slain gangster Vikas Dubey who had killed eight policemen in an ambush at Bikru village in Kanpur on July 3.

“In its report, the SIT found Anant Dev guilty on various counts. On the basis of inquiry report, the government took the decision of suspending Dev,” Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said.

Dev was transferred from Kanpur and made DIG, Special Task Force (STF) on June 15. Three weeks later, on the night of July 2, the Bikru massacre took place in which Vikas Dubey and his henchmen brutally shot 8 policemen to death when they had gone to arrest him at his village Bikru in Kanpur.

It is believed that Vikas Dubey’s clout had grown manifold when Anant Dev Tiwari was posted as SSP Kanpur.

Moreover, the Yogi government has also sent a show-cause notice to SSP Dinesh P, who was posted in Kanpur when the Bikru incident took place.

As per reports, apart from Anant Dev Tiwari, former ASP Rural Pradyumn Singh, a former CO LIU of Kanpur, and some Lucknow-based officials have been under scanner for their alleged involvement with the gangster too.

Audio clip of DIG admitting his links with the gangster goes viral

The action against the officers was initiated after an audio clip alleging a close nexus between the slain gangster Vikas Dubey and DIG PAC Anant Dev Tiwari went viral on social media. In the audio clip, the official can be heard telling the caller that he wept bitterly after the gangster was killed in an encounter on July 10. The official goes on to say that he, too, could land in jail if his proximity with the gangster is revealed.

The officer also divulged that not only policemen, but even tehsildar, lekhpal and BDO joined the langars (community feast) which was organised by Vikas Dubey at his residence daily until he was alive.

Yogi Govt formed SIT to probe crimes committed by Vikas Dubey, his nexus with police personnel

The Uttar Pradesh police, working at the behest of the Yogi Adityanath government has relentlessly been persuing the Vikas Dubey case to dig out the names of the police personnel who had been hand-in-gloves with the slain gangster. In July, the Uttar Pradesh government had ordered that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will probe into the crimes committed by the dreaded gangster and his alleged links with police personnel.

Vikas Dubey killed in an encounter

The notorious gangster Vikas Dubey, who was arrested yesterday from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, was killed in an encounter in Kanpur in the early morning on July 10. According to the reports, the encounter broke out between Vikas Dubey and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) after the gangster tried to flee from the overturned vehicle that was bringing him from Madhya Pradesh.

8 police personnel were killed and several others where injured in an ambush on July 3. A special team of police officials was formed to arrest Dubey when news was delivered that he was at his residence in Bikru village. The police teams were systematically cordoned off and fired upon by dozens of supporters of Dubey, resulting in a bloodbath that killed many of the police officials.

Searched termsUP govt action , Uttar Pradesh police, UP news
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

