Prashant Kumar, Additional Director General of Police, Law, and Order, Uttar Pradesh, gave updates about Vikas Dubey’s case in a press conference on 14th July. He said that on the night of 2nd and 3rd July, three police teams went to village Bikru to arrest gangster Vikas Dubey. The teams were ambushed by Dubey and his henchmen, in which eight policemen lost their lives. Vikas Dubey and his men also stole weapons from the police.

The AGP informed that an informer had tipped-off the police about the location of one of the accused Shashikant alias Sonu. He was arrested by SOG team Shivrajpur Police and Rail Bazar Police from Tihara town, Choubeypur district today, at around 2:50 AM.

कानपुर पुलिस लाइंस में कानपुर प्रकरण को लेकर ADG लॉ एंड ऑर्डर, UP की प्रेस कांफ्रेंस… https://t.co/C58DBwzLuu — Government of UP (@UPGovt) July 14, 2020

During interrogation, he revealed that Vikas Dubey, Amar Dubey, Prabhat Dubey, Shyamu Bajpai, Prabhat Mishra, Ramsingh, Ramesh Chand, Gopal Saini, and several others were involved in the Kanpur police murder case. He also told police that Vikas Dubey had ordered them to steal the weapons from policemen and hide them in Dubey’s house. Based on the information provided by Shashikant, police recovered AK-47s and 17 live cartridges from Dubey’s house. They also recovered a rifle and life cartridges from Shashikant’s house. ADG Kumar informed that the cases against the accused have been registered under IPC 152/20 147, 148, 149, 302, 307, 120/B, 415, and several other relevant sections.

Six accused killed in encounter

So far, 21 accused have been named by the police. Four accused have been arrested including Shashikant. Six accused have been killed during encounter named gangster Vikas Dubey, Rajaram, Atul Dubey, Amar Dubey, Prabhat Mishra, and Praveen Dubey. Manhunt to find the remaining 11 accused is still on, and police are working extensively to arrest them. Maharashtra Police had arrested Guddan Trivedi and a driver, and they are being brought to Kanpur for further investigation. ADG Kumar said that the police would proceed in the case as per the law.

Death of eight policemen and the encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey

On the night of 2nd July, three police teams had gone to arrest Vikas Dubey. The gangster allegedly got a tip-off from Chaubeypur police station about the raid and laid an ambush for the team. Eight police personnel lost their lives in the attack. The postmortem report of the policemen revealed shocking details about how they were attacked and killed. In the aftermath, police suspended the station in charge of Chaubeypur police station on suspicion of tipping Dubey about the raid. He was later arrested along with beat in-charge from the same station.

Vikas Dubey’s close aide Amar Dubey was killed in a police encounter on 08th July. On 9th July, Dubey was arrested in Ujjain. While he was getting transported to Kanpur on 10th July, he tried to escape after the police vehicle met with an accident. Four policemen got injured in the accident. Dubey had fired shots on police while fleeing and was killed when police retaliated to stop him.